AMD Shares Playing Catch Up

One of the biggest winners so far this earnings season has been chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). As seen in the chart below, shares have rallied to a new multi-year high after the company's second quarter earnings report. While it wasn't the best report we've seen from AMD in the last couple of years, I believe that the continuation of past progress likely has finally allowed shares to catch up to where they truly belong.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

For the period, revenues of $1.76 billion were ahead of management guidance and beat analyst estimates, while also showing 53% growth over the prior year period. The Computing and Graphics segment showed 64% revenue growth thanks to strong Radeon sales and continued growth of Ryzen products. Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-custom revenues were up 37% year over year thanks to higher semi-custom and server revenue.

The company also showed a 3 percentage point increase in gross margins, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, over Q2 2017. While last year's period showed a loss on both of those metrics, this year saw more than a dime per share of profit for each basis. The company's results are definitely improving at a solid pace. Moving to GAAP profitability has also improved free cash flow over time, alleviating the strain we saw on the balance sheet a couple of years ago.

Perhaps the worst part of the report was guidance. Management is calling for Q3 revenues of $1.7 billion, plus or minus $50 million, which was a little below Street estimates for $1.72 billion. As we are now hitting massive prior year growth comparisons, this would be an increase of just 7% over last year. On the flip side, gross margins are forecast to be 38%, which would represent continued sequential improvement.

I mentioned that I believe shares are playing catch up, and that's because AMD has made so much progress in recent years. As you can see in the table below, analyst estimates have continued to increase significantly, although they've paused a little after this quarter's report. AMD shares had been flat for a year starting in early 2017, but now we've seen them jump again.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

One of the things I'll be most curious to see is if the jump after earnings was as a result of a mini short squeeze. While I talked a few weeks ago about short interest finally starting to retreat in a meaningful way, there are still a significant number of people who don't believe in this name. The chart below shows how short interest remains quite elevated, even after coming more than 16% off its recent peak. It will be about two weeks before we get the end of July figure from Nasdaq.

(Source: Nasdaq AMD short interest page)

I've said previously that shares of Advanced Micro Devices could hit $20 this year if results continued to impress. While the second quarter report wasn't exactly a blockbuster, shares have gotten very close to that key level with this recent rally. Perhaps short sellers are finally starting to give up, or maybe this is just shares playing catch up after several previous quarters of very strong results. With AMD up more than $3 since the report, I wouldn't jump in right now, rather I'd suggest waiting for the next pullback to take advantage of this company that has put its troubled past in the rear view mirror.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.