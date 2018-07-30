Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 45: Time For Some Spring Cleaning

I'm also revising my watch lists to focus on the top 25 dividend stocks by total return potential, the top 25 low/medium risk high-yielders, and dividend aristocrats. This will hopefully provide a more useful source of investing ideas for readers than a single master watchlist of over 300 companies.

To start with that means raising my total return target to 12%, and trimming those holdings that can't realistically achieve this over the next decade.

After discussing it with numerous readers as well as Brian Bain, I've decided I need to tighten up my portfolio focus.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

I'm about to turn 32 which makes this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

The reason behind owning such a widely diversified portfolio is because I've built this strategy using historical statistical analysis. Statistics requires large sample sizes to have any useful predictive power, and so, the more stocks I own, the more likely the long-term total returns are to approximate the projected returns. As a side benefit, it also creates a highly stable "bunker" portfolio that is likely to easily survive whatever future market storm might come. It also creates a stream of near-daily dividends which will allow me to compound my dividend reinvestment faster.

Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets (subject to change)

Break even within 4 years

Match the market within 5 years.

Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).

Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like NOBL) within 9 years.

Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like QQQ) within 10 years.

In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll consider adapting it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:

25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)

25% SCHD (Dividend achiever ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)

10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))

5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now

35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via 20-25 stocks)

Time For Some Spring Cleaning

Since starting this portfolio I've come a long way from a hyper concentrated, high risk, pure yield oriented strategy. I've since adjusted my focus to long-term total return optimization and put in place numerous risk management rules to ensure my portfolio survives unexpected events and future recessions and bear markets.

However, I've been getting a lot of feedback from both readers and from trusted confidents, such as Investor in The Family's Brian Bain. Specifically, I recently did an interview with Brian outlining my top five low risk dividend growth investment ideas. This is a conservative retiree portfolio designed for maximum safe yield, and strong long-term income growth.

Stock Yield Payout Ratio Projected Dividend Growth Expected Total Return BIP 4.70% 65% 9% 14% BEP 6.40% 79% 9% 15% NEP 3.80% 28% 15% 19% ENB 6% 65% 8% 14% MMM 2.70% 59% 9.50% 12.20% Average 4.7% 59% 10.1% 14.8%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings releases, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Fast Graphs)

After discussing the reasons why each of these five stocks was a potentially great "buy and hold forever" investment, Brian pointed out that one could theoretically just own these five stocks and enjoy: generous, safe, and fast growing income, as well as market crushing returns.

While I don't necessarily endorse owning just five stocks, this did get me thinking of all the feedback I've gotten about an overly large and diversified portfolio. Specifically, readers have pointed out that I'm far more likely to reach my goals with a more concentrated approach than in trying to own 200 stocks as I was currently planning on.

After much contemplation I've concluded that both Brian and readers are probably right. Now don't get me wrong, owning a lot of stocks eventually might make sense. But under the Buffett principle of "fat pitch" investing, in which you carefully allocate your limited capital to the best ideas you know of, a large portfolio should be built up over time. For example, during the financial crisis you could find many great dividend growth stocks trading at mouth watering valuations. If you purchased your favorite 25 then, and they continue to live up to expectations (thesis remains intact) then there is no reason why you couldn't have spent the last decade acquiring a few more great stocks as the market presented "fat pitch" opportunities.

Eventually over decades you could end up with 50, 100, even 200 world class dividend growth stocks, and still achieve market smashing returns. However, my approach, of buying one new stock per week, at fair value of less, was rather arbitrary. Sure I could likely obtain a highly diversified portfolio of above average companies that might beat the market over time. But ultimately good active management (seeking alpha) is about making hard choices and allocating scarce capital to the best long-term investment opportunities available at the time. Thus I've decided to alter my strategy a bit. Once a year I'll do "annual spring cleaning" in which I'll carefully review all my holdings to see if they still meet my long-term needs and expectations.

