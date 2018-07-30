34 Dividend Increases: July 23-27, 2018 (Part 1: Financials)

Part 1 presents details on dividend increases from the Financials sector, while Part 2 will cover the remaining sectors.

This past week, 34 companies that match my watch list criteria announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

Monitoring dividend increases helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

This past week, 34 companies passing these screens announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table presents a summary of dividend increases for Financials sector stocks. Part 2 of this article will cover the other sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Comerica (CMA)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, CMA is a financial services company that provides various financial products and services to business and individual customers. In addition to Texas, CMA locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan, with select businesses in other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Recently, CMA increased its quarterly dividend by 76.47% to 60¢ per share. The first payment will be on October 1 to shareholders of record on September 14. The ex-dividend date is September 13.

Regions Financial (RF)

RF is a financial holding company that conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank. The company offers commercial banking services, consumer banking products and services, and wealth management products and services. RF was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 55.56%, from 9¢ per share to 14¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 1 to shareholders of record on September 7.

Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Founded in 1873 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ZION is a financial services company that provides banking and related products and services in the western United States. ZION offers retail banking services; residential mortgages; trust and wealth management services; and a variety of loan products for commercial and residential development, and construction.

On Friday, July 27, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 25.00% to 30¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is August 15 and the dividend will be paid on August 23 to shareholders of record on August 16.

BancorpSouth (BXS)

BXS provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, commercial and consumer loans, residential mortgage loans, insurance products, and investment brokerage services. BXS was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

On July 25, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 21.43%. All shareholders of record on September 14 will receive the new dividend on October 1.

Chemical Financial (CHFC)

CHFC operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank, offering banking and fiduciary products and services to residential and business customers in Michigan. Products and services include various deposit products, real estate and consumer financing, insurance and investment products, and wealth management services. CHFC was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Recently, the board of directors of CHFC declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 21.43%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 6, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on September 21.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, RGA is engaged in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. RGA also provides reinsurance for investment-related risks.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 20.00% to 60¢ per share. RGA will trade ex-dividend on August 6. The dividend is payable on August 28, to shareholders of record on August 7.

First Community Bancshares (FCBC)

FCBC operates as the holding company for First Community Bank, which provides various commercial banking products and services in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company offers various deposit and loan products, corporate and personal trust services, and wealth management services. FCBC was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

On July 24, the company declared a dividend of 21¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 16.67% increase. The dividend is payable on August 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 3.

BOK Financial (BOKF)

BOKF is a financial holding company founded in 1910 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company offers full-service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. BOKF also provides automated teller machines, Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 11.11% to 50¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is August 10 and the dividend will be paid on August 27 to shareholders of record on August 13.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

WFC is a diversified, community-based financial services company founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. WFC has offices in 36 countries to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.

On July 24, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.26%. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 9.

Community Trust (CTBI)

CTBI is a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. and Community Trust and Investment Company. The company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities. CTBI was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

The board of directors of CTBI has declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.09% above the prior dividend of 33¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 1 to shareholders of record on September 15.

Home Bancshares (HOMB)

HOMB operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company operates in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, and New York City. HOMB was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

On July 25, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 9.09%. The dividend is payable September 5, with an ex-dividend date of August 14.

BB&T (BBT)

BBT is a financial holding company of Branch Bank. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company operates in 15 states and Washington, D.C., offering a full range of consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage and insurance products and services. BBT was founded in 1872.

Recently, BBT increased its quarterly dividend by 8.00% to 40.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 4 to shareholders of record on August 10, with an ex-dividend date of August 9.

Washington Federal (WAFD)

WAFD is a non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Washington Federal, National Association. The company attracts savings deposits from the general public and invests these funds in loans secured by first mortgage liens on single-family dwellings. WAFD was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

On July 23, the company declared a dividend of 18¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.88% increase. The dividend is payable on August 24 to shareholders of record on August 10. WAFD will trade ex-dividend on August 9.

Provident Financial Services (PFS)

PFS operates as the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company that provides banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in New Jersey. The company also originates a variety of real estate, business, and consumer loans. PFS was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

On July 27, the company declared a dividend of 21¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.00% increase. The dividend is payable August 31, with an ex-dividend date of August 14.

