Facebook: GDPR Is Not The Leading Cause Of Guidance

But when you break down revenue guidance numbers it's not all what it seems. In fact there's opportunity.

It's no secret Facebook (FB) wiped out the market cap equivalent of most companies in mere minutes following its earnings call last Wednesday. For a company Facebook's size, plummeting 20% in one day is a head turner. Just less than a month ago I contended the company would have performed well this quarter and Cambridge Analytica and its chaos won't have much of an impact.

However, Facebook didn't prove to bring the strength I was expecting on revenue for the quarter. It was only its second miss in four years on the top line and so the market reacted negatively initially, down some 6% after hours.

Then came the conference call and financial guidance. Things got ugly quick as the market didn't like hearing buzz words and phrases such as "growth deceleration" and "expense growth exceeding revenue growth." It was a pretty stark turn of events for Facebook, which its strength is in its ability to under promise and over deliver. I mean, the chart really captures that essence - up and to the right for many years now.

(Source: VOA News)

Now, many of my readers - particularly those bearish on the company - will assert the Cambridge fiasco and GDPR are to blame for this. In fact, the company said as much as one of the three reasons for the lowered revenue guidance.

But is it really the leading cause, and just how significant is it?

Digging deeper into guidance numbers and the three explanatory factors proves it may be only a small issue, giving pause to the ongoing bear thesis.

Deciphering The Narrative

Our first step is to understand what guidance meant and translate it into real revenue numbers. CFO David Wehner gave a pretty difficult to interpret statement around revenue expectations when he said:

Our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.

This can be translated in too many ways, frankly, but the few I glean go something like this. First, it can be understood as Q3 and Q4 will see a drop of 9% (high end or worst case) sequentially from Q2's 42% revenue growth to Q3 and another 9% sequential drop to Q4. This means Q3's revenue growth will be at worst 33% while Q4 will be at worst 22%.

The second way is similar except it was meant to be understood as a sequential drop for both Q3 and Q4 but not individually both. In other words the sequential drop from Q2 to Q3 will be linear and both quarters will see at worst 33% revenue growth.

Finally, the third understanding was meant to be a year-over-year drop for both Q3 and Q4, not linearly in sequential quarters. Because he said prior quarters, it would infer he didn't mean Q2 being the prior quarter since quarters is plural. This would mean a drop from last year's 47% to 38% for Q3 and a drop from Q4's 47% to 38% also. However, because he referenced the deceleration from Q1 to Q2, I don't think he intended for it to be translated this way.

In any case, the key is the reasoning behind it and not so much the actual growth rates just yet, because if we surmise the major issue is existential and not a business model or industry landscape flaw, then it's not as concerning. Thankfully we were given guidance on why just after the above ambiguity.

There are several factors contributing to that deceleration. For example, we expect currency to be a slight headwind in the second half vs. the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters. We plan to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization. We are also giving people who use our services more choices around data privacy which may have an impact on our revenue growth.

Now most will attach to the "choice around data privacy" which we all know is opting in or - more impactful - opting out of targeted or third-party ads. This is the GDPR stake in the ground.

But let's dig deeper into the numbers and see what they reveal about the impact.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Taking Q2's revenue growth rate of 42%, let's say the market would have been happy with another 42% in revenue growth for Q3 - I would've. And I'm sure expectations weren't for flat growth rates as the company previously talked about continued deceleration - but I'm using worse case scenarios to build a base case, bordering bearish. This means revenue expectations for Q3 would have been $14.66B. With the new estimate of 33%, revenue should come in at $13.73B, meaning a difference of roughly $930M.

What can be attributed to a "miss" of $930M?

Let's take reason number one: foreign exchange.

The company has just come off some very appreciated forex tailwinds. In the just reported quarter currency tailwinds accounted for $373M. In Q1 currency tailwinds accounted for $536M. This has contributed to a pretty sizable difference, accounting for 7% of revenue growth at times.

But management now expects the massive tailwind to turn into a slight headwind, meaning erase any benefit of currency outside of the dollar. So we can easily wipe off $373M out of that $930M and even add a little bit to the pile because it won't be neutral but, again, a headwind. We'll call that headwind $30M, and rounding back down by $3M it's an even $400M already being accounted for in the guidance.

And this makes sense because the dollar has weakened since the beginning of 2017 all the way to the end of the first half of 2018. This weakening has turned around in May in a meaningful way. But that's a bit ambiguous on my part to say all of the world's currencies have equally been impacted by the dollar. According to page 37 of Facebook's latest 10-Q, however, the company is a net receiver of currencies outside of the dollar, primarily the euro.

