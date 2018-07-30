Daily State Of The Markets: #TechFail?

But, from my seat, investors tend to go where the growth is.

The bear's highlight reel included Facebook's biggest one day drop in history as well as some other big-name disappointments.

To be sure, tech had a rough go last week.

The latest worry on Wall Street is that tech is failing. And given that technology has been where investors have been going to find growth for many moons now, our furry friends in the bear camp say the recent tech wreck is a bad omen.

To be sure, some big tech names had a rough go of it last week. Facebook (NYSE: FB) took the biggest one-day loss of any company in history. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) dove 8.6% on Friday. And Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) tanked 20.5% to end the week.

The big fear can be summarized by the purported cause of Facebook's face-plant - the idea that growth is peaking. The headlines tell us that revenue growth is slowing and that the company's operating margins, which currently stand at 44%, will fall into "the mid-30s" in the coming years. The thinking is that Facebook's emphasis on "Stories" (posts that disappear after 24 hours) will mean less time spent on the site and, in turn, less eyeballs on those all-important ads.

However, if one digs in here, you'll find that Mark Zuckerberg's company is investing heavily in security to flesh out "fake news" and foreign interference. You'll find a company that could grow revenues by 25% next year. And you'll find a forward P/E for 2019 of 26.8, which is very reasonable.

On that note, Barron's Andrew Bary says next year's anticipated 25% revenue growth would be among the highest organic growth rates of any megacap companies. And RBC's Mark Mahaney notes that FB hasn't even started putting ads on two very big platforms - Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. As such, there might be some additional growth potential here.

The point to this morning's meandering market missive is that while #TechFail could certainly stick around for a while longer, investors tend to focus on companies that produce growth. And with the economy moving ahead, my guess is that investors large and small will come back to tech - especially if prices "come in" a bit here.

Yet at the same time, it is important to note that valuations remain high and there is a long list of things for investors to worry about from a macro perspective. As such, I think some caution remains warranted - especially during the seasonally weak summer/fall period and the current state of my market models.

Looking ahead, while summer vacation season is still in full swing, investors may want to check their phones from the beach every once in a while. This week's big events include Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) earnings Tuesday, the Fed meeting Wednesday, and the Big Kahuna of economic reports - July's Nonfarm Payrolls report.

Now let's move on to the weekly review of my favorite indicators and market models...

The State of the Big-Picture Market Models

I like to start each week with a review of the state of my favorite big-picture market models, which are designed to help me determine which team is in control of the prevailing major trend.

The Bottom Line:

The Primary Cycle board looks and feels better this week as there are no longer any negative readings. The good news is that the historical return of the S&P 500 for the current state of the models is above the average. The bad news is two of my favorite longer-term, big-picture market models remain on sell signals.



The State of the Trend

Once I've reviewed the big picture, I then turn to the "state of the trend." These indicators are designed to give us a feel for the overall health of the current short- and intermediate-term trend models.

The Bottom Line:

The Trend Board sports an impressive amount of green ratings this week. The abundance of green is due largely to the fact that our "trading mode" model says the market is currently in a trending environment and the cycle composite points higher this week.



The State of Internal Momentum

Next up are the momentum indicators, which are designed to tell us whether there is any "oomph" behind the current trend.

The Bottom Line:

While the trend board is full of green, the momentum board has accumulated some red. This alone represents a bit of a divergence from a technical standpoint and is due to the fact that major indices are not all singing the same song at this time.



The State of the "Trade"

We also focus each week on the "early warning" board, which is designed to indicate when traders might start to "go the other way" -for a trade.

The Bottom Line:

The warning from "Early Warning" board grows louder this week as both overbought/sold indicators, the short-term VIX and long-term sentiment models are all negative.



The State of the Macro Picture

Now let's move on to the market's "external factors" - the indicators designed to tell us the state of the big-picture market drivers including monetary conditions, the economy, inflation, and valuations.

The Bottom Line:

The External Factors board has improved modestly this week as the Monetary model upticked to neutral from negative. However, with the historical return of the market for the current model readings still negative, I will continue to support some caution here.

Thought For The Day:

Fortune does not change men, it unmasks them. - Suzanne Necker

Publishing Note: My next report will be published on Wednesday morning.