Arrow Financial (AROW)

AROW is a multi-bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the northeastern region of New York State. The company provides various deposit products, commercial and consumer loans, insurance products, and investment advisory services. AROW was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.00% to 26¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on September 14.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Novato, California, BMRC operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin, providing a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations. BMRC has offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties.

Recently, BMRC increased its quarterly dividend to 32¢ per share, an increase of 3.23% over the prior dividend of 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 3.

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, PFG is a leading provider of retirement services, insurance solutions, and asset management services. In addition, the company offers individual life and disability insurance, group life and health insurance, and residential mortgage loan origination and servicing products in the United States. PFG was founded in 1879.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.92%, from 52¢ per share to 53¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 5 and the dividend will be paid on September 28 to shareholders of record on September 6.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RGA, BOKF, and PFG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RGA's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (BLUE). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in RGA in January 2009 would have returned 13.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BOKF's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BOKF in January 2009 would have returned 11.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PFG's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in PFG in January 2009 would have returned 12.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table covers ex-dividend dates only for stocks in the Financials sector. See Part 2 of this article for ex-dividend dates for stocks in the other sectors.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: July 31-August 13, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.42% $148.75 14 17.80% $3.60 08/03 08/17 BB&T BBT 3.16% $51.32 8 10.60% $1.62 08/09 09/04 Bank Marin Bancorp BMRC 1.46% $87.75 14 9.90% $1.28 08/02 08/10 Bryn Mawr Bank BMTC 2.03% $49.35 7 6.10% $1.00 07/31 09/01 BOK Financial BOKF 2.02% $99.10 13 3.80% $2.00 08/10 08/27 Boston Private Financial Holdings BPFH 3.31% $14.50 6 61.50% $0.48 08/02 08/17 Brown & Brown BRO 1.02% $29.28 24 10.00% $0.30 08/07 08/15 Citizens Financial Group CFG 2.69% $40.10 5 N/A $1.08 07/31 08/15 Columbia Banking System COLB 2.52% $41.31 8 20.90% $1.04 08/07 08/22 First Community Bancshares FCBC 2.55% $32.91 6 9.60% $0.84 08/02 08/17 Hanmi Financial HAFC 3.88% $24.75 6 N/A $0.96 08/08 08/30 Heritage Financial HFWA 1.67% $36.00 8 11.20% $0.60 08/08 08/23 Heritage Commerce HTBK 2.86% $15.40 6 N/A $0.44 08/09 08/24 Independent Bank MI IBCP 2.40% $25.00 5 N/A $0.60 08/03 08/15 Investors Bancorp ISBC 2.82% $12.78 6 75.90% $0.36 08/09 08/24 Lazard Limited LAZ 3.33% $52.84 11 16.20% $1.76 08/03 08/17 Lakeland Bancorp LBAI 2.28% $20.15 8 10.90% $0.46 08/03 08/15 Moelis & MC 2.99% $62.85 5 N/A $1.88 08/01 09/12 MetLife MET 3.69% $45.56 6 19.40% $1.68 08/03 09/13 Northfield Bancorp NFBK 2.47% $16.21 5 31.80% $0.40 08/07 08/22 Northwest Bancshares NWBI 3.77% $18.05 9 5.90% $0.68 08/01 08/16 Paychex PAYX 3.16% $70.93 8 8.30% $2.24 07/31 08/23 People's United Financial PBCT 3.79% $18.48 26 1.50% $0.70 07/31 08/15 Reinsurance Group America RGA 1.75% $136.90 9 16.70% $2.40 08/06 08/28 Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR 2.86% $39.21 8 16.70% $1.12 08/07 08/15 1st Source SRCE 1.74% $57.41 31 4.80% $1.00 08/03 08/15 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.21% $45.18 6 6.40% $1.00 08/01 08/16 Tompkins Financial TMP 2.20% $87.23 32 4.50% $1.92 07/31 08/15 Union Bankshares UBSH 2.26% $40.63 7 17.00% $0.92 08/02 08/17 United Fire Group UFCS 19.82% $60.54 6 12.70% $12.00 08/02 08/20 Westamerica Bancorp WABC 2.66% $60.22 26 1.20% $1.60 08/03 08/17 Washington Federal WAFD 2.13% $33.80 8 13.40% $0.72 08/09 08/24 Webster Financial WBS 1.98% $66.79 8 24.10% $1.32 08/03 08/20 Wells Fargo WFC 2.93% $58.63 7 11.80% $1.72 08/09 09/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.