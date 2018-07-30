Weekly Cannabis Report: Ontario To Allow Private Retailers

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Last week, the widely-tracked Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) traded down 1.9% and ended the week at C$15.99. We recently published our quarterly update on this ETF here.

The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers ended the week at C$6.88, down 1.4% from last week. Check out our 2018 1H update on this ETF here.

U.S.-listed marijuana ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), ended the week at US$26.49, down 2.8% from last week. Check out our most recent update on the ETF's 2018 1H performance here.

The cannabis sector continues to deflate last week, despite a rebound on Friday that saw big gains across the sector. The newfound strength on Friday was likely due to reports that Ontario is planning to reverse its policy on cannabis retail to use private operators for retail stores. The major ETFs are still down significantly since the January high and junior growers are getting hit harder than large caps. We think the next catalyst for the cannabis sector has to be the start of the legal sales in October. Any delays in the start date would put more pressure on the sector while strong initial sales could spur confidence and potentially another rally in the sector. Investors should focus on finding well-positioned companies with scale and competitive advantages when picking stocks and keep a long-term view.

Sector Update

Ontario to Allow Private Retailers for Cannabis Sales

Ontario government is reported to be close to reverse its previous decision that would have controlled all cannabis retail under Ontario Cannabis Stores (OCS), a crown corporation similar to how liquor is mostly sold in LCBO stores across the province. In our Guide to Canadian Cannabis Regulations, we have summarized the different retail models currently being contemplated by the provincial governments. Although not officially announced yet, Ontario would join four other provinces to rely on private retailers for cannabis sales.

This news is a major positive development for companies that plan to operate physical retail operations. Now looking back at Canopy's (CGC) acquisition of Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF), perhaps they knew this was coming? Anyhow, we expect some companies may even consider expanding into retailing now that the largest market in Canada is open for business. On the other hand, the sudden shift in strategy is likely to cause delay and confusion in the overall retail rollout. Only three months are left before the government target date to start legal sales and Ontario is just about to change its strategy. How long does it take the government to select retailers? How long do companies have to prepare for store openings? All these questions will determine if a smooth rollout can be achieved and can only be answered by the government.

Population Distribution Retail Ontario 14.2 million Government Government Quebec 8.4 million Government Government British Columbia 4.8 million Government Private/Gov't Alberta 4.3 million Government Private Manitoba 4.2 million Government Private Saskatchewan 1.2 million Private Private Nova Scotia 0.9 million Government Government New Brunswick 0.8 million Government Government Newfoundland and Labrador 0.5 million Government Private PEI 0.1 million Government Government

(Source: Cornerstone Investments)

Aphria Updates Liberty and Invests in Fire & Flower

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) provided an update on its previously announced plans for its investments in Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) and announced a new investment in Fire & Flower. Aphria is reversing its previous decision whereby it planned to divest all of its investments in Liberty through options arranged with a group of existing investors. Although we are not sure what changed in the U.S., Aphria is trying to keep its option open by amending its agreement with buyers in order to be able to repurchase its Liberty shares should the U.S. cannabis law changes and TSX listing rule relaxes. Aphria also announced a $10 million investment into Fire & Flower, which is planning to open cannabis retail stores across Canada, especially now that Ontario is changing its laws.

We like Aphria more and more every day as the company continues to execute its strategy by establishing its retail network and international footprint. The optionality from its Liberty shareholdings and various equity ownership will continue to provide additional upside should these ventures mature in the future. It also makes valuation tougher in the cannabis industry given the complicated cross-ownership at the largest companies.

