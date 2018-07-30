34 Dividend Increases: July 23-27, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials)

Part 1 presented details on dividend increases from the Financials sector stocks. In Part 2 the remaining sectors are covered.

In the past week, 34 companies that match my watch criteria announced dividend increases, including one of my portfolio holdings.

Monitoring dividend increases helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as primary source of Dividend Growth Stocks. However, I use several screens to limit the number of stocks:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

This past week, 34 companies passing these screens declared dividend increases. In the table below, I present a summary of dividend increases declared for non-Financial sector stocks. Part 1 of this article covered the Financials sector.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

MDLZ manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's brands include Nabisco, Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, Trident, and Halls. MDLZ was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 18.18% to 26¢ per share. MDLZ will trade ex-dividend on September 27. The dividend is payable on October 12, to shareholders of record on September 28.

McKesson (MCK)

MCK distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products. The company also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. MCK was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 14.71% to 39¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is August 31 and the dividend will be paid on October 1 to shareholders of record on September 4.

Hershey (HSY)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, HSY is a provider of chocolate and sugar confectionery. The company offers chocolate and sugar confectionery products, baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, snacks, gum and mint refreshment products. HSY markets and sells is products to wholesale distributors, grocery and drug stores, vending companies, and department stores.

HSY will pay a quarterly dividend of 72.2¢ per share, an increase of 10.06% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on August 24 can expect the dividend to be paid on September 14.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share, an increase of 9.59% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable September 28, with an ex-dividend date of August 30.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, California, MXIM is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. MXIM primarily serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

On Thursday, July 26, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 9.52% to 46¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 13 to shareholders of record on August 30. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 29.

Republic Services (RSG)

RSG provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company targets commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in 39 states in the United States of America and Puerto Rico. RSG was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

The board of directors of RSG has declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 8.70% above the prior dividend of 34.5¢ per share. All shareholders of record on October 1 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 15.

PetMed Express (PETS)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, PETS operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies to retail customers. PETS also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its website.

On July 23, the company declared a dividend of 27¢ per share. The new dividend represents an 8.00% increase. The dividend is payable on August 10 to shareholders of record on August 3. PETS will trade ex-dividend on August 2.

Valero Energy Partners (VLP)

VLP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. VLP is a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation.

Recently, VLP increased its quarterly distribution from 52.75¢ per unit to 55.1¢ per unit, an increase of 4.45%. The new distribution is payable on August 13 to unitholders of record on August 3. The ex-dividend date will be August 2.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On July 25, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 43.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 4.17%. NEP will trade ex-dividend on August 3. The distribution is payable on August 14, to unitholders of record on August 6.

ONEOK (OKE)

OKE is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The company purchases, gathers, compresses, transports, stores, and distributes natural gas. It also leases pipeline capacity to others. OKE drills for and produces oil and gas, extracts and sells natural gas liquids, and is engaged in the gas marketing business.

Recently, OKE increased its quarterly dividend by 3.77% to 82.5¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 3, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on August 14.

Kellogg (K)

K manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods, including cookies, crackers, savory snacks, cereal bars, and fruit-flavored snacks. The company’s cereal products are generally marketed under the Kellogg’s name and are sold to the grocery trade through direct sales forces. K was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 3.70% to 56¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on September 4, with an ex-dividend date of August 31.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products, primarily in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The company operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. DKL was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 2.67% to 77¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 13 to unitholders of record on August 3.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation’s refining capacity.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 2.41% to 95.75¢ per unit. The new distribution is payable on August 14 to unitholders of record on August 7, with an ex-dividend date of August 6.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQM operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. EQM provides natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

On July 24, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly distribution from $1.07 per unit to $1.09 per unit, an increase of 2.35%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 2, and unitholders can expect to receive the new distribution on August 14.

Sprague Resources (SRLP)

SRLP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. SRLP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

On July 26, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 66.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 2.30%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 3, and unitholders can expect to receive the new distribution on August 10.

MPLX (MPLX)

Founded in 2012 and based in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX gathers, processes, and transports natural gas. The company also gathers, transports, stores, and markets natural gas liquids, and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recently, the board of directors of MPLX declared a quarterly distribution of 62.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 1.62%. The first payment will be on August 14 to unitholders of record on August 6. The ex-dividend date is August 3.

Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Formerly knowns as Tesoro Logistics LP, ANDX is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. ANDX was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

On July 24, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.03 per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 1.48%. The distribution is payable on August 14 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 3.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MCK, HSY, and UNP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MCK's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (BLUE). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MCK in January 2009 would have returned 15.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HSY's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in HSY in January 2009 would have returned 13.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UNP's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in UNP in January 2009 would have returned 24.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table below covers ex-dividend dates for all stocks except for those in the Financials sector. See Part 1 of this article for ex-dividend dates for stocks in the Financials sector.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: July 31-August 13, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date American Electric Power AEP 3.49% $71.14 8 4.90% $2.48 08/09 09/10 AES AES 3.89% $13.37 7 64.40% $0.52 08/02 08/17 Alexander's ALX 4.77% $377.33 5 2.50% $18.00 08/03 08/17 Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 9.32% $44.22 8 18.90% $4.12 08/02 08/14 AptarGroup ATR 1.32% $102.90 24 7.80% $1.36 07/31 08/22 AVX AVX 2.31% $19.95 8 8.20% $0.46 07/31 08/15 American Water Works AWK 2.06% $88.36 11 11.00% $1.82 08/09 09/04 Casey's General Stores CASY 1.07% $108.89 19 9.70% $1.16 07/31 08/15 Clorox CLX 2.89% $132.72 41 5.80% $3.84 07/31 08/17 CMS Energy CMS 2.97% $48.12 12 6.70% $1.43 08/02 08/31 California Water Service CWT 1.82% $41.10 51 2.70% $0.75 08/03 08/17 Donaldson DCI 1.62% $46.82 32 15.20% $0.76 08/13 08/30 Eaton plc ETN 3.28% $80.57 9 9.60% $2.64 08/02 08/17 Franklin Electric FELE 1.01% $47.70 26 8.20% $0.48 08/01 08/16 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 2.42% $23.15 5 N/A $0.56 07/31 09/04 W.W. Grainger GWW 1.60% $339.33 47 10.60% $5.44 08/10 09/01 Hasbro HAS 2.49% $101.31 15 10.00% $2.52 07/31 08/15 Hanesbrands HBI 2.75% $21.79 5 N/A $0.60 08/13 09/05 Idacorp IDA 2.51% $94.17 6 10.30% $2.36 08/03 08/30 Matson MATX 2.38% $35.31 7 6.26% $0.84 08/01 09/06 National Instruments NATI 2.09% $44.00 5 8.40% $0.92 08/10 09/04 Nexstar Media Group NXST 2.03% $74.03 6 N/A $1.50 08/09 08/24 Realty Income O 4.80% $55.04 25 7.40% $2.64 07/31 08/15 ONE Gas OGS 2.44% $75.39 5 N/A $1.84 08/10 09/04 Penske Automotive Group PAG 2.82% $50.99 8 22.30% $1.44 08/09 09/05 Paccar PCAR 1.70% $66.07 8 4.90% $1.12 08/13 09/05 PetMed Express PETS 3.05% $35.43 10 5.70% $1.08 08/02 08/10 Pfizer PFE 3.54% $38.41 8 7.80% $1.36 08/02 09/04 PNM Resources PNM 2.77% $38.30 7 11.60% $1.06 08/03 08/17 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.45% $80.66 6 4.60% $2.78 07/31 09/04 PPG Industries PPG 1.75% $109.44 46 7.80% $1.92 08/09 09/12 Praxair PX 1.98% $166.43 25 7.40% $3.30 08/03 08/15 Rollins ROL 1.00% $55.81 16 16.60% $0.56 08/09 09/10 Starbucks SBUX 2.76% $52.15 9 23.90% $1.44 08/08 08/24 Signet Jewelers Limited SIG 2.43% $60.92 8 20.90% $1.48 08/02 08/31 SJW SJW 1.78% $63.00 51 4.10% $1.12 08/03 09/04 Sonoco Products SON 2.96% $55.48 36 5.30% $1.64 08/09 09/10 Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB 1.92% $87.33 5 N/A $1.68 08/13 09/11 Sensient Technologies SXT 1.94% $68.04 12 7.20% $1.32 08/02 09/04 Valero Energy VLO 2.75% $116.35 8 36.30% $3.20 08/06 09/05 WEC Energy Group WEC 3.36% $65.69 15 11.60% $2.21 08/13 09/01 Welltower WELL 5.63% $61.81 14 3.30% $3.48 08/06 08/21 WestRock WRK 3.06% $56.12 9 34.50% $1.72 08/09 08/20 Xilinx XLNX 1.95% $73.88 16 10.20% $1.44 08/07 08/28 ExxonMobil XOM 4.00% $81.92 36 7.00% $3.28 08/10 09/10

