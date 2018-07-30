Mastercard: Price Drop Irrational

However, I see such fears as irrational and believe the stock will continue to climb.

That said, price has been dropping on fears the stock is overbought.

I have previously described Mastercard (MA) as one of those stocks that you “buy regardless of price.”

In other words, this is a high-quality stock that will always be expensive given its record of strong earnings growth, so it makes little sense to wait for a discount before going long.

In an article I wrote back in December 2014, I used a dividend discount model to attempt to value Mastercard’s future earnings over a five-year timeline.

Specifically, I yielded the following target prices for the following average annual rates of earnings growth:

10% annual growth:

Source: Author's Calculations

15% annual growth:

Source: Author's Calculations

20% annual growth:

Source: Author’s Calculations

Since then, Mastercard has surpassed all my expectations, trading at $202.94 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

If the past five years are anything to go by, Mastercard is a company that is set to see strong growth into the future, and attempting to wait for the right price is an exercise in futility.

In terms of the most recent earnings quarter, results continued to be very strong. For instance, overall Gross Dollar Volume grew by 14%, while the company saw year-on-year growth of 45% in net income on a currency neutral basis.

2nd Quarter Gross Dollar Volume:

Source: Mastercard Incorporated Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

2nd Quarter Selected Financial Performance:

Source: Mastercard Incorporated Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Why then, has price dropped in the immediate aftermath of these results? I cannot determine any rational explanation for the drop in price, other than investors might be taking profits on the stock given strong returns up till now.

As a matter of fact, the reason for the decline may be almost entirely on a technical basis. For instance, one article from CNBC reports that the Relative Strength Index (or a measure as to how overbought or oversold) a stock is, rests at 92 for Mastercard, which is an all-time high for the stock indicating Mastercard is heavily overbought.

That said, that does not give any reason to suggest that growth for this company is ceasing. As a matter of fact, one particularly big opportunity I see for this company in the next couple of years is further opening of the Chinese credit card market. While Shanghai’s UnionPay used to be the sole domestic payment processor in China, a WTO ruling has since directed China to open up its market to competitors.

While the implementation of this is likely to still take some time, full access to the Chinese market would mean a vast increase in Gross Dollar Volume for Mastercard. With China’s credit card market poised to be the largest in the world, and an average of six cards per person expected in China by 2020, this clearly represents a huge opportunity for Mastercard.

In light of recent earnings, I take the view that the market may be overreacting in selling this stock. While it may be overbought from a technical standpoint, I see no evidence to suggest that earnings growth is set to stagnate in any way, and I retain the view that Mastercard is a stock that would be worth going long on even at this price. The stock is definitely on my watchlist, and I am highly considering going long before this year is out.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.