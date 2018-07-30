General Electric: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

If you are looking for an undervalued blue-chip stock that will provide significant value for money going forward, General Electric (GE) should be near the top of your list.

To the bears, such a statement will seem at odds with common sense. After all, General Electric's share price has plummeted starkly over the course of the past year by nearly 50%.

Chart taken from FinViz.com

The issues plaguing General Electric that led to this drop in share price are well-known, encompassing factors such as accounting problems which necessitated adjustments to its reported results and the weak performance of its Power segment. Add to that its second dividend cut in a decade, and the causes for bearishness are plain.

However, going forward there is plenty for an investor to like about being a General Electric shareholder. And the first of these is the fact that it cut that dividend.

After all, the dividend cut now means that General Electric's payout ratio is at 50.0%, which ensures that the company can continue issuing dividends going forward and can pay down their debt load. At present, General Electric has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7, with total long-term debt at $115.6 billion as of Q2 2018, so the fact that it can service that debt and reward shareholders with dividends going forward is encouraging.

The subject of the dividend provided some amusement from long-time General Electric bear Stephen Tusa of J.P. Morgan, who told CNBC in late June that the dividend would be cut again:

It's going to get cut, like let's be very clear about that...That's not going to happen tomorrow. But make no mistake, as you exit 2019 or sometime in 2019, essentially, that dividend is going to go down precipitously.

The reason for the amusement: General Electric had already disclosed before Tusa's opining that an adjustment to the dividend will occur by the end of 2019, but not because of a dividend cut.

As part of the strategy to render General Electric a more nimble company going forward, Chief Executive John Flannery announced on June 26 - three days before Tusa's CNBC appearance - that the healthcare business would be spun off as a stand-alone company. And furthermore, in an investor call held that day, Flannery addressed how this spin-off would affect the dividend:

Given the typically lower payout ratios in the health-care industry this will likely lead to a reduction in the aggregate GE dividend at that time.

In short, the current dividend will be divided between GE Healthcare - under whatever name it may eventually adopt - and General Electric itself. This is not the same thing as a dividend cut - if it were, Air Products & Chemicals (APD) would have lost its Dividend Aristocrat status in 2016 when it spun-off Versum Materials (VSM), as the aggregate dividend was split between the two companies when the spin-off occurred.

The healthcare spin-off is not the only gift that General Electric shareholders can expect in the near future. In late May it was announced that there was to be a merger between General Electric's Transportation unit and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), or Wabtec. The terms of that deal will see General Electric and its shareholders receive a 50.1% stake in Wabtec, with the remaining 49.9% remaining in the hands of existing Wabtec shareholders. Plus, General Electric will also receive $2.9 billion as part of the merger, which can only be considered a plus.

Another potential boon for investors is the move to divest General Electric's 62.5% stake in Baker Hughes (BHGE). This, too, could potentially leave General Electric shareholders as Baker Hughes shareholders too. As Seaport Global Securities' Sonny Randhawa explained when the news was announced in late June, the stake will be sold through share divestments and not via corporate buyout, as there are only two potential buyers for the latter option - Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) - and neither of them would receive regulatory approval.

In summary, despite the bearishness of Mr. Market and of analysts like Tusa - who as of early July was still calling General Electric 'overvalued' - current shareholders have much to look forward to from GE. A sustainable dividend, the reduction of long-term debt, and the opportunity to have separate investments in the industrial sector (General Electric itself), in healthcare, in transportation, and potentially in the energy sector - all of this is reminiscent of the break-up of the old Philip Morris Group, or indeed of Standard Oil.

On that last example, when John D. Rockefeller was told during a golf game in 1911 that Standard Oil was to be broken up for anti-trust violations, he advised his playing partner to "Buy Standard Oil." Rockefeller saw the value that would be unlocked when the company was divided into 34 firms. While General Electric's break-up may not result in as many pieces, the principle remains the same - a great deal of value is going to be unlocked over the next two years. And potential investors can still avail of the opportunity here, given that General Electric is currently trading in the $13 range with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and offers a dividend yield of 3.68%.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.