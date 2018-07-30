UPS Follow-Up: Demonstrating Success

Thesis:

In my initial analysis on United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS)—UPS: A Value Opportunity - I outlined a handful of qualitative features of UPS’s business, how those qualitative features can stimulate shareholders' equity, and how UPS’s price drop to around $100 per share left them, at the time, undervalued; especially when looking at UPS’s future earning potential inclusive of its qualitative business developments. UPS has bounced back from said price drop, selling back around $119 per share.

They have executed business initiatives that are great for shareholders and demonstrate their ability to effectively grow while simultaneously optimizing operations in terms of margin improvement, expense reduction, and earnings growth. For those reasons, I believe my price target forecast in my initial analysis cited above is more than achievable, if not quite modest. I am going to cover UPS’s demonstrated success in key areas, the accuracy of my initial analysis on UPS, and why I believe UPS is still an investment worth considering at current market levels.

I addressed UPS’s long-term debt to total asset ratio in my initial analysis. At the time of my first analysis on UPS, their long-term debt to total asset ratio was .45, quite high. Currently, that ratio still stands at a higher figure of .42, however, the reduction in that figure is a good sign to see. I associated UPS’s increase in that figure from a relatively consistent figure of .30 with the fact that UPS had been heavily investing in their global segment expansion.

This was clearly seen in their capital expenditures, as their FY17 capital expenditures totaled $5,227 (in millions) versus their FY16 capital expenditures of $2,965 (in millions). Currently, through the first two quarters of FY18, UPS’s capital expenditures are only totaling $1,537 (in millions), putting it on track for FY18 total capital expenditures of around $3,000-$4,000 (in millions). This is a sign that UPS is getting close to being finished with its expansion initiative expenditures.

This is good for multiple reasons, such as increasing shareholders' equity, a move to a lower long-term debt to total asset ratio, and the fact that the higher capital expenditure figure was associated with asset and business growth. Building assets is a great sign, especially when the return on the assets built is favorable for investors, which in this case it is. UPS has increased their ROA% of 11.45% from the end of FY17 to 13.81% as of 2Q18.

One of my primary catalysts for evaluating and recommending UPS was their global expansion initiatives and growth in the parcel industry holistically. Per this news release from UPS, 2Q18 daily exports rose 9.5% which was led by the European business - their global segment. International operating profit is also up 8.4%. According to Statista, global digital sales amounted to $2.3 trillion USD. Projections show that figure could be $4.48 trillion USD globally by FY21.

This kind of growth is incredible to see for the parcel industry as goods purchased online are delivered to customers via a parcel company such as UPS. Another thing to note is that in FY16, Asia Pacific digital sales accounted for 12.1% of retail sales holistically versus only 1.8% of holistic retail sales in the Middle East and Africa. When the time comes that the Middle East and Africa become more technologically advanced and financially stable, those markets will be huge opportunities for large, stable parcel companies like UPS, as well as many other industries.

Another great aspect of UPS is the massive amount of free cash flow they have already generated through 2Q18.

As seen in the image above, UPS was forecasting approximately $4.5-$5 billion in free cash flow by the end of FY18. However, through quarters one and two of FY18, UPS has already produced $5,663 (in millions) of free cash flow. While UPS will likely tap into that free cash flow for various reasons, it’s attractive to see that UPS has topped the high end of their free cash flow forecast for all of FY18 within the first half of FY18.

Initial Quantitative Analysis:

In my initial quantitative analysis, I set my 1Q21 price target for UPS at $133.80 per share. This was derived from using a 7.1% CAGR, a P/E multiplier of 20, and a net margin of 7.13%. That data gave me a 1Q21 EPS estimate of $6.69 and an earning power intrinsic value of $133.80 per share. With e-commerce sales still growing rapidly, UPS’s successful expansion, their expense reduction, margin improvement, and the fact that they have already bounced back to $118.54 per share, I am revising my initial price targets set for UPS.

Updated Quantitative Outlook:

Nasdaq forecasts $7.25 EPS for FY18, and UPS is on track to earn $6.98 in FY18 based on the average of their 1H18 earnings so far. With that being said, UPS’s net margin has risen from 7.13% to 8.51%, and their P/E is consistent with 20. Due to UPS’s success with their expansion initiatives and global footprint, expense reduction, net margin increase, and a global digital sales market that is anticipated to reach $4.48 trillion USD by FY21, I believe I underrated UPS’s earnings power in my initial analysis.

As stated above, UPS is on track to earn $6.98 in FY18 if they replicate their performance during the first half of FY18, and Nasdaq anticipates FY18 earnings of $7.25. My new consensus is that UPS will achieve a $130 price target by the end of FY18 and a 1Q21 price target of $150. This consensus is derived from UPS’s ability to trade at a P/E ratio of 20 for multiple years. If UPS trades at that P/E ratio, they will achieve my price target with FY18 earnings of $6.50, a figure below what they’re currently on track to achieve and below Nasdaq’s FY18 earnings forecast for them.

The probability that UPS will be able to achieve these targets is quite high in my opinion, as they have managed to improve their net margin with one of their greatest expenses, fuel, on the rise. I don’t see any other macro event other than a market collapse that could hurt UPS. Even if fuel prices skyrocket, UPS will pass a large portion of those costs onto their consumers, however, so will every other major parcel competitor as they will have the same expense increases; thus, UPS would still remain competitive in the event of very high fuel costs.

As long as the economy remains stable, digital sales are growing rapidly. Those digital sales require parcel services, and UPS has demonstrated its ability to expand its global footprint effectively, increase revenue, reduce expenses, and improve margins. I believe the only risk currently associated with UPS’s ability to achieve my price targets would be a significant market correction. Other than that, UPS is poised to grow, succeed, and provide favorable results for its shareholders.

Current Market Price $118.54 FY18 Intrinsic Value $130.00

Current Market Price $ 118.54 1Q21 Intrinsic Value $ 150.00

Conclusion:

Overall, UPS has demonstrated success in many key avenues. They have expanded successfully and have driven revenue growth and stimulated shareholders' equity. They are already in the process of reducing their long-term debt, reducing expenses, increasing revenue, and improving their net margin. UPS is on track to earn favorably in the present and future, and with their current market price compared to their average P/E ratio over the past several years, a buying opportunity is currently available.

UPS has demonstrated its ability to stimulate shareholders' equity and successfully grow. With digital sales anticipated to grow significantly and UPS’s ability to take advantage of key opportunities successfully, I believe UPS is a good option for many investors to consider. I recommend UPS with a FY18 price target of $130 per share and a 1Q21 price target of $150 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.