Specifically this means that now, 11 months into this portfolio, I'll be raising my total return target (discount rate) to 12+%. That's because I'm aiming to match Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) 12% to 15% long-term total return target. If I want to maximize my chances of that then I need everything I own to have a realistic chance of achieving 12+% total returns over the next decade based on some combination of three factors:

yield (current income)

dividend growth (proxy for cash flow or earnings growth)

valuation multiple expansion (undervalued rising to fair valued overtime)

Rather than do this all at once, I'll be targeting one or two stocks per week that don't meet this new higher return target. The recycled capital will go allocated to the best opportunities I know of at the time. The ultimate goal is:

optimize yield (low/medium dividend risk)

optimize growth

maintain or improve portfolio risk profile (match risk profiles)

Currently I have 10 of my 59 stocks slated for eventual capital recycling. Three are on the bubble (AT&T, Altria, and Enterprise Products Partners). While all three of these stocks have the potential for 12+% total returns, I'm giving each until my next annual spring cleaning (late 2019) to show their investment theses remain intact. Specifically:

AT&T (T): show that Time Warner merger is growing FCF

Altria: show that they can still grow adjusted EPS (and dividend) without benefit of tax cuts despite increasingly negative secular industry trends

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): world class blue chip MLP but I'll need to see significant distribution growth acceleration once self funding status is achieved in 2019.

Buys/Sells This Week

Sold $3,600 New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Sold $3,500 Brookfield Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF)

Bought $1,000 Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

Bought $1,000 EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - near full position

Bought $10,000 Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) - full position (5%)

Bought $10,000 Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) - full position (5%)

BREUF, while a great source of safe yield, had very little growth prospects that meant it didn't meet my new 12% hurdle rate. NRZ, while able to achieve 12% on yield alone, was a high risk mREIT that might have to cut its dividend during the next recession. With HCLP presenting a high-risk but sensational "special opportunity". Specifically, there are five reasons why Hi-Crush, off its rock bottom valuation might prove to be one of the best investments of the next decade. As I explain in that article, the special nature of HCLP's opportunity means that I can only take a large initial position and can't add to it over time (cap gains are safety buffer against risks discussed in the article).

I had to make the difficult choice of swapping one high risk stock for a better and far more undervalued opportunity. Fortunately, this week happened to be my monthly "giant cash dump" week, so I was able to achieve full positions in two of the most undervalued high-yield stocks worth buying. That includes ETP (5.3 times forward cash flow), which is actually a proxy for Energy Transfer Equity after its likely 2019 merger with ETP.

Plan For The Next Week

On Friday it was a rough day for the market, including most high-yield stocks. This creates a wonderful opportunity for me this week. Specifically my two spring cleaning sales will be:

NetEase (NTES)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

NetEase was purchased despite its variable dividend policy and the higher risks associated with owning a Chinese company. However, with the company now in a major turnaround mode of its core gaming division, I'm less inclined to hold onto it despite the theoretical super growth it might achieve. Basically, tracking fast changing Chinese gaming tastes isn't something I track effectively, or have the time to learn (outside my circle of competence).

CM on the other hand is a world class bank. However it has about 10.5% long-term total return potential and is roughly fair value right now. In other words, multiple expansion isn't likely to push it over that 12% TRP threshold over my time frame.

So, including the cash I have coming in this week, I plan to use my money to buy $3,000 worth of EQM, which fell nearly 5% on Friday. The MLP is one of my favorite hyper growth stocks and a delay in its biggest growth project has knocked it down to just 5.7 times forward cash flow. As one of my highest conviction "fat pitches" I'm happy to complete my full allocation.

The remaining $1,100 in cash will go into the most undervalued, low risk, hyper income growth stock I know of; NextEra Energy Partners (NEP). NEP just reported sensational earnings in which CAFD (what funds the payout) grew 37%. That means its price/forward cash flow is down to about 5.3 which makes it a no brainer for me. Best of all, with about 48 GW of potential solar/wind project drop downs from its sponsor NextEra Energy (NEE) through 2025, NEP's growth runway is the longest of any yieldCo (renewable energy utility). In fact, with a forward CAFD payout ratio of just 27% NEP is likely to be able to use retained cash flow to minimize or even eliminate its use of equity to fund its growth. Management has already stated minimal equity sales through 2020 and if NEP becomes the first self funding yieldCo then it will likely be able to grow its safe distribution at 15% for the foreseeable future (10 to 20 years).

