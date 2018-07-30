Junior Gold Explorers Index Near Its 2016 Low

Last month I introduced an index made of junior gold explorers. A lot has happened since in the gold sector, and I thought an update of the index may be instructive for those like me who are investing in this high-risk/high-reward sector.

Since early June, gold has lost $75 from $1,298 to $1,223 as of 07/27/2018. This is mainly due to managed money traders who are now shorting the most contracts of gold for at least the past 12 years: over 30% more contracts as of 07/24/2018 than at the end of 2015!

As a contrarian, one cannot wish for a better setup, especially on the back of what happened in the first half of 2016 when gold increased by 27%, propelling many explorers in the index 4-5x higher from their lows. On a net basis, the number of contracts accounts for 2,893 more shorts today than at the end of 2015. This bodes well for gold investors going forward as those shorts will need to be covered. Timing is always tricky, but given that managed money traders leveraged themselves up to 40x per contract ($3,100 margin par 100oz gold contract as per CME group), the current situation might not perdure much longer.

As for the junior gold explorers, the most levered companies to the gold price, they continued to drift lower as evidenced by the index on the chart below. Many of you suggested that I swap several explorers in the index due to their rich size compared to the others. This makes sense since it is market cap weighted. I therefore increased the index by 2 to 39 junior gold explorers and switched 7 names: I replaced Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) with Mawson Resources (OTCPK:MWSNF), Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) with White Gold (OTC:WHGOF), Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV) with Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF), Dalradian Resources (OTCPK:DRLDF) with Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF), Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) with Maple Gold Mines (OTCQB:MGMLF), Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) with Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF), and Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF) with Nighthawk Gold (OTCQX:MIMZF). I added Minera Alamos (OTCQB:MAIFF) and Minaurum Gold (OTC:MMRGF). As a result, the index is populated with junior gold explorers whose median market capitalization is $60M.

The preposterous shape of the index is not a surprise to anyone invested in the sector. It has lost 18% year-to-date and over 50% in the last two years since it reached its peak in the summer 2016 after increasing by 130% in less than 6 months. It closed on 07/27/2018 only 7% over its low reached on 01/22/2016. Provided the gold backdrop conducive for a repeat of 2016 and a multi-year resistance of $1,365 for gold, which is only 12% above the 07/27/2018 close, I am personally fully invested in this sector. With the historical amount of short contracts in gold, the $1,350-1,400 (wide) resistance level should not provide much resistance when managed money traders finally cover their shorts. Past this resistance level, there’s a chance that additional speculators enter the market supporting a continued uptrend. Until this happens, there may be more pain for gold investors in the short term, especially if managed money traders succeed in taking the $1,200 level out. Next support would then be around $1,172, which would mark a 61.8% retracement from the gold top, i.e. $1,366 achieved on 07/08/2016.

Below is the exhaustive list of junior gold explorers making up the index. Their leverage to gold varies, but all of them will most likely benefit from the next leg up in gold.

Shares Market (in millions) Outstanding Capitalization 1 Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) 213 $32 2 Sandspring Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:SSPXF) 210 36 3 Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCPK:LRTNF) 236 113 4 Belo Sun Mining Corp. (OTCPK:VNNHF) 443 77 5 Mawson Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:MWSNF) 142 29 6 GoldMining Inc. (OTCQX:GLDLF) 135 96 7 Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCQX:TSRMF) 135 44 8 Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEMKT:AAU) 112 74 9 White Gold Corp. (OTC:WHGOF) 99 60 10 Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX:CHPGF) 45 71 11 Pershing Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:PGLC) 34 54 12 International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM) 187 87 13 First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX:FFMGF) 557 186 14 Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:AOTVF) 152 115 15 Minaurum Gold Inc. (OTC:MMRGF) 255 106 16 Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MDRPF) 234 166 17 Alexandria Minerals Corp. (OTCQB:ALXDF) 480 18 18 Amarillo Gold Corp. (OTCPK:AGCBF) 104 21 19 Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:AUG) 86 96 20 Falco Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:FPRGF) 189 70 21 Marathon Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MGDPF) 159 108 22 ATAC Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:ATADF) 147 59 23 Probe Metals Inc. (OTCQB:PROBF) 111 118 24 GoldQuest Mining Corp. (OTCPK:GDQMF) 255 34 25 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEMKT:PZG) 25 29 26 Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:VGZ) 100 61 27 Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (OTCPK:SPAZF) 232 14 28 Golden Predator Mining Corp. (OTCQX:NTGSF) 130 36 29 Gowest Gold Ltd. (OTC:GWSAF) 369 19 30 Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCQX:CORVF) 106 188 31 Klondike Gold Corp. (OTC:KDKGF) 97 24 32 Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCQX:BONXF) 228 64 33 Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCQB:MAIFF) 301 30 34 Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB:MGMLF) 208 21 35 Northern Empire Resources Corp. (OTCPK:PSPGF) 66 69 36 Telson Mining Corp. (OTCPK:SOHFF) 130 66 37 Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:MNRLF) 68 15 38 Metanor Resources Inc. (OTCPK:MEAOF) 102 42 39 Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MIMZF) 194 60

