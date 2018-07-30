Southwest Airlines: Earnings Power Still Underappreciated

Though the stock has bounced back up from its previous lows, Southwest's normalized earnings power and free cash flow generating ability are still underappreciated by the market.

It's sure been an interesting earnings season for airline stocks. Notably, the group traded up after United Airlines (UAL) reported positive results on July 18th with strong unit revenue growth, hiked guidance, and limits on capacity. Only a week later, the group traded down after a negative report from Jet Blue (NASDAQ:JBLU), after the company posted weaker than expected earnings (citing higher fuel costs a primary contributor) and lowering growth guidance for the second half of the year.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) again reversed the trend, and the company's stock jumped Thursday and Friday after it released a strong earnings report with a better-than-expected outlook for the remainder of the year.

LUV Price data by YCharts

Though the strong quarterly results bounced the stock back up from its previous lows, the stock remains cheap, and Southwest's normalized earnings power and free cash flow generating ability, driven by the company's history of operational efficiency, shareholder-friendly management, and an underappreciated new revenue management system, are still underappreciated by the market. This is likely due to investor concerns over rising fuel prices (and an over-extrapolation of current trends), share price volatility and concern about short-term performance, and the competitive threat from ultra-low-cost carriers pushing down fares and hurting RASM (unit revenue), all bunched up and thrown in with a general distaste towards the airline sector.

Q2 Overview and 2018 Outlook

Despite some hopefully nonrecurring headwinds, Southwest had a solid second quarter. This statement from CEO Gary C. Kelly does a nice job summing up the results:

"Despite higher fuel prices and the expected effects from the Flight 1380 accident, we delivered solid financial results, including record earnings per share for second quarter 2018. I am especially proud of the heroic efforts of our People to address and overcome the challenges resulting from the accident."

Revenues missed slightly, mostly due to the impact from the flight 1380 accident (which reduced revenues for the quarter by around $100M), but earnings were strong, and the management team is forecasting strong demand and reduced headwinds going into the second half of the year. The company posted strong operating margins and returns on invested capital (after-tax) for the quarter at 16.9% and 18.9%, respectively. Cash flow and returns to shareholders were also strong. Southwest reported FCF of $1.1B and returned $593M of it to shareholders through share repurchases ($500M) and dividends ($93M). The company has $350M remaining in its $2B share repurchase authorization and has returned nearly 100% of FCF to shareholders in the past 5 years. Operationally, the company is excited about its new reservation system and stands by its forecasts of around $200M in pretax results as it will be able to better manage its fares. The mid to long-term accretion of this new revenue management system still seems to be underappreciated by the market (potentially north of $500M in EBIT/year, given we are seeing around $200M in the initial roll-out stage), possibly due to a lack of clear guidance beyond the year. What the new revenue management systems allows Southwest to do is to better adjust and manage the pricing of its tickets. For example, previously, if Southwest wanted to match the fares of an ultra-low-cost carrier like Spirit Airlines (SAVE), they would have to match the low fare for the whole entire day (which would also lead other competitors to do the same). Now, they can pick and choose specific time slots from which to lower fares and are much more agile in their pricing ability.

Other Key Operating Statistics and Outlook:

(Source: 7/26 8-K earnings release)

ASM (Capacity): Guided to increase in the low 4% range y/y for 2018

RASM (Unit Revenue): Guided around flat y/y for Q3 and should tick up in Q4

CASM ex. fuel/oil and profit sharing (Unit Costs): Flat to up 1% over 2017's 8.47 cents

Economic Fuel costs: Estimated at around $2.25/gallon for Q3. Southwest is hedged 64% for 2019

Overall, though Southwest will still face some headwinds going into the third quarter (due mostly to some short-term events negatively impacting yield), the company should be able to pull around with strong second half of the year performance, aided by new airplane deliveries and further improved fuel efficiency, the further integration of its new reservation system, and the reduction in temporary headwinds.

Valuation Update

Though the valuation has fluctuated little since I began writing about Southwest, the stock price has fluctuated considerably, dipping down to almost $50/share before recovering to today's levels at around $58/share post-Q2 earnings.