Combined with a 3.7% yield, this means that NEP has close to 19% total return potential and represents one of my best "rock star income growth" stocks. And while the price has soared 26% in the past year, cash flow is growing even faster. Thus NEP's price to cash flow keeps falling and makes it perennially undervalued. This is why I plan to use all weekly cash flow (excluding asset sales) to build up a 10% position in NEP. That's likely to amount to a $20,000 to $25,000 position and would make eventually make it my single largest holding.

Dividend Stock Watchlists

Feedback from readers indicates that a master watchlist or MWL of 300+ stocks is a bit overwhelming. Thus I'll adapt the MWL into three shorter and hopefully more useful watchlist.

Top 25 low/medium risk dividend growth stocks (by estimated long-term total return potential)

Top 25 High-yield low/medium risk dividend stocks (for those needing maximum immediate income)

Fast Growing Dividend Aristocrats (10+% long-term total return potential)

As always I'll bold the stocks that are at fair value or better and thus potentially worth buying today.

Top 25 Dividend Growth Stocks For Maximum Total Returns

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (AMGP) Antero Midstream GP 0.4% 2.3% 26.3% 28.6% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (IDCC) InterDigital 1.5% 1.7% 25.0% 26.7% Technology Telecom Equipment (AM) Antero Midstream Partners 3.7% 4.9% 19.9% 24.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PXD) Pioneer Natural Resources 0.1% 0.3% 23.6% 23.9% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NBLX) Noble Midstream Partners 3.6% 3.8% 19.0% 22.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 8.7% 14.0% 22.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EQGP) EQT GP Holdings 2.5% 4.5% 18.0% 22.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MPC) Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.5% 2.3% 20.0% 22.3% Energy Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (SIMO) Silicon Motion Technology 2.1% 2.2% 20.0% 22.2% Technology Semiconductors (NVDA) NVIDIA 0.17% 0.24% 21.7% 21.9% Technology Semiconductors (COG) Cabot Oil & Gas 0.3% 1.1% 20.8% 21.9% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 2.0% 19.8% 21.8% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (LRCX) Lam Research 1.2% 2.3% 19.3% 21.6% Technology Semiconductor Equipment (HII) Huntington Ingalls Industries 1.2% 1.2% 20.0% 21.2% Industrial Defense (MKTX) MarketAxess Holdings 0.8% 0.8% 20.0% 20.8% Finance Capital Markets DPZ Domino's Pizza 1.1% 0.8% 19.9% 20.7% Consumer Discretionary Restaurants (CNXM) CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.7% 14.0% 20.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (DAL) Delta Airlines 1.2% 2.6% 18.0% 20.6% Industrial Airlines (AMP) Ameriprise Financial 2.3% 2.4% 18.0% 20.4% Finance Asset Management (STT) State Street Corp 1.7% 1.9% 18.4% 20.3% Finance Custody Banks & Asset Management (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 8.2% 12.0% 20.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MA) Mastercard 0.3% 0.5% 19.3% 19.8% Financial Credit Services (ETE) Energy Transfer Equity 5.8% 6.8% 13.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SCHW) Charles Schwab 0.8% 0.8% 19.0% 19.8% Finance Investment Banking and Brokerage (EOG) EOG Resources 0.4% 0.6% 19.0% 19.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Average 1.9% 2.8% 19.1% 21.9%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

Top 25 High-Yield Dividend Growth Stocks

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (ANDX) Andeavor Logistics LP 5.9% 9.2% 6.0% 15.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.2% 8.3% 17.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 8.7% 14.0% 22.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (HEP) Holly Energy Partners 8.0% 8.6% 2.0% 10.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (TGE) Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 8.4% 7.0% 15.4% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 8.3% 4.0% 12.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 8.2% 12.0% 20.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (OMP) Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 8.1% 11.0% 19.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 8.0% 4.0% 12.0% REIT Infrastructure REIT (OTC:TRSWF) Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.8% 6.0% 13.8% Utility YieldCo (TERP) TerraForm Power 6.0% 7.6% 6.5% 14.1% YieldCo Renewable Energy (MRT) MedEquities Trust 7.4% 7.6% 4.6% 12.2% REIT Medical REIT MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.2% 2.0% 9.2% Finance BDC (MPW) Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.1% 4.4% 11.5% REIT Hospital REIT (KIM) Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 7.0% 4.1% 11.1% REIT Retail REIT (MPLX) MPLX 4.4% 6.9% 5.6% 12.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYLD) NRG Yield 6.0% 6.8% 12.0% 18.8% YieldCo Renewable Energy (IRM) Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.8% 5.3% 12.1% REIT Storage REIT (ETE) Energy Transfer Equity 5.8% 6.8% 13.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (CNXM) CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.7% 14.0% 20.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EPR) EPR Properties 6.1% 6.6% 5.8% 12.4% REIT Specialized REIT (BEP) Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.5% 9.0% 15.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.4% 5.1% 11.5% Telecom Wireless/Internet (WGP) Western Gas Equity Partners 3.6% 6.4% 10.0% 16.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels WPC W.P Carey 6.7% 6.3% 3.3% 9.6% REIT Diversified REIT Average 5.8% 7.5% 7.2% 14.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

