NOBL: Strong Short-Term Performance

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) continues to be an attractive investment option at its current market price. While the fund started off 2018 on a sour note, it has rebounded and done quite well, especially over the past few months. Importantly, NOBL's dividend in a year over year comparison almost doubled in Q2, which gives me a lot of confidence in the fund going forward. If it is able to maintain this high dividend growth, further interest rate increases will have less of an impact on the fund. Furthermore, the Industrials sector (NOBL's second largest exposure) has shrugged off trade war concerns in the short-term, and has been out-performing the market. This comes on the backdrop of one of the best GDP results in years. Finally, the fund's valuation remains cheaper than the broader market, giving value investors some comfort.

First, a little about NOBL. The fund's stated objective is "to seek investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index". This means the fund focuses exclusively on companies in the S&P 500 that have grown their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. NOBL currently trades at $64.90/share and yields 2.11% annually, based on its four most recent distributions. My last review of NOBL was back in April, when I recommended investors pick up the fund. Since that time, NOBL has given investors a total return of just under 5%, which is pretty solid short-term performance. Furthermore, NOBL, while not designed to track the broader market, has kept pace with the S&P 500, as well as other dividend funds with differing strategies, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, NOBL has held its own compared to the S&P 500, as well as the Schwab Strategic US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), which are two dividend funds I currently own. This is impressive in the short-term, since NOBL is more defensive in nature, and I would not expect it to hold up this well against broader strategies in a rising market. Given this performance, I wanted to review NOBL again to see if it still makes sense to hold going forward. I believe it does, and I will explain why in detail below.

Impressive Dividend Growth

I went in to this review with an open-mind, despite having previously recommended the fund. Frankly, on the surface NOBL's dividend yield does not look very attractive, at just over 2%. One of things going for that yield is that the fund is made up of aristocrats, which are stocks who have a rock-solid history of increasing their dividends. However, the fund has clearly been bid up quite nicely over the past few years, which has put its yield in the 2% range. With interest rates heading higher already this year, and with more increases expected, I am tempted to shy away from a fund with such a paltry yield.

However, despite these concerns, there is an important reason for my continued belief in this fund. Notably, its dividend growth is quite impressive. I highlighted NOBL's dividend growth in my last review, and pointed to its year-over-year increase in Q1 that bested other dividend ETFs. Now that Q2 has passed, we have a chance to examine how NOBL's dividend grew during that quarter as well, for a nice comparison. As you can see, dividend growth was astronomical in both a year over year and quarter to quarter comparison, as illustrated by the chart below:

Q2 2017 Dividend Q2 2018 Dividend YOY % Gain 0.215225 0.426414 98% Q1 2017 Dividend Q1 2018 Dividend YOY % Gain 0.193865 0.242157 25%

Source: ProShares (with calculations made by author)

This tells me a couple of things. One, NOBL is currently fulfilling its objective as an ETF that grows its dividend on a consistent basis. Two, its yield should continue to push higher (all other things being equal) in the near-term. This is especially important as interest rates are expected to increase at least once, and probably twice, in the remainder of the year. To consider where NOBL will end the year at, we can take an average of the percentage gains from both the Q1 and Q2 distributions and extrapolate them for Q3 and Q4. That would mean we should apply a roughly 61% dividend growth figure to the next two distributions. The chart below displays these calculations, as well as what NOBL's current yield would be if we considered those distributions now:

Q3 2017 Distribution Apply Growth Rate Projected Q3 2018 Distribution Projected Annual Yield (Based on Projections and Current Share Price) 0.332935 1.61 .536025 - Q4 2017 Distribution Apply Growth Projected Q4 2018 Distribution - 0.372259 1.61 .599337 2.78%

As you can see, this would push NOBL's yield up to a more reasonable level, helping to buffer the effects of rate increases. While this is still not an overly attractive yield, it gives me comfort that the fund has found its stride, as it has experienced some share price appreciation and resoundingly improved its distribution rate. With those characteristics in mind, and a projected yield well above where it sits now, I must conclude that I like what I see.

