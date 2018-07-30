Short-Term Risks To Take Spotlight In Marriott's Earnings

On August 6th, after the market closes, Marriott International (MAR) will announce earnings for the second quarter of 2018. The largest hotel company in the world has struggled to maintain its bullish run since stock market volatility increased in February. The stock peaked at $148 at the end of January and fell to a bottom around $125 at the beginning of July. Since then, the stock has begun a recovery to $130 and will look to extend those gains in the second half of the year. A successful earnings report could be the key to expansion over the next 6 months.

MAR’s 2018 started off with mixed results on its first quarter earnings report. While the company beat earnings by 9.8 percent, its revenue missed estimates by $740 million or 17 percent. The year-over-year growth rate came in at just 2 percent, down significantly from four straight quarters of 40 percent or higher growth rate in 2017. Investors traded it slightly lower on the day of the announcement by about 2 percent.

Despite overall revenues being down, gross fee revenues hit $845 million with a year-over-year growth rate of 11 percent. Most geographic regions showed expansion in revenue per available room (RevPAR) resulting in a 3.6 percent year-over-year increase and a 60 basis point beat over management’s guidance. The solid expansion coincides with the company’s economic outlook that has “improved” according to MAR’s first quarter conference call.

Unsurprisingly, most of MAR’s grow in the last quarter came from developing markets over more mature markets. The Greater China segment had the highest growth rate of 11.9 percent, outperforming the rest of its Asian peers. Management saw “better than expected corporate and leisure demand” that helped not just the China region post impressive numbers but other Asian countries like Thailand and Singapore as well. Occupancy and average daily rates were up 5.2 percent and 3.4 percent respectively in China which benefited from both higher volume and better pricing.

Management also pointed out that its operations in India continued their fast expansion as the 100th Indian hotel was opened. RevPAR in the country grew by 6 percent on strong demand, and MAR senses that “the mood in India is very upbeat.” Leadership is convinced that the investment in the Indian market by adding 11,000 rooms to the development pipeline of MAR’s 4th largest market.

The Indian and Chinese markets will definitely be sweet spots for MAR’s future international operations. Both countries have seen GDP per capita growth well above its region for quite some time, and the trend should continue. With these two expanding Asian giants represented in MAR’s top four largest regions, the hotel company will be able to grow at a much faster rate than if it relied on its operations in matured markets. However, protectionist policies and foreign trade disputes could stymie some of the expansion in the short term.

In its most matured region, North America, RevPARs were strongest in the Luxury market over Upper Upscale and Limited-Service. The Luxury segment grew at 4.5 percent while Upper Upscale and Limited-Service grew at 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent. The result was a relatively flat quarter for the region. This resulted from flat volumes across the board and flat pricing across the board with a slight uptick in the Luxury market (which might have been a product of oil and gas corporate rates improving). Overall, the market is strong, but management has voiced concerns over a “tight” labor market where “wages are rising.” This trend is already evident in 2017 results where general, administrative, and other costs grew by 27 percent while in 2016, the same costs only grew 11 percent.

Even though the labor market and wages look like a headwind for MAR, costs associated with the integration of Starwood will probably decrease into an almost negligible amount by the end of the year. Management expects that booking for the entire portfolio, across both Marriott and Starwood brands, will be streamlined by August. The synchronization should provide cost efficiencies that offset higher wage costs in the short-term.

Meeting guidance is an important part of a successful earnings report that moves the share price higher, and MAR provides RevPAR estimates for each region for the upcoming second quarter report. Management sees just about every international market to see a slightly lower growth rate despite the international growth rate in the first quarter topping the high end of guidance by 1.5 percent. MAR might have sensed some strength in the dollar coming and adjusted rates due to that. The sense was correct, and MAR will probably post numbers in the numbers suggested. In North America, margins will probably continue to be pressured by rising wages and underwhelming demand. That RevPAR number will probably be towards the bottom end of the range.

MAR has solid international holdings that are making up for a slowdown in growth at home. Its prescience to invest heavily in Asia, where 30 percent of its development pipeline is focused, will help the stock grow solidly down the road. However, short term risks such as currency volatility in developing markets and tight margins in North America limit its chances of an outstanding quarter. Holding MAR through earnings would be risky, but by the end of 2018, if tension in developing markets dissipates, MAR could be posed to make a comeback.

