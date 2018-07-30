14 Momentum/Value Stocks

Follow-ups to see if this screen leads to subsequent outperformance will be interesting to follow.

This article examines a list of 14 companies that are represented in both the momentum and value indices I have examined recently.

In a recent article entitled Momentum and Value, I showed that a combination of these two factor tilts has delivered consistent risk-adjusted outperformance dating back more than two decades.

The two factor tilts are fundamentally different. While the contrarian nature of value investing (buying losers, selling winners) and the alpha generated by momentum (buying winners, selling losers) appear antithetical, they both deliver long-run structural alpha - albeit over different investment horizons. Momentum strategies outperform for periods ranging from just weeks to several months, while contrarian strategies work over longer holding periods.

After publishing this article, I decided to look at the constituent-level data for the two ETFs that replicate these indices - the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - to see if there was any constituent-level overlap.

The table below shows the 14 stocks that were in both the Momentum and Value indices when I did the analysis on Friday.

The S&P 500 Pure Value Index identifies constituents by measures of high levels of book value, earnings, and sales to the share price. I have tabled trailing versions of those metrics above for the 14 stocks in the screen.

The MSCI USA Momentum Index selects its large- and mid-cap constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past 6 to 12 months, which is translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization. I have added trailing 6- and 12-month total returns to the table.

On the far right of the table, I have included weights in the respective momentum and value indices. I then showed what a blended weight would be for a 50/50 momentum/value split since I have shown that the combination of the two indices has delivered consistent long-run outperformance.

I do not see a dominant theme across all 14 names, but there are some minor themes in this subgroup. Three refiners - Valero (VLO), Andeavor (ANDV), and Holly Frontier (HFC) - made the list driven by sizzling returns that scored high on momentum and relatively modest multiples for the energy space despite this trio's strong rally. Rebounding retailers - Kohl's (KSS), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and Best Buy (BBY) - each with strong recent performance and below index multiples made the list after bouncing back from the secular pressures facing brick-and-mortar retail more broadly. Two banks - goliath JPMorgan (JPM) and smallish southeastern regional bank Regions Financial (RF) - made the list with the same trailing price/earnings ratio of 14.3x and returns that looked strong over the last 12 months despite weak performance over the past six.

I will keep tabs on this list of companies and see if stocks that screened for both value and momentum manage to generate outperformance. Also up for debate is the time horizon that will work best, which will require periodic updating of the performance of this group. I hope Seeking Alpha readers find this screen interesting.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV, MTUM, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.