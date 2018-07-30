5G Investment Accelerating (Or Is Confirmation Bias?)

Industry participants appear to be coalescing around the idea of “cloud-native” software, and the notion that 5G investment is starting to accelerate into 2019 and beyond.

All that said, sometimes you need the “conviction to hold” even if you are wary of confirmation bias.

Combat confirmation bias by looking for disconfirming evidence, and listening to experts with knowledge in the field and a track record of accurately anticipating the industry.

One thing I get worried about in my investment approach is the psychological flaw of “confirmation bias.”

Since I run a concentrated portfolio, it is easier to look for information that confirms what I already think I know rather than information that will detract from my thesis. Just being cognizant of confirmation bias doesn’t mean it is any less powerful of a psychological tendency.

One way to mitigate the risk of confirmation bias is to listen to what industry participants are saying about their experience on the ground, and to track those comments over time to see if they are good leading indicators for what ultimately transpires.

To that end, I believe Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) provide good commentary about what is happening within the telecom industry given they are two of the leading players for telecom equipment and infrastructure. My understanding is that communication service providers (“CSPs”) lead with investments in infrastructure, then follow with investment in certain network functions such as service assurance. And in 5G, I understand these functions will be built on cloud-native software, at least according to Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim:

Let me start with the question around 5G, which is a good question. First, 5G is going to be, in our view, very much a cloud-native architecture, which means that the infrastructure to support 5G services is going to be built on a distributed telco cloud.

Rahim also sees 5G accelerating in the back half of 2018 and into 2019:

And in many ways, we're already participating in these next-generation telco cloud solutions and projects with our customers in preparation for 5G. I anticipate that will only accelerate as 5G deployments start to happen more fully and around the globe next year.

Following on that point, an SDXCentral column pointed out that Ericsson is seeing accelerating traction from its customer base around 5G, more than analyst reports seem to suggest:

Ericsson executives said there has been a dramatic acceleration in interest in 5G over the past 18 to 24 months and added that they are having much more “active” discussions with customers about 5G than they anticipated. “We are seeing more traction with our customer discussions than the overall external market reports seem to indicate,” Ekholm said.

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri also recounted his view of the 5G investment cycle on the company’s Q2 earnings call, which appears to be ready to accelerate:

As I noted on the Q4 2017 earnings call, we see a clear path to stronger performance in 2019 and even more in 2020 as the 5G super-cycle takes hold. That view remains absolutely true today. We have also said that the first half of 2018 would be soft, followed by a much more robust second half. Again, that view remains true today. We have reiterated our guidance for 2018 and still expect to deliver within the 6% to 9% guidance range. We believe this is possible because the 5G cycle will start to ramp up in Q3 and accelerate significantly in Q4. And Q4, of course, will also benefit from typical seasonality.

Even conservatively managed Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) suggests NFV-related activity is ramping up. CEO Shaike Orbach dedicated much of his prepared comments on NFV which is a building block for 5G:

I would like to focus today in particular on our uCPE offering which we target towards the SD-WAN and NFV market segments, both exponentially growing markets which consequently represents key growth drivers for Silicom. These segments demonstrate much potential for us ahead and we expect will drive our business forward in the coming quarters.

5G, Cloud-Native and Customers

If you believe, as I do, that 5G will be a significant investment cycle, and that vendors who provide cloud-native software will benefit, especially those who have already secured business from “kingmakers” such as AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), then it makes sense to find investment ideas that link up with all those criteria. I believe Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) remains well-positioned as a leader in cloud-native software for service assurance, a critical piece of any communications network, which already claims AT&T and Verizon as customers and has a license to hunt on Telefonica’s (NYSE:TEF) UNICA platform.

One can quibble about Radcom’s valuation, which is currently priced at $280 million market cap (or about $205 million enterprise value after backing out $75 million in net cash). Using Radcom’s 2018 mid-point revenue guide of $45 million, the stock trades at about 4.5x EV/2018 revenue which equates to about 20% growth over 2017.

That may seem like a rich valuation to some, but there are many upside options, including significant, step-function deals — two of which from “galaxy operators” that have been signaled to the market — which should be nearing commercial deployment. Investors should be playing for what the Radcom fundamentals could become in the next 2-3 years rather than putting too much weight on current results given revenue and EPS could hockey stick on the heels of large, step-function wins.

Yes, there is risk in terms of deal delays since CSPs seem to operate at a very slow pace. But once deals with large Tier-1 customers are secured, they can feed a company the size of Radcom for a long time. I believe there is a very real path to $100 million in revenue and $2.25 EPS in the future, the salient question is “how long will it take?” If it is 4-5 years, then the share price likely won’t be very exciting. But if the company can scale to $100 million by 2020, then the shares should have appreciable upside coupled with acceptable risks, in my opinion.

A Quick Look At The Technical Picture

I’m not much of a stock technician, but a recent article from Profit Confidential suggests the technicals point to a “breakout” in the near term. I’ll point out that this chart has its own obvious and inherent biases (including confirmation bias!), but the long 2+ year “consolidation wave” does appear to coincide with the uncertainty surrounding Radcom’s sales pipeline.

Should investors get some more “certainty” following a couple of disclosed contract wins with new customers, contract expansions with AT&T/Verizon, and a better understanding of 2019 revenue potential, then the stock could potentially be ready for another “impulse wave.”

Conclusion

Confirmation bias is a considerable risk to investors, especially those who run concentrated portfolios and write publicly about their holdings. On the other hand, sometimes you need to have the “conviction to hold” when all signs point to owning a high-quality, profitable growth company levered to secular tailwinds (which multiple industry participants are saying is accelerating, and have called it right in the past). In addition, when that company is led by an “A player” management team who is executing on the opportunity with an eye towards long-term value creation, you need to give them the time to win, especially when sales cycles are lengthy within its customer base.

Radcom reports Q2 earnings on August 7 before the market open.

