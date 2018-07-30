Invesco Presents An Asymmetric Investment Opportunity

It is not often that the market lets you buy such a high-quality business at such a low multiple to earnings or sales.

While the financial results delivered recently are decent, but not spectacular, there are reasons to believe growth will accelerate going forward.

One theme driving asset managers lower is the fear a few analysts have created that Amazon could enter the industry.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), which is known in the asset management industry mainly for their rules-based approach to investing, has itself become a very attractive investment opportunity.

The company is currently the second largest provider of smart-beta ETFs, and their offering includes many ETFs that are well known to investors such as QQQ, BKLN, RSP, and SPLV. Despite being a distant fourth place in the overall ETF industry, they have obtained enough scale to compete and generate attractive margins by focusing on more niche segments compared to the big three (BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street).

The quality of the business can be appreciated through their high operating margins, decent return on equity, and the low need to reinvest earnings to grow. In fact, the company has been paying a generous dividend while reducing the share count significantly for the past few years.

When going through the balance sheet, something that stands out is the significant increase in debt.

That jump in long-term debt is due to the acquisition of Guggenheim's ETF business for $1.2 billion. We believe this was a smart acquisition that fits nicely into Invesco's ETF business, making its offering more broad and helping get additional scale needed to compete with the likes of BlackRock and Vanguard.

One interesting thing that also came with the acquisition is the capability to do self-indexing. As Barron's pointed out:

Meanwhile, the crown jewel of the deal has largely gone ignored: Guggenheim's regulatory approval to self-index. Only a handful of firms have the permission from the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch products based on indexes they create themselves, rather than licensing a methodology from an index provider. That leads to easier, and more lucrative, product creation - an important trend in the current environment. "Most firms don't have self-indexing capabilities, but with it, you can literally build an index based on client demand and [launch] an ETF off of it," Flanagan says.

Invesco has also been delivering for its customers, with 71% of assets under management outperforming the peer group when measured over the last five years.

When it gets really interesting as an investment is when you look at the multiples you are being asked by the market to pay for the earnings or revenues. At less than ten times earnings and two times revenues, and with analyst expecting some modest growth for the next two years, Invesco is at one of its cheapest valuations in the last ten years. You basically have to go back to the European financial crisis in 2011 or the great recession of 2008 to find times when it was trading at a comparable multiple.

The natural question to ask then is why is the company so cheap? One reason is that some analysts have been speculating that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will enter the asset management business.

We would start by mentioning that Amazon hasn't announced a desire to enter wealth management, but even if they were to enter they would most likely be a distributor of other company's financial products. It is absurd to think that they can, or would even want to, replicate the capabilities that companies like BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, and Invesco have. It is also worth remembering that Vanguard, in particular, has been incredibly aggressive reducing ETF fees, so it could be argued that the industry already has an "Amazon" of wealth management.

The idea of Amazon doing something in this area is not completely crazy, but it is more likely to be in the form of offering a savings, money market, or checking account. For Invesco, this scenario could be similar to their interaction with Ant Financial, the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) affiliate. In June, one of Invesco's funds was selected for inclusion in Ant Financial's money market program.

Amazon might even one day offer a simple robo-advisor, but we honestly don't see Amazon creating ETFs and mutual funds any time soon. Managing investment funds is too far from their core competence, is highly regulated, and would risk Amazon's brand and goodwill with customers if they lost them money.

Some additional headwinds the shares have experienced include Wilbur Ross being forced to sell shares (Invesco bought his company a few years ago and he got shares in the company), as well as a relative underperformance of value vs. growth the last few years. This has affected Invesco because several of its offerings are more geared towards value investments.

This was also addressed in the most recent earnings call:

Loren M. Starr - Invesco Ltd. Yeah. Chris, I'd say the one thing that's probably self-evident though. We don't offer today currently as much growth, pure growth and momentum oriented products as others do. And I'd say that is right now showing up as a business challenge because that's what selling as Marty said.

While this growth bias in the market has been a headwind, it could easily reverse if investors become more cautious or growth stocks start to disappoint.

Asymmetric Opportunity

While it can be argued that Invesco is not currently firing on all cylinders, the business is still performing well with revenue and earnings trending higher. We believe the current price is the result of idiosyncratic factors. These include its entire industry being out of favor because of misplaced Amazon fears, and specific factors including performance dispersion between growth and value as well as forced selling by Wilbur Ross.

With this in mind, we see a downside scenario for the next year as being a return to the ~1.6 x PS Ratio that the company traded at in 2009, which would translate to a -16% return.

For the upside scenario, we consider a return to the 5-year mean price sales multiple of 2.88. This implies a ~50% return from where the shares trade today. We consider this 3x upside to downside quite attractive.

Assuming equal probabilities for both scenarios, the expected return would be 17%. We actually believe the bullish case is more likely, especially given the existence of a number of catalysts that could bring the share price closer to fair value in the not too distant future.

Return Assumed probability Bullish base case scenario 50% 50% Bearish base case scenario -16% 50% Expected return 17.00%

Coincidentally, the average analyst target price is ~20% higher than the current share price. We don't give too much importance to this fact since we think many analysts tend to follow the share price and as such, are mostly a lagging indicator. We would not be surprised if they start raising their target prices once the share price is in an upward trajectory. It is, however, interesting that even the most bearish analyst has a target price above the current price.

Catalysts

We believe the following factors could be catalysts in moving the share price closer to fair value:

The company buying back shares again. The buyback program was paused after the acquisition of Guggenheim's ETF business, but it was mentioned in the most recent earnings conference call that the company expects to be able to restart buybacks before the end of the year.

Value investments starting to perform better in relation to growth/momentum. We believe we are not too far from the investing pendulum swinging back to value now that we are having some FAANG stocks starting to disappoint.

If we see strong results and synergies from the Guggenheim acquisition that just recently closed as well as strong demand from new alternative products.

In respect to the last point, it is worth quoting something mentioned during the last earnings call:

Loren M. Starr - Invesco Ltd. And the other thing, Dan, I would just mention is the pipeline of opportunities is at an all-time high in terms of fee rate, it's about 65 basis points across the entire pipeline which is well in excess of our overall fee rate. And the terminating pipeline, so to speak is at 24 basis points. So again when you look at it on a revenue adjusted basis even though the headlines are kind of large, really from a revenue perspective, we should feel and we do feel very optimistic about what the pipeline is bringing to us. And again the predominance that you said is broad based which it is, but there's a significant growth in alternatives which tend to be have a higher fee rate as well.

The fact that new products in the pipeline have a higher fee rate than products, the plan to terminate should be very beneficial for net revenues and margins. If this perceived growth in alternatives materializes, this could be one of the strongest catalysts on the list.

ESR

The company also has a good rating from its employees on Glassdoor, with 89% approving the CEO and 74% saying that they would recommend the company to a friend.

We also like that Invesco takes social and environmental responsibility seriously, as can be seen from reading their CSR report. Invesco also offers some ETFs with a focus on companies working to solve environmental issues. For example, the Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) which invests in companies that conserve and purify water. Another example is the Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSE:PZD) that invests in leading cleantech companies, from a broad range of industry sectors.

Conclusion

Invesco shares are quite attractive at current levels and offer a rare asymmetric investment opportunity. Additionally, the dividend is close to 5% and appears quite safe with an earnings payout ratio of only ~50%. We believe this is one of those very rare opportunities where you can buy an extremely high-quality company at a really attractive price.

