AGF Management: Is Its Improved Net Sales Sustainable?

It will be difficult to maintain positive net sales unless the company can consistently generate above median performance for its assets under management.

Investment Thesis

AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) (TSX:AGF.B) is a Canadian-based asset manager in Canada. The company is facing strong competition from low cost passive investment products as well as larger Canadian banks' mutual fund products. Although the company generated positive net sales in Q2 2018, it may continue to be a challenge to maintain the inflows, as the company is unable to generate consistent above median performance for its assets under management. The company pays an attractive dividend with a yield of 4.9%. However, its future dividend growth may be limited. Hence, long-term dividend growth investors may want to consider other larger asset managers.

AGF Management's improved sales

Mutual fund industry has changed considerably in the past few years. We believe a combination of factors such as competition from Canadian banks and insurance companies to offer their own mutual funds, and the rapid growth of low-cost ETFs are making it quite difficult for AGF Management to compete. As we can see from the chart below, the company's revenue is on a declining trend in the past 10 years.

AGF Management's struggling revenue growth rate was due to net outflows of its assets under management. Fortunately, the tide appears to be turning as the company gradually improved its net sales. As can be seen from the chart below, its net sales has gradually improved from a decline of C$491 million in Q1 2015 to a growth of C$100 million in Q2 2018.

Can AGF Management sustain its net sales growth?

Declining EBITDA margin

We believe one primary reason AGF Management improved its net sales trend in the past few quarters was due to the fact that it has deliberately sacrifice its margin. This is evident in its EBITDA margin where its EBITDA margin declined significantly from 30.8% in Q4 2014 to 18% in Q2 2018. Although its Q2 2018 EBITDA margin of 18% was due to one time item (adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.6%), we believe the company will continue to face competition from low-cost passive funds as well as competition from larger Canadian banks.

Revenue growth

While we like the fact that AGF Management's revenue in Q2 2018 increased by 6% year over year, we note that revenue from its mutual funds segment (represents about half of its revenue) continued to exhibit weakness. As can be seen from the table below, it only increased by 1% year over year. In order for AGF Management to have a more sustainable growth, we believe its mutual funds segment need to show strong revenue growth. This is an area where we would be paying closer attention in the next few quarters.

Fund performance can drift quarter by quarter

One area that affects investors' willingness to put money in AGF's mutual funds is whether the company's asset management team can consistently deliver performance above its peers. If its management team cannot consistently deliver, it will inevitably influence investors' confidence. We were encouraged when we saw AGF Management's Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 performance, as over 60% of its AUM held over 3 years performed better than the median (see chart below). Unfortunately, AGF Management was unable to deliver good performance in the past quarter. As can be seen from the chart, only 14% and 27% of its AUMs held over one year and three years' time performed above the median. We believe unless AGF Management can deliver consistent outperformance, it will be difficult for it to have sustained inflows.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce its AUM. In addition, there may also be significant net redemptions. These will result in a decline in its compensation and management income.

Investors should also keep in mind that the headwinds will continue to exist for quite some time as competitions from both banks and ETFs will likely continue to pressure AGF Financial's margin. The company may continue to lower its management expense ratio in order to stay competitive. This will inevitably hurt its margin.

Valuation

AGF Management's forward P/E ratio of 10.4x is about 2.4x multiples below its 5-year average of 12.8x. This suggests that it is undervalued in a relative basis. From a dividend growth perspective, readers may notice that the company cut its dividend back in 2015 in order to free up some cash to invest to turn things around. As a result of the dividend cut, the company's payout ratio has improved substantially. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a yield of 4.9%.

Investor Takeaway

Despite an improvement in net sales, it may continue to be a challenge for AGF Management to grow its AUM as the company is unable to generate consistent above median performance for its AUM. In addition, the company continues to face competitions from low-cost ETFs, and funds offered by larger Canadian banks. This will pressure its margin. Although its shares are undervalued, we believe investors with a long-term investment horizon need to be careful. Other larger asset managers such as IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) or larger Canadian banks may provide better investment opportunities.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

