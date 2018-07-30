Amazon Q2 Earnings Destroy Bear Thesis

The persistent idea that Amazon's business model is inherently unprofitable ought to be put to rest by now.

For over a year, I've been warning that Amazon (AMZN) bears will get crushed, that Amazon has massive competitive advantage (for example, driven by AI), and that Amazon has an emerging ad business that few are paying attention to. However, stubborn bears continue to hold on to the idea that Amazon's business model is fundamentally unprofitable. Well, Amazon's Q2 earnings and Q3 guide, which was reported on July 26th, ought to completely put that idea to rest.

In this article, I will analyze Amazon's Q2 financial results in a historical context and hopefully, demonstrate why I believe that bears are dead wrong about Amazon's profit potential.

A note on sources: Throughout the article, all historical data are from the company, all consensus numbers are from FactSet, and all charts are created by the Author. This article also references the earnings press release and transcript of the Q2 earnings calls.

Revenue

Let's get through the hard part first, which is Amazon's Q2 revenue "miss" and "below expectation" Q3 revenue guidance. More often than not, a top line miss results in a bottom line miss due to operating deleverage, but this isn't the case for Amazon as we will see later. Given how fast Amazon continues to grow, and the exciting mix shift in sales, in my view, this top line "miss" isn't material at all.

Revenue for Q2 2018 came out to $52.9B, missing consensus estimates by 0.9%. This represents a y/y increase of 39.3%, or +28.0% y/y excluding Whole Foods. This is an acceleration vs. +24.8% y/y in Q2 2017. Despite the small miss, Amazon's TTM's growth rate, excluding Whole Foods, averages +29.2% per quarter. This is a significant acceleration vs. the prior TTM's average quarterly growth rate of 24.7%. Few people can complain about accelerating organic growth rates.

Q3 revenue guidance was $54.0-57.5B vs. consensus of $58.07B, or a 4% miss. This revenue guidance implies a Q3 y/y growth rate of 23% to 31% and includes ~30 bps of FX headwinds. At the midpoint, a growth rate of 27% y/y isn't at all weak since it comps to Q3 2017's 33.7% y/y revenue growth, for a 2-year-stacked growth of 60.7%. This compares to Q4 2017's 60.6% 2-year-stacked growth, and I don't remember hearing anyone complain back then.

In my view, Amazon's Q2 revenue mix offers a much more compelling story because the strongest growth came from its most profitable businesses. The biggest standout is AWS's Q2 revenue growth of 48.9% to $6.1B, which seems to be defying the law of large numbers as growth accelerated for the 3rd consecutive quarter.

The other standout is Amazon's "Other" segment, the majority of which is its emerging advertising business. This segment grew an incredible 132% y/y to $2.2B, or ~8% sequential growth. If Amazon maintains an 8% sequential growth for the remainder of the year, advertising could become a $10B+ run-rate business exiting 2018 (for those not familiar with Wall Street jargon, this is $2.56B Q4 estimated revenue multiplied by 4 to arrive at an annualized number). For more information, please read my two articles on Amazon's emerging advertising business by clicking here and here, where I estimated that advertising could add $300 per share to Amazon's stock. Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) investors should take note of the emerging Amazon threat.

Operating Income (GAAP)

Alright, now to the exciting part: making loads of money.

Operating income for Q2 2018 came out to $2,983M, beating consensus estimates by 72.7%. This is the fourth consecutive beat for Amazon. Q2 operating income growth grew 375.0% and operating margins expanded by 399 bps y/y to an all-time record of 5.6%. This is by far the most profitable quarter in Amazon's history, 40% higher than the previous record Q4 2017 quarter. Incredible!

Even better, Amazon's step up in profitability is expected to continue into Q3 as management guided Q3 operating income $1.4-2.4B, well above consensus of $1.25B.

Not surprising, the first question asked during the call was what the heck happened to profitability, and the analyst noted broad-based y/y improvements in margins. Below are the CFO's condensed answers throughout the call, as it relates to profitability:

We had - what I attribute it to is continued strength in our - some of our most profitable areas. AWS had its third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, 49% FX-neutral growth. Advertising also had strong growth. Elsewhere we saw probably better than expected efficiencies in operations, our infrastructure costs, and generally all of our fixed costs... ...The team has really worked well to plan our data centers run our data centers more efficiently, even to meet again increasing usage at our customers; usage rates are exceeding our growth rate. ...I would say that, in addition to the operating efficiencies, advertising is also starting to make an impact on gross profit... Even while in International, we're continuing to invest in a lot of areas, we continue to frontload Prime benefits for the newer geographies... it's a mix of operating efficiencies as we grow, and then also continuing to invest on a lot of fronts... So one thing that you'll notice is that, we've grown - we've stepped down our rate of growth of fixed headcount...