Industrials - Facing Down Fears

During my last review, I discussed how the Industrials sector presented both opportunities and risks to NOBL, as the fund's second largest sector by weighting (behind Consumer Staples). At the time, Industrials made up about 17% of the fund, and I concluded that the benefits outweighed the risks, and did not want to recommend shying away from this exposure. In hindsight, this turned out to be the right call, as the sector has performed well over the past few months, which has pushed the fund's weighting towards this area at now over 20%, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: ProShares

While this sector had come under attack due to escalating trade disputes and fears over a slowing economy, investors have shrugged off these concerns of late, as we have had promising news on both those accounts. In fact, over the past month, the Industrials sector has beaten the broader market, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Of course, this is past performance, but the why behind this development has me feeling confident the gains will continue. To start, economic growth has been continuing, putting to rest fears of an imminent recession. In fact, growth is actually accelerating, as the U.S. economy grew by 4.1% in Q2, which is the best performance since Q3 2014. Furthermore, some market participants expect this level of growth to persist, which would mean the market could react more positively to this figure than if it were a one-time spike. In fact, Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets, was quoted "top-line growth is likely to come in close to 4% again in Q3". He cited the large draw-down in inventories as a catalyst for business spending going forward, as they would need to build the inventories back up. This should likewise provide a nice boost to the Industrials sector.

Secondly, the trade disputes are fortunately not escalating to the point where they have become harmful to the economy. Aside from China, President Trump has seemingly been able to avoid all-out conflict with other major trading partners, such as Canada and the E.U. This is significant in that it appears Trump's bark is worse than his bite in these cases, which is helping support the market. For example, last week the U.S. appeared to be in the middle of an escalating trade dispute with the E.U. Then, it progressed with the two trading blocs reaching some common accord, de-escalating a tense situation, after President Trump met with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Instead of increased barriers or tariffs, the two discussed opening up their markets further, making the risk of a trade war seem, for now, remote. Furthermore, positive sentiment continued in to the weekend. On Saturday (7/28), German Minister of Food and Agriculture, Julia Kloeckner, was quoted "we (the E.U. and U.S.) are moving towards a more positive situation". This further emphasizes that common ground has been reached, and a major headwind for industrial stocks has been sidelined.

Valuation

A final point on NOBL has to do with the fund's valuation, which is considerably better than the broader market. Currently, the S&P 500 is trading at roughly 24 times earnings, as measured by its PE ratio. This is roughly the same level it was at back in April, even though stocks have moved higher since then, reflecting a strong earnings season. While this is not terribly expensive, it is not cheap either, and has me contemplating putting more capital in value stocks and funds, which should have lower multiples. This is where NOBL comes in, as its current PE is just over 20, which is down a point from where it was in April, despite the rise in share price. Again, this means the earnings of the companies that make up the fund have been strong, pushing the P/E down as the earnings have moved higher, an encouraging sign. As valuations get stretched, I often re-consider investment options, and am likely to wait for pullbacks. That is not the case with NOBL, as the fund has moved higher short-term, but actually trades at a cheaper valuation. Throw in the rising dividend yield, and it seems like a fund that has further room to run.

Bottom-line

After some rough months, NOBL has rebounded nicely, and has shown investors a steady return over the past few months. The companies which make up the fund are clearly doing well, as earnings have risen and dividends have increased, two important factors that make NOBL an attractive option. The fund's focus on the Consumer Staples and Industrials sectors should continue to help the fund as trade war fears dissipate, giving consumers and business the confidence to keep spending and investing in the future. Furthermore, given that the market continues to trade at a historically above-average valuation, I continue to like stocks and funds that trade at multiples below the market average. These value-type stocks/funds should hold up well if we do experience continued volatility in the second half of 2018. Therefore, with a reasonable P/E and a strong chance of continued dividend increases going forward, I continue to recommend positions in NOBL at this time.

