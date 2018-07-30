Apple Earnings: New High Coming?

After the bell on Tuesday, we'll get fiscal third quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL). While this is usually the quietest report of the year for the company and is during the market's summer doldrums, a good report could help the name inch closer to $1 trillion in market cap. Today, I'll preview some of the key items I'm watching when Apple reports.

Obviously, most eyes will be on the iPhone, as it still represents the largest driver of revenue and earnings. There were some concerns during the quarter about tariffs and a potential trade war with China, and of course Apple had to deal with the annual Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy launch ramp. Did the battery replacement program lead to lighter sales as well? Also, eyes will be on average selling prices, which thanks to the iPhone X have risen quite nicely so far during the fiscal year. While analysts are expecting a small rise in unit sales, can Apple show another double-digit percentage rise in iPhone ASPs after an 11.2% rise in fiscal Q2?

Guidance for fiscal Q4 will also tell us a bit about this year's iPhone launch strategy. Last year, the iPhone X wasn't in the hands of consumers until early November, pushing significant sales into the holiday period. This year, most expectations are that Apple will launch three new iPhones all at the same time, meaning more revenue in the September ending fiscal Q4 period. On the flip side, there was no refresh of the iPad Pro in June like we saw in 2017, so tablet unit sales and revenues likely won't be as impressive. I'll be looking for any comments as well that could signal this is the year where the main theme will be higher prices across many Apple devices.

Investors will also want to know how Apple's capital return plan is progressing, primarily in relation to the buyback. Management has laid out a plan to get to a cash neutral position, and fiscal Q2 saw more than $23 billion spent to repurchase shares. Will that pace continue in Q3, or did maybe things slow down a bit as shares raced to new highs?

For those hoping for a trillion dollar market cap, don't forget that the continued share count reduction likely means Apple shares will need to get to somewhere in the $205-$210 range in the short term to hit that magical mark. The actual price needed will continue to rise as the share count heads lower towards 4.5 billion.

In regards to the income statement, I'm curious about the following. First, is Apple still being hurt in a meaningful way by the rise in DRAM prices, and will the DRAM price peak be sooner rather than later? The second item is in regards to the stronger dollar, as its calendar Q2 rally likely will limit upside for revenues in the period.

Also, with Apple reducing its net cash position above, how much will this impact interest income moving forward? The reduction in interest income partially offsets the benefit of a reduced share count. Finally, is there any update on the tax situation since the last report, as some companies have gained more clarity in recent months about how the new tax law will impact them.

The spotlight will be on Apple this Tuesday as the company reports its fiscal third quarter. We've seen a mixed bag so far for tech earnings, with a couple of large selloffs on fears of short-term growth issues. For now, Apple is still reaping the benefits of the iPhone X for average selling prices, but will trade war concerns with China put a dent on things moving forward? Should the company prove it is still doing quite well, shares could get very close to or even top the magical $1 trillion market cap level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.