Aurora Closed MedReleaf Acquisition

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) announced the closing of its acquisition of MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) thus creating the largest cannabis company in the world. The transaction was discussed in details in our articles, and we think the biggest challenge for Aurora now is integration and execution. MedReleaf operates in a different province, and we aren't sure if much synergies exist between the companies. Also, Aurora shareholders were diluted significantly by this pricey transaction, and it seems to us that major shareholders at MedReleaf were desperate to find liquidity for shares through this transaction. If these shareholders start offloading their Aurora shares, we could see more selling pressure on the largest cannabis company in the world. Anyhow, the largest acquisition in cannabis is now officially completed, and we think it might not be the end. Could there be more consolidation coming in the sector? We think the next trigger could be the looming oversupply in the Canadian market which will push companies to seek consolidations in order to eliminate excess capacity. It might take months or years for companies to get there, but we won't be surprised if the next wave of consolidation is driven by efficiency and rationalization of industry capacity, rather than ego and the blind pursuit of scale as we have seen in many of the past cannabis M&A deals.

Our Best Picks

Here are our latest 3 best long and 3 short ideas in the sector. During last week, we published discussions on MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) HERE and Tilray (TLRY) HERE. We discussed their performance since the IPOs and our analysis of their operations and competitive positioning. We encourage you to check out the discussions as our readers have shared some very insightful comments.

Best long Ideas

Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with the British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here.

(OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with the British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here. Canopy has been our long-time favorite in the cannabis sector. Our first call in the sector was Canopy when we said this company is the Best Way To Play The Cannabis Sector. We continue to like this story as Canopy put out a flawless scorecard by securing supply deals with all provinces so far, a feat achieved by no one else. We continue to believe that Canopy will dominate the domestic market in Canada and is well-positioned to become a force in the international cannabis market.

has been our long-time favorite in the cannabis sector. Our first call in the sector was Canopy when we said this company is the Best Way To Play The Cannabis Sector. We continue to like this story as Canopy put out a flawless scorecard by securing supply deals with all provinces so far, a feat achieved by no one else. We continue to believe that Canopy will dominate the domestic market in Canada and is well-positioned to become a force in the international cannabis market. Aphria was once one of the hottest cannabis stock in Canada. The stock has since fallen big time after a scandalous acquisition of Nuuvera and allegations of insider trading. The stock also suffered from the announcement of divestment of its U.S. assets amid TSX listing rules. However, we think the company still stands to benefit from the upcoming legalization as it holds the third largest capacity in the industry with one of the lowest cost per gram. See our latest analysis on Aphria here.

Best short ideas

Cronos (CRON) became a billion-dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion-dollar market capitalization no longer makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here.

(CRON) became a billion-dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion-dollar market capitalization no longer makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is a newly-listed Canadian cannabis company trading on the TSX. We saw the company as an early-stage start-up without any moat at the moment. Investors lost their mind when the company announced a licensing deal with Stillwater, and we think it is an example of irrational exuberance. We expect the shares to reverse its gains post its licensing announcement and see a substantial downside in the near term. Read our detailed analysis on TGOD here.

(OTCQX:TGODF) is a newly-listed Canadian cannabis company trading on the TSX. We saw the company as an early-stage start-up without any moat at the moment. Investors lost their mind when the company announced a licensing deal with Stillwater, and we think it is an example of irrational exuberance. We expect the shares to reverse its gains post its licensing announcement and see a substantial downside in the near term. Read our detailed analysis on TGOD here. TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) is a small-cap cannabis company with a confusing corporate strategy. We think the share price of this company has been inflated by its affiliation with Canopy through a financing deal from Canopy Rivers. The company has announced a dubious strategy that includes leasing out its facility for same-day cannabis delivery which does not make any sense. Read our concerns on TerrAscend here.

Pairs Trade

Long Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and short Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF, as we continue to favor large caps over smaller pure-play growers. We believe the market will become oversupplied starting at 2020 and cannabis prices will be compressed significantly as provinces compete with the black market on pricing. The pure growers will become the least profitable group and they will likely trade at 5.0-6.0x EBITDA, similar to other agriculture companies. Larger companies will maintain their dominance in the domestic market and capture the largest share of the provincial supply deals. They will also be able to invest in branding, technology, and international operations to move towards value-added services and products that could enhance their growth prospect, profitability, and competitive positioning.

