Lam Research: Time To Buy

Shares of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) are down 16.47% since peaking on March 12, 2018 (even after the 7.20% pop on July 27), and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment are poised to move higher. The company has an excellent history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for LRCX as of the end of June was 13.91, which implies a 35.30% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that LRCX has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Lam Research Corp was 60.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 47.00% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 43.40% per year (GuruFocus). There is only one word required to describe the company's ability to grow earnings over the last five years: stellar.

The operating margin % for LRCX came in at a 30.56% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 30.56 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above for the average of 17.20% for the SP500. What is even more impressive is that the company's 5-year average operating margin growth rate stands at 42.70% per year (GuruFocus). And when we compare the company's results to its competitors we see that it is posting higher than average revenue and earnings numbers: for Q1 2018, LRCX Y/Y revenue growth of 34.27% compared to its competitors average of 25.20%, and it posted Y/Y net income growth of 35.51% compared to the average of 30.87% (CSI Markets).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about LRCX.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

LRCX has a Forward P/E of 10.85 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for LRCX is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are not as high than that of the broader market, but we view any forward p/e above 10 as acceptable for any long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for LRCX stands at 24.12%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 24.12% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so LRCX has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.49x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for LRCX turned bullish with a break above $180.00 level on July 27. This singalled a bullish breakout from the $170.00/$180.00 consolidation zone on the daily charts which began on June 15. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $215.00 level over the next three months.

Today, I will buy the LRCX 21SEP18 185 Call Options, which will provide approximately 9x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $184.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $215.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe LRCX is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Management's Bold Call

On July 28, during the company's Q4 fiscal earnings call, CEO Martin Anstice stated that he believed that the coming September quarter would mark a low point for demand weakness - he essentially called a bottom in the demand cycle for the company's products. His comments, along with impressive Q4 revenue and earnings numbers, sent the shares rocketing 7.20% higher for the day.

For the Q4 fiscal quarter revenue was up 8.1% Q/Q and 33.% Y/Y; EPS was up 11% Q/Q and 71% Y/Y. Although the company's forward guidance for the current quarter that ends in October is lower than what analysts were expecting, investors are giving management the benefit of the doubt for now on their demand bottom call.

Cash Cow

I love companies that are able to substantially grow their cash reserves over the long-term. A large cash reserve gives a company several operational advantages: i) during a downturn it can uses cash reserves to cover costs and make up for falling revenue, ii) the company can buy back shares, thus returning cash to shareholders and reducing cost of capital; the company can look for opportunities to buy other businesses; and, the company can pay or increase dividends to shareholders.

The cash and short-term investment reserves for Lam Research have doubled from $3.06 billion in 2014 to $6.01 billion to the end of 2017.

Risk to the Growth Story

The ongoing trade war drama between the US and China is the major risk to company's current growth momentum. There are two major ways that a trade war could negatively impact a US-based semiconductor industry company such as LRCX.

Tariffs - semiconductor imports from China could be hit by a 25% tariff. This could negatively effect Chinese demand for new chip processing equipment.

Technology Transfer Concerns - potential controls of exports of sensitive technologies could negatively impact Lam Researches exports to China.

Although it's currently difficult to quantify the risk of a trade war to the company's growth prospects because the tone of the trade debate can change with each Presidential tweet, it is a risk to be watched closely over the next few months.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, LRCX is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

