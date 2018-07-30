Pinduoduo: The Fastest-Growing E-Commerce Platform In China Has A Neutral Valuation

Expansion into top-tier cities and competing with BABA and JD might prove to be challenging. Need more clarity around 2018 trajectory from upcoming earnings.

Founded in September 2015, it only took Pinduoduo 2.5 years to become the third largest ecommerce platform in China based on GMV. PDD achieved this by offering products at much lower prices to price-sensitive consumers. Similar to BABA, PDD monetizes through charging commission fees and providing online marketing services on its ecommerce platform.

According to its IPO filings, PDD achieved GMV of ¥141.2b in 2017, which took Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Taobao ~5 years (in 2008), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) ~10 years (in 2013), and Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) ~8 years (in 2017). Granted, the internet/mobile internet environment is much more developed now vs. 5-10 years ago in China, but PDD’s spectacular growth still looks amazing.

What is more amazing is the growth is not slowing down. For the 12 months ended June 2018, the company’s GMV further grew to ¥262.1b, implying a y/y growth of close to 600%, driven by both active buyer y/y growth of 245% and annual spending per active buyer ("ASPAB") y/y growth of 98%.

Despite its fantastic growth, we are cautious about the stock given its valuation at 24x forward E/S multiple on our 2018 revenue estimate of ¥6.9b (300% y/y growth), and 14.7x E/S on 2019 revenue of ¥11.4b (64% y/y), based on our base case scenario.

Key Points

GMV reached ¥141.2b in 2.5 years, fastest even in China.

Pinduoduo platform commenced operation in September 2015, with a 1P direct sales business model under the name of “Pinhaohuo” and a 3P model similar to Taobao under the name of “Pinduoduo”. As the platforms scaled, the company decided to discontinue the 1P business and focus on the 3P platform Pinduoduo in 1Q17. Since then, the platform had entered a “crazy” expansion mode by leveraging the largest online traffic source in China – WeChat, a mobile community with over 1 billion MAU. In the 12 months ended March 2018, the platform generated a GMV of ¥198.7 billion, almost 10x of the same period ended March 2017 and is about 1/5 of that of JD and 1/25 of BABA.



3P marketplace model provides monetization potential similar to Taobao.

PDD monetizes through a similar model to BABA’s Taobao, by charging commissions and selling advertising services to merchants on its platform. According to its IPO filings, PDD generated ¥141.2b GMV and ¥1.7b revenue in 2017, implying a blended take rate of 1.2%, and we should note that this percentage has been trending up, in the 12 months ended March 2018, GMV was ¥198.7b, with revenue of ¥3.1b, representing a higher blended take rate of 1.6%. Furthermore, in 1Q18 (2Q revenue not disclosed yet), with ¥66.2b GMV and ¥1.4b revenue, the blended take rate expanded to 2.1%. For comparison, for the FY ended March 2018, ¥4,820b GMV transacted on BABA’s platforms (Taobao + Tmall), yielded combined advertising + commission revenue of ¥160.8b, implying a blended take rate of 3.3%. Thus, we see the potential for PDD’s take rate to reach BABA level in the next couple years.



Most cost-efficient customer acquisition model.

PDD utilizes a “team purchase” model which offers “team purchase discounts” when multiple buyers make purchases as a group (they don’t need to know each other). And users are welcome to share their intentions to “team purchase” certain products and encouraged to share product info on social networks such as WeChat (over 1 billion MAU as of 1Q18) and QQ (MAU close to 700 million as of 1Q18). Thus, users are motivated to promote the Pinduoduo platform on themselves in order to take advantage of the team purchase discount. Using Sales & Marketing Expenses/MAU net adds as a proxy for customer acquisition cost (NASDAQ:CAC), PDD is much more cost-efficient compared with its competitors. Even though CAC increased from ¥11.79 in 4Q17 to ¥48.3 in 1Q18, it is still attractive vs. BABA at ¥206.5 and JD at ¥375.4.



Potential challenges include consumption upgrade trend and competition from BABA & JD.

According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, disposable income per capita in 2017 was 2.1x of that in 2010 and is still growing at ~8% y/y (not adjusted for inflation). With this trend, consumers are giving more weights on quality/brand vs. prices when making purchase decisions. However, Pinduoduo platform is filled with low-price, and often low-quality products. Whether PDD’s model will succeed under this backdrop of consumption upgrade in China or it will evolve over time to provides more high-quality products at attractive prices, still remains a question to be answered. And competing with more developed and well-funded ecommerce companies such as BABA and JD could be challenging, especially if PDD try to penetrate the higher-end market. But we do note that with Tencent as one of PDD is investors (18.5% ownership prior to IPO), this risk should be mitigated to some extent.

Figure: Inflation-adjusted Disposable Income Per Capita Growth

Valuation

Please note it is quite unreliable to forecast a young company’s financials when it is still in high-growth stage and spending an amount larger than revenue to fund future growth. However, assuming 2018E revenue of ¥6.9b (300% y/y), and 2019E revenue of ¥11.4b (64% y/y), current price implies 24x EV/2018 revenue and 15x EV/2019 revenue. More detailed analysis at the end of the article.