Fast Growing Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 2.0% 19.8% 21.8% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (ABBV) AbbVie 3.5% 4.2% 15.2% 19.4% Healthcare Biotechnology (DOV) Dover 2.2% 2.3% 15.0% 17.3% Industrial Diversified Industrials CTAS Cintas 1.1% 0.8% 15.1% 15.9% Industrial Business Services SPGI S&P Global 1.3% 1.0% 14.7% 15.7% Financial Capital Markets ADP Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 2.0% 13.6% 15.6% Industrial Business Services TROW T. Rowe Price 2.6% 2.4% 12.9% 15.3% Finance Asset Management SHW Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.8% 14.3% 15.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (LEG) Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.4% 11.0% 14.4% Consumer Cyclical Furniture BDX Becton, Dickinson & Company 1.7% 1.2% 13.0% 14.2% Healthcare Medical Equipment SYY Sysco 3.0% 2.0% 12.0% 14.0% Consumer Defensive Food Distributor (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 2.8% 11.0% 13.8% Consumer Defensive Farm Products (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.6% 11.1% 13.7% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy GWW W.W Grainger 2.0% 1.6% 12.0% 13.6% Industrial Industrial Distribution (APD) Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.7% 10.4% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Gas (ROP) Roper Technologies 0.6% 0.6% 12.5% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Tech (AOS) A. O. Smith 1.1% 1.2% 11.5% 12.7% Industrial Building Products (VFC) V.F Corp 2.0% 2.0% 10.5% 12.5% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (ITW) Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.2% 10.2% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (MMM) 3M 2.5% 2.6% 9.8% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials MKC McCormick & Company 2.0% 1.8% 10.3% 12.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (PG) Procter & Gamble 3.1% 3.6% 8.2% 11.8% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.4% 5.1% 11.5% Telecom Wireless/Internet (CLX) Clorox 2.7% 2.9% 8.6% 11.5% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products BF.B Brown-Forman 1.4% 1.2% 10.0% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Alcohol MCD McDonald's 3.1% 2.6% 8.6% 11.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (KO) Coca Cola 3.2% 3.4% 7.7% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (XOM) Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.0% 7.0% 11.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.7% 7.3% 11.0% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (PPG) PPG Industries 1.5% 1.6% 9.0% 10.6% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals PNR Pentair 2.0% 1.6% 9% 10.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure GPC Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 3.0% 7.6% 10.6% Industrial Auto Parts CVX Chevron 3.9% 3.6% 7.0% 10.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.7% 7.6% 10.3% Healthcare Diversified Medical (PEP) Pepsi 3.0% 3.2% 7.0% 10.2% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage AFL Aflac 2.4% 2.2% 8.0% 10.2% Finance Insurance (CL) Colgate-Palmolive 2.4% 2.5% 7.6% 10.1% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (MDT) Medtronic 2.2% 2.3% 7.8% 10.1% Healthcare Medical Products (HRL) Hormel Foods 2.0% 2.1% 8.0% 10.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage TGT Target 3.3% 3.2% 6.7% 9.9% Consumer Cyclical Retail EMR Emerson Electric 3.0% 2.7% 7.0% 9.7% Industrial Electrical Components WMT Walmart 2.7% 2.4% 7.3% 9.7% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores FRT Federal Realty Trust 4.0% 3.3% 6.0% 9.3% REIT Retail REIT Average 2.5% 2.5% 10.1% 12.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Note that due to reader requests for larger screen shots, going forward this image will only show my top 47 positions. However, given that this will represent about 95% of my capital, I consider it a good representation of the portfolio.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is HCLP due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Negative outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan in doubt)

