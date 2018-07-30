Lockheed Martin: A Great Choice For Dividend Investors, Too

I continue to remain long Lockheed Martin, and believe this stock is a great choice for dividend investors as well as those seeking growth.

A target price of $437 is possible based on this company's growth in FCF.

I have been long Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) since August 2016, and while price has come under pressure lately - I expressed my views in an article earlier this month that I expected price to climb higher going forward.

Since the beginning of the month, we have seen price rise nicely to $324 at the time of writing:

Lockheed Martin's most recent earnings season has demonstrated that this company continues to remain in a good financial position even in spite of a temporary decline in defense stocks more generally.

Lockheed Martin's earnings per share are up by 23% from last year to $4.05, and estimates for 2018 have been revised upwards more generally:

Additionally, Lockheed Martin has also raised its long-term outlook for Cash from Operations, thanks to higher than expected Cash from Operations for 2018:

Last time, I calculated Lockheed Martin's potential upside based on growth in earnings per share, and yielded a target price of $410.

That said, this stock has shown significant growth in free cash flow per share over the past ten years, and while Lockheed Martin is technically not a dividend aristocrat, it shows high potential to become one in the future having raised its dividend by over 420% in the past ten years:

Moreover, this company continues to raise its dividend payout while keeping the payout ratio below 50%, indicating that Lockheed Martin continues to reinvest significantly back into its business:

In this regard, I chose to run a discounted cash flow model (taking free cash flow per share as the primary metric rather than earnings per share), accounting for dividend growth as well. I judge growth in this metric to be a better indicator of 1) whether growth is sustainable long-term, and 2) whether this stock is suitable for income-oriented investors.

The following are my assumptions:

The discount rate is 7% (in line with an average long-term rate of return on the S&P 500).

Dividend growth is assumed to be 10% per year. The average rate of growth over the last 10 years has been a lot higher at an average of 42%, but I am making the assumption that growth will settle at 10% per year over the past five years.

Free cash flow per share growth is assumed to be 10% per year, in line with the ten-year average.

Year 1 is assumed to be the current year, i.e. 2018.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% dividend growth 1.82 2.00 2.20 2.42 2.66 7% discount rate 1.73 1.75 1.80 1.85 1.90

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% free cash flow growth 22.50 24.75 27.23 29.95 32.94 7% discount rate 2.71 21.62 22.22 22.85 23.49

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 18.23 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 428.17 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 9.02 Target Price in Year 5 437.20 Upside from price of $324.09 34.90% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 6.98% Compounded Return over five years 39.21%

From the above, we see that a target price of $437 is yielded, representing roughly 34% upside from the current price, or 39% on a compounded basis.

In this regard, I see Lockheed Martin as a great choice from a free cash flow perspective as well, and analyzing free cash flow adds more confidence to my prior assertion that we could see a similar level of upside on an earnings basis.

All too often, a company might show great earnings but a poor ability to convert such earnings into free cash flow. Lockheed Martin is clearly quite efficient at doing this, and I would expect sustainable upward growth for this reason. Moreover, the fact that free cash flow has been rising further indicates that this company has the capacity to continue increasing its dividend.

To conclude, I continue to remain long Lockheed Martin. This is a company that I believe will continue to do well regardless of the geopolitical environment, as it has continued to demonstrate financial strength over time, and across a wide variety of market conditions. I look forward to further growth from here.