In other words, Amazon's most profitable businesses, AWS and advertising, are becoming an increasing mix of total revenue, thus driving up total profitability. AWS + Advertising is now ~16% of total revenue compared to less than 11% in Q2 2016.

In Q2, AWS posted operating margins of 26.9%, an incredible 120 bps increase sequentially. Although not explicitly broken out, one would imagine advertising margins are exceptionally high, perhaps as high as Facebook's mid-40s operating margin (yes, FB just guided that operating margins will contract to the mid 30s over the next few years, but that is still much higher than Amazon's retail and cloud businesses). In terms of gross profit that Amazon's CFO mentioned, advertising could be as high as 80% using Facebook as a benchmark or as high as 70% using Alphabet as a benchmark. Whatever it is, it would be safe bet that advertising gross margins is well above Amazon's current 40% gross margin.

Amazon's CFO commentary also suggests that the rest of the business is benefiting from operating leverage, or "operating efficiencies as we grow". The CFO also noted that Amazon has not stopped investing in growth. In my view, this reads like the classic "expanding margins with scale" story, which seems like a very bullish set up for the stock.

EPS (GAAP)

Non-GAAP EPS for Q2 2018 came out to $5.07, beating consensus estimates by 104.6%. This is the fourth consecutive EPS beat by Amazon. In my view, EPS isn't that important of a metric for Amazon, and an EPS beat flows naturally from a large operating income beat.

Cash Flow & CapEx

Cash flow is an important metric for Amazon since it determines the company's ability to underwrite numerous opportunities in retail, cloud, devices, AI, and others. Fortunately, for investors, the cash started rolling in Q2.

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) for Q2 2018 was $7,449M vs. $3,829M a year ago, implying a 94.5% y/y growth. This is the biggest June quarter operating cash flow in Amazon's history.

After a spike in CapEx as a % of sales in Q2 2017, CapEx has been coming down as a % of revenue. I remember a year ago, the market freaked out on Amazon's plan to increase investments, and I wrote an article explaining that those who are freaking out do not understand Amazon's business model. While investing more cash to stand still is never desirable, Amazon has increased investments to capture massive opportunities that are clearly in front of it.

It is good to see that these investments are paying off in accelerating revenue growth, expanding margins, and increasing operating cash flow. And because CapEx growth has not kept up with revenue growth, CapEx as a % of revenue has been trending back to more historical levels. Similarly, because CapEx has not grown as fast as CFFO, free cash flow grew 228% y/y to $4.4B. In fact, even during a period of elevated CapEx spending, Amazon has generated $9.4B in free cash flow over the trailing twelve months. Please give me more "unprofitable" companies that generate $9.4B of free cash flow a year and growing organic top line at nearly 30% a year.

Concluding Thoughts

I hope that I've demonstrated, when put in a historical context, the idea that Amazon's business model is fundamentally unprofitable can finally be put to rest. Amazon has posted 15 consecutive quarters of positive GAAP operating margins, with a clear step up in margins over the past year. This is clearly in the numbers for all to see and backed up by strong cash flow.

Skeptics who believe that Amazon's retail business is still a money loser that requires subsidies to survive must realize that Amazon is one giant flywheel that cannot be separated into parts anymore than you can separate a turtle from its shell. For example, without the traffic generated by its retail business, advertising would not be possible. This is obvious. Less obvious is that fact that AWS began as e-commerce tool, way before it became the public cloud company giant it is today. And although seemingly different on the surface, both Amazon.com and AWS are at its core IT infrastructure platforms at scale. In addition, Amazon's other major initiatives, such as Alexa and streaming, are joined at the hip with e-commerce by Prime membership.

So, what does this mean for investors? In my view, Amazon's Q2 results and management's above-consensus Q3 operating income guide could be the catalyst that shifts the market's debate away from "is Amazon's business model profitable?" to "how profitable will Amazon become?". In other words, I believe that over the next few quarters, more and more people will begin to see Amazon as less of a speculative investment, which should expand the pool of investors and thus provide support for the stock. In my view, despite Amazon's size, we are still in the very early innings of seeing Amazon's true profit potential as the company's top line growth accelerates with expanding margins. For these reasons, I remain bullish on Amazon and believe that it could continue to outperform the broader market over the next several years.