Hi-Crush Partners (HCL) - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group: Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty: Stable outlook

Medical Properties Trust: Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook

EPR Properties: Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

NRG Yield: Stable outlook

NetEase: Negative Outlook (medium risk due to variable dividend policy, gaming division is struggling)

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger would make it low risk stock)

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners: Stable outlook

AT&T - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Realty Income (NYSE:O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) - Stable outlook

Telus - Stable outlook

Ventas - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

Altria - Stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada - Stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia - Stable outlook

Exxon Mobil - Stable outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook

MPLX - Stable outlook

Visa - Stable outlook

Home Depot - Stable outlook

Lowe's - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Starbucks - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Dominion Midstream Partners - Negative outlook (liquidity trap for now)

Huntington Ingalls Industries - Stable outlook

Apple - Stable outlook

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) - Stable outlook

InterDigital - Stable outlook

NVIDIA (NVDA) - Positive outlook

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Stable outlook

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Stable outlook

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) - Stable outlook

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 57 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in 10 sectors. By next week, I'll be down to 55 holdings in 10 sectors. The goal is to consolidate my portfolio into only those stocks with 12+% long-term total return potential. In other words, my best ideas.

While I'm not opposed to owning a lot of stocks, limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunites in each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said I'm fundamentally a value focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon). It also remains highly focused on hard assets and high-yield stocks, because of my dedication to buying the best undervalued high total return potential stocks. Today, that means mostly MLPs and midstream stocks. This is actually also by design because in a rising inflation environment real estate and hard assets typically outperform.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power (TERP)

Atlantica Yield (AY)

However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That coincides with the low probability of a recession starting within the next two years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Over time my goal is to achieve high single digits annual dividend growth. This week's large purchase of ETP significantly lowered my overall growth rate however going forward it should stabilize now that I won't be adding more to that position (it's full). In addition future purchases of fast growers like EQM, OMP and especially NEP should help drive it closer to 10% average growth.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation-Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Dividends 5 years $17,918 10 years $23,418 15 years $30,607 20 years $40,002 25 years $52,281 30 years $68,330 40 years $116,717 50 years $199,370 100 years $2,899,235

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 7.5% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 7.5% is the average 5 year portfolio dividend growth rate minus 1%.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 5-6%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9-10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk, high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve about 13% inflation-adjusted unlevered total returns.

For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3-4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 59

Portfolio Size: $195,133 (all time record high)

Equity: $156,338 (all time record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $771,115

Margin Used: $39,338

Debt/Equity: 0.25

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.2

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 72.2%

Current Margin Rate: 3.43%

Yield: 7.0%

Yield On Cost: 7.2%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.1%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): 0.5%

Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 4.1%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 1.4%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $2,664 (+1.4%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $9,723

Annual Dividends: $13,710

Annual Interest: $1,349

Annual Net Dividends: $12,361

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,030

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $33.86

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.93

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 8% to 9%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13% to 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 16.8% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AQN -11.9% $11.10 SBUX -10.7% $58.35 EQGP -10.4% $25.46 MO -9.2% $63.77 ABBV -8.7% $98.99 EQM -8.5% $56.57 TRSWF -7.9% $13.00 CM -7.8% $98.23 T -7.8% $33.71 BPY -7.6% $21.73

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 26.1% $34.38 NEP 20.5% $18.36 NBLX 20.3% $44.71 CNXM 18.9% $16.42 EPD 18.2% $24.49 V 18.0% $119.09 EPR 16.2% $56.31 CLDT 15.3% $18.36 MPW 14.0% $12.31 HD 11.8% $176.34

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: The Price Of Active Management Is Periodically Having To Optimize Your Portfolio

I want to thank everyone who has helped me to continue to optimize my portfolio over these many months. While no portfolio is ever truly complete, I appreciate all the input I've received that has help me better craft my overall long-term strategy.

In the coming months, years, and decades I'm sure there will be plenty more changes to be made. But rest assured that all such adaptations are mere tweaking at the margin of a fundamentally sound core strategy. One that is built on the principles of:

the right income growth stock

at the right price

with proper risk management ensuring you can survive anything the market throws at you

