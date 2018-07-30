At What Point Do The Gold Stocks Turn Around?

With gold mining stocks plumbing depths not seen in years, investors are wondering at what point do the miners become too attractive to pass up? For some mid-tier and small-cap miners that point may be near at hand, although the bottoming process clearly hasn't ended yet. In today's commentary, we'll look at what it will take to reverse the bear market in the gold mining and exploration stocks.

Last week was a bad one for the average gold stocks. The industry benchmark, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), fell to its lowest level of the year and is just above its 52-week low. Seen from the following vantage point, the immediate outlook doesn't appear very promising for the gold stocks.

Source: BigCharts

Yet, when we examine the long-term chart, we can see that the XAU index is still above the area which was established as a 20-year low - at approximately the 40.00 level. The first time this level was way back in October 2000 when the 10-year gold bull market was just about to take flight. The second time this benchmark support was tested was more recently, in January 2016. The latest test of the 40.00 area technically confirmed that the market still respects this as a long-term support for the XAU.

Source: Barchart

The subsequent recoil rally from around 40.00 in January 2016 to the 110.00 level in July that year effectively established the long-term bottom and suggested that investors still see longer-term value in the gold miners. As the above graph shows, the XAU remains well above its long-term low and may be trying to establish what amounts to a "double bottom" in the coming weeks and months.

One of the major factors which fueled the prior decade's bull market in gold mining stocks was the growth of China and India, which are among the world's biggest gold consumers. Equally important were the wars with Iran and Afghanistan, which, in turn, fueled a commodity market re-inflation. Nothing boosts commodity prices faster than war, as we saw during the years 2002-2006, in particular.

However, the rising fortunes of the gold miners in the years prior to the 2011 gold price peak resulted in exuberance and encouraged the mining industry to spread itself too thin. Aside from the lower per-ounce gold price, what has hurt the gold mining sector more than almost anything was the debt-fueled expansion binge it undertook during the good times of the previous decade. Many gold mining and exploration firms became overly enthusiastic during the mining expansion during the prior decade and even earlier this decade. They took on too much debt and spent too much buying out other firms based on the anticipation of ever-rising gold prices and demand for gold. In doing so, many gold miners took on billions in debt, and when the good times inevitably came to an end, many gold miners suffered losses in greater proportion to the collapse of the gold price. To this day, the industry is still trying to bring debt levels down to more manageable levels.

This internal rebalancing and debt reduction process among the gold miners continue and hasn't yet completely run its course yet. The situation now facing the miners is similar to that of the late 1990s, when the U.S. dollar was strong, gold was weak, and the PHLX Gold/Silver Index was in the process of bottoming out as investors were throwing the proverbial "baby out with the bath water." By the end of the 1990s, many gold miners were looking as attractive from a price/earnings standpoint as some of the senior and junior miners are now. It could be, then, that the late '90s scenario is repeating even now and that the gold miners are near another major long-term inflection point.

Before we see a gold mining stock turnaround, however, at least one very specific thing must happen. Just as the strong dollar of the late 1990s turned weak by the early 2000s and paved the way for a gold price turnaround, so the currently strong dollar must reverse before the XAU can have a serious chance to recover. Shown here is a 20-year overview of the U.S. dollar index (DXY). The dollar's definite downside break of its multi-year upward trend in early 2002 is what served as the primary catalyst to the gold market of the decade to follow. It's also when the XAU began its extraordinary upside run.

Source: Barchart

While the dollar's present strength isn't nearly as comparable as it was in the late 1990s, it's still enough to create a significant headwind for the gold price based on its currency component. As long as the dollar index is trending sideways-to-higher above the 88.00 level (its nearest intermediate-term pivotal low), both gold and the gold mining stocks will be restrained and won't be able to commence a major bull market.

Turning our attention to the short-term time frame, the dollar index is still stubbornly clinging to its rising 50-day moving average. The 50-day MA is a widely followed, technically significant trend line which many fund managers and institutional investors use as a guideline for making short-term allocation decisions. The dollar will have to decisively break its four-month rising trend in order for both gold and the mining stocks to be even considered as attractive short-term buy candidates.

Source: BigCharts

Until that moment arrives, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the gold trading vehicle used in this report and until the dollar reverses its upward trend. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.