Company Overview

Pinduoduo is the 3rd largest ecommerce platform in China based on GMV. And it achieved this in only 2.5 years. In the 12 months ended March 2018, the company generated GMV of ¥198.7b GMV, roughly 1/5 of JD and 1/25 of BABA. The ecommerce platform is characterized by low-price products, team purchase model, and social sharing element. Since launched in September 2015, the platform rapidly attracted users and grew BMV by encouraging users to share their team purchase intention in other internet communities such as WeChat and QQ, both belonged to the Chinese internet giant Tencent. By leveraging these huge traffic pool, PDD was able to grow annual active buyers and GMV faster than any other ecommerce platforms in Chinese history.

The company historically had a 1P model similar to JD, meaning PDD owned the inventory and assumed the delivery obligations of products sold. However, because PDD was growing so fast and soon found themselves unable to take care of all the orders, in 1Q17, they decided to cease the 1P business and transfer to a 3P model similar to BABA. Now PDD monetizes through charging commissions and providing marketing services to merchants on the platform, which is booked under the “online marketplace services” (OMS) revenue line. The online marketplace services revenue grew from ¥33.6m in 1Q17 to ~¥1.4b in 1Q18, a ~40x expansion.



Pinduoduo App Homepage

Example Product Page

Tencent Cooperation

In addition to being the second largest shareholder of PDD, Tencent also entered a strategic cooperation with Pinduoduo in Feb 2018. Most importantly, Tencent agreed to provide Pinduoduo a traffic gateway within the WeChat, under WeChat Wallet so WeChat users can be directed from WeChat Wallet to Pinduoduo app. Moreover, PDD and Tencent will also be cooperating in areas such as payment, cloud service, and user engagement and Tencent agreed to charge PDD the payment processing fee no higher than the normal rate charged to third parties.



Figure: Pinduoduo Traffic Gateway Under WeChat Wallet

Counterfeit products

Investors should realize that as a 3P platform, Pinduoduo is not directly managing what is being sold on the platform. And sometimes 3P merchants to attract customers with low price, they put counterfeit products on the platform. However, PDD will still be held responsible if brands decide to sue the company for not carefully managing the counterfeit issue on the platform. In fact, one of the largest TV manufacturers in China, Skyworth, is already in talks with PDD regardings the counterfeit Skyworth TVs being sold on PDD (Source). And Pinduoduo is recently sued in the US by a diaper manufacturer called Daddy's Choice for knowingly allowing knockoff products being sold on Pinduoduo (Source). It is not surprising to see an ecommerce platform growing so fast by attracting price-sensitive consumers have such issue, but whether PDD will be able to solve this problem will remain a key to its further growth.

Low tier cities might be reaching a cap soon, while under-penetrating in top-tier cities.

Characterized by low-price products, PDD successfully obtained a large user base mainly consists of people who live in low tier cities and care about price more than quality. However, to catch up with BABA and JD in terms of annual spending per active buyer, more top-tier consumers might be necessary. Pinduoduo probably already realizes this and since late 2017, it has been purchasing brands marketing ads on large TV channels and online video platforms, resulting in a sharp increase in sales and marketing expenses.



Source: iResearch.



Valuation

Before we go into the forecast, please note it is extremely unreliable to do estimates for a young company in high-growth stage and when its strategy is somewhat unclear. Too many factors could significantly impact the value of the company and this valuation should only serve as potential outcomes.

Base case: Moderate slowdown of key metrics and moderate take rate expansion.

Assuming 60%/20% annual active buyer growth in 2018/2019, and reach 392m/470m by the end of 2018/2019; assuming 40%/25% annual spending per active buyer growth in 2018/2019, namely ¥808/¥1,010 by the end of 2018/2019. We arrive at ¥316b/¥475b GMV in 2018/2019. Further assume 2018/2019 take rate of 2.2%/2.4%, implying moderate expansion from 2.1% in 1Q18. Then we have 2018/2019 revenue of ~¥6.9b/¥11.4b, implying 24.0x/14.7x 2018/2019 E/S.

Bull case: If PDD is able to continue to grow users at a rapid pace, and successfully increase spending per user by either encouraging user to put more orders or raising the value per order or both and is able to reach a monetization level of BABA by 2019.

Assuming 70%/30% annual active buyer growth in 2018/2019, and reach 416m/541m by the end of 2018/2019; assuming 50%/35% annual spending per active buyer growth in 2018/2019, namely ¥865/¥1,168 by the end of 2018/2019. We arrive at ¥360b/¥632b GMV in 2018/2019. Further, assume 2018/2019 take rate of 2.8%/3.3%. Then we have 2018/2019 revenue of ~¥10.0b/¥20.8b, implying 16.5x/8.1x 2018/2019 E/S.

Bear case: If PDD is unable to continue to grow users at a rapid pace, and increase spending per user at a slower pace and take rate go back to 2017 level.

Assuming 40%/10% annual active buyer growth in 2018/2019, and reach 342m/377m by the end of 2018/2019; assuming 30%/15% annual spending per active buyer growth in 2018/2019, namely ¥750/¥862 by the end of 2018/2019. We arrive at ¥257b/¥325b GMV in 2018/2019. Further, assume 2018/2019 take rate of 1.9%/1.9%. Then we have 2018/2019 revenue of ~¥4.9b/¥6.2b, implying 33.8x/27.0x 2018/2019 E/S.

Conclusion

When investors like the fact that PDD was able to rapidly become the third largest ecommerce platform in only 2.5 years, investors should be cautious about the current valuation until the company puts out some earnings and proves its capability to continue to expand without material slowdown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.