(Source: xe.com)

Therefore, this shift from tailwinds to headwinds makes sense and attributes at least 43% of the downside revenue guidance.

This leaves $530M or 57% of the downside between the last two factors.

This is where it gets a little more difficult to break down, but let's say between shifting users to more engaging but currently less monetized experiences, we'll divide it equally. But, for the sake of saying GDPR had the second most impact, we'll call it $300M for users who have opted out of targeted ads which command a premium to non-targeted ads and then $230M for shifting to less monetized engagement.

The $230M to shift engagement toward lower monetized experiences is the cost of doing business for Facebook. This is recoverable revenue as it's in a transition period. The company always has been methodical in its approach to increase monetization of different areas as well as its platforms which has turned out well for it over the last several years. Mobile has become 91% of revenue while ad revenue growth has led the way for the company's massive revenue growth.

Therefore, guidance for the third quarter has really come down to about $300M as far as real downside. Putting it in different terms, about 2% of next quarter's revenue was affected by GDPR and other tools added globally to give users the ability to configure their ad experience. This isn't isolated to Facebook as the entire industry must adjust to this. Facebook has pioneered the online ad space since 2012 and has come out as the leader in social ad targeting. It's not out of Facebook's ability to adapt to changing conditions given its track record.

What's The Valuation

The ultimate question becomes, considering the adjustment to revenue and the continued spending into next year, has Facebook's valuation been taken too far down with last week's reaction?

Given current prices and expected revenue growth through the end of the year, Facebook now has a blended price-to-sales ratio of 9.3, which is near the bottom in terms of relative valuation since going public. Now the idea would be less growth deserves less multiple premium, but the year is still expected to produce 36% revenue growth. This compares to Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) expected 2018 growth of 23% for the year and a price-to-sales multiple of 6.2. In straight comparison this means Facebook is worth at least $182 per share, if it's awarded the same valuation (price-to-sales per percentage of revenue growth, not multiple number) as Alphabet.

Therefore, in a base case FB has upside of 4%.

But even with guidance for increased expenses - and more specifically expenses growing faster than revenue - Facebook still has margins well exceeding Alphabet.

Facebook exceeds Alphabet in all margin types. Given this outperformance over Alphabet it deserves a premium even as margins contract. Even with 25% revenue growth and 55% expense growth in the upcoming fourth quarter, Facebook's operating margin still comes in at 53%, only 3% lower than last year's Q4.

This premium should be closer to Facebook's more recent price-to-sales valuation around 10.5 which gives a fair value of $197 through the end of the year - upside of 12.5%.

Furthermore, there's additional upside if the majority issue at hand - forex - turns around in 2019. If currency becomes a tailwind again then Facebook will benefit from added revenues as the dollar weakens. Naturally, the dollar must do just that - weaken. But some believe this relative strength run will turn around as we exit 2018.

The Potential Opportunity Is Still To Come

However, this seems like meager returns compared to where Facebook was trading for just prior to this bombshell guidance. If I combine some technical chart analysis into the above fundamental analysis, the potential opportunity becomes more inviting.

After last earnings a gap was created between $161.06 and $170.80, circled in blue above. A small piece of that was filled in the days following but only to $170.23. Facebook likes to fill its gaps and in the last two years there are no gaps which haven't been filled.

After the recent runup, it was in the back of my mind the chart would want to fill this gap before it gets too far away. This quarter's earning reaction presents the opportunity to fill the gap. Therefore, in the short term Facebook will head further down, leaving those patient investors an opportunity to get Facebook at prices lower than today.

Using $160 as a target to collect more shares, my forward estimate of $197 into the end of the year now has a potential upside of 23%. But, this isn't where the opportunity ends. Remember my comment just a second ago? Since Facebook likes to fill gaps, the upside potential is all the way to $215 in order to fill in the gap I've circled in red on the chart above - upside of 34%.

Not All Is Lost

The market has called Facebook out on its guidance, but when it's broken down guidance was nearly 70% attributed to forex and transition into new products and experiences. The other 30% was from a transition into new regulation which, as many of us know, favors the leaders in a market. Considering Facebook has pushed through many other challenges in its industry, I expect Facebook to figure out how to overcome and find growth in this challenge.

Additionally, any changes in the dollar weakening against the Euro will provide Facebook a turnaround in revenue growth decelerating, or at the very least, largely slow the revenue deceleration. Given the combination of all these factors and the ability for Facebook to overcome challenges, the stock is still worthy of being picked up. However, in the short term additional opportunity may come soon, so I would wait just a bit longer until the chart and market settle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.