Multiples:

Earnings Yield

Southwest Airlines currently trades on a TTM P/E of 9.65 and a forward P/E of 13.26, offering an earnings yield of 10.4% or 7.5%, respectively. Applying an average of Southwest's 3, 5, and 7 year average and median historical P/E ratios to my revised 2018 EPS estimate of $4.37 (Analyst consensus is $4.24, down slightly from the previous quarter) results in a discounted value per share of around $62.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings and Yahoo Finance)

Dividend and Share Buyback Yield

Southwest's dividend yield is still pretty small at around 0.92% (TTM), but management has been consistently buying back stock with a three-year average share buyback yield of 4.50%. It's likely that more share repurchases will be authorized and continued into the future, given Southwest's likely strong FCF generation.

FCF yield

Southwest currently trades at a TTM price-to-free cash flow ratio of 16.23, offering a free cash flow yield of around 6.2%.

Absolute Valuation:

I projected out Southwest's financial statements to derive its projected free cash flows for five years and then applied a perpetuity growth rate of 3% to come up with a terminal value. Under relatively conservative projections, I derived a value of around $67/share with a WACC of 9.5%, indicating that Southwest Airlines is slightly undervalued relative to the value of its future free cash flows. It's important to know though that Southwest's second largest cost (fuel and oil) is extremely volatile, which may make Southwest's future financial performance look a lot different than my projections (or anyone else's for that matter). That being said, I'm confident that my projections represent a close to normalized level of operating performance for Southwest Airlines.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings and my own projections)

Key Assumptions:

4.73% 5-year revenue CAGR and a 3% terminal growth rate (which is towards the low-end of most analyst estimates).

Debt includes my estimation of the present value of the company's off-balance sheet operating leases.

Salaries and Wages expenses remain high at around 34% of revenue, before lowering slightly to 33% for the terminal year (The 5-year mean is around 31%). This high cost is the result of a combination of factors, including the unionized nature of Southwest's workforce and Southwest's employee-friendly culture.

Fuel and oil costs increase slightly over the next few years before normalizing at around $2.10/barrel for the terminal year calculation. This seems like a relatively conservative estimate of a normalized level, given that it is in line with historical averages and does not consider the increasing fuel efficiency of Southwest's fleet (Q2 available seat miles per gallon were up 1.7% y/y).

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings)

2018 Capex of $2.05B (mid-range of guidance) held around $2B for projection period as Southwest expands its fleet. Though this may all seem like growth Capex, continuous fleet modernization is becoming a staple of the airline industry, and Southwest will likely continue to invest in upgrades of its fleet to maximize unit economics. CEO Gary C. Kelly also mentioned on the Q1'18 earnings call that the new tax reform will assist in their growth and modernization efforts.

Southwest is able to maintain its loyal customer base and its high level of operational efficiency. Statistics on this front again came in positive for the quarter, despite some of the recent challenges.

Risks:

Slowdown in U.S. GDP: A general downturn in the economy would definitely hurt consumer confidence and, therefore, demand for air travel. This is a cyclical risk that the company would be able to weather, but the stock price would most likely take a hit.

Costs continue to rise above my estimates of normalized levels: If Southwest's key costs continue to trend up over the long-run (throughout market cycles), this would bring the value of the business down below my estimates. Though the company has a strong record of cost and operational efficiency, some elements are out of the company's control.

Competition heats up: Southwest now competes more with ultra-low-cost carriers and thus may struggle to keep demand for its current fare levels. The new revenue management system is a step in the right direction for the company competitively, but this will still be a difficult battle. Also, though the industry has stabilized and become more profitable recently, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the positive trends in the industry could reverse.

Conclusion

Though the stock now trades higher than it did at its recent lows, Southwest's normalized earnings power and free cash flow generating ability still seem underappreciated by the market, especially when considering the company's operational and cost efficiency, shareholder-friendly management team, and the underappreciated new revenue management system. An investment at today's prices remains attractive relative to other opportunities in the market, and Southwest Airlines remains a solid buy.

To add a quick portfolio thought, if you're worried about the price of oil increasing, it's probably not a bad idea to have some exposure on the upside as well, as this would smooth out volatility and also provide the opportunity to buy/sell from both investments at attractive points throughout market cycles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.