Facebook: Was My Sell Call Prescient?

Facebook (FB) reported a Q2 revenue miss and the stock has been hammered by about 20% since the earnings call. A few months ago I advised investors to avoid the stock prior to earnings, and I was throttled by the crowd. My "sell" call now seems prescient. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

MAU Growth Appears Wanting

Facebook has more than 2 billion monthly active users ("MAUs"). The number is so astronomical I have to keep repeating it for it to sink in. It also likely provides a huge competitive advantage when pitching to advertisers. Where else can an advertiser have the potential to reach over a billion people with one ad campaign? Facebook has likely become a victim of its own success - the faster its MAUs grow, the more difficult it is to maintain that growth rate.

At Q4 2017 one of the first things I noticed was that MAUs appeared to have plateaued. In Q2 2018 growth in MAUs may have become a point of contention. The above chart illustrates historical growth in MAUs. It grew 11% Y/Y this quarter, compared to the 17% Y/Y growth the company enjoyed in Q2 2017.

It will be only a matter of time before growth in MAUs reach single digits. At that point investors could begin to question whether a multiple of revenue is the best metric in which to value the company. Facebook previously intimated it would attempt to weed out fake accounts prior to the mid-term elections. How did the purging of fake accounts impact MAUs? Of note, management MAUs were slightly down Q/Q in Europe due to the GDPR (European regulations pursuant to data protection). Will the decline in Europe subside next quarter?

Tweaks To The Business Model

Facebook has been publicly criticized for the various ways it monetizes user data. I assumed advertisers could pull back on ad rates or on their appetite to place ads with the company until it made meaningful changes to its business model. Management intimated revenue could decline due to lower monetization for Facebook Stories vs. other content previously distributed on the platform:

Turning now to the revenue outlook; our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4. There are several factors contributing to that deceleration. For example, we expect currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters. We plan to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization, and we are also giving people who use our services more choices around data privacy, which may have an impact on our revenue growth.

The online revolution has changed the way we get our news. The hurdle for news organizations now is to get and keep the public's attention. In my opinion, the more incendiary the content the more engaged users can be. If Facebook has gone through pains to weed out incendiary content then will it impact user engagement? Are Facebook users more engaged with general news feeds than they are with Facebook Stories? If so then it could be the catalyst driving lower levels of monetization.

In Q2 revenue was up 42% Y/Y - 7% lower than that of Q1 2018. Decelerating growth in MAUs and revenue could further hurt sentiment for the stock. The company also intimated total expenses could grow from 50% to 60% in full-year 2018. That could mean a slight uptick from the 50% growth experienced this quarter. Increased investments in safety and security and content acquisition costs will drive the expense growth, which also could cause operating income margins to fall into the mid-30% range.

In my opinion, the investments in infrastructure and safety and security are all measures the company must take. I believe it's prudent for the company to protect the privacy of its user base and its brand. My guess is that growth in infrastructure investments and expenses for safety and security could plateau at some point. This could be catalyst for an uptick in operating income margins some time in the future.

Howls For More Regulation

Before articles are printed at top-notch newspapers they must go through some sort of editing process. As more people get the lion's share of their news from Facebook and other social media platforms, it becomes incumbent upon Facebook to ensure that news is from reliable sources. The loudest voices for regulation have come from Europe. Reports suggest UK lawmakers want to hold tech firms liable for fake news:

Tech firms (and particularly social media) should be held liable for "harmful and misleading" material spread on their platforms, UK lawmakers say, and should pay a levy to enable regulation. "Companies like Facebook made it easy for developers to scrape user data and to deploy it in other campaigns without their knowledge or consent," says media committee chairman Damian Collins. "They must be made responsible, and liable, for the way in which harmful and misleading content is shared on their sites."

It's great that Facebook wants to police itself in response to screening what type of news gets distributed on its platform. If UK lawmakers have their way then Facebook could be potentially held legally liable for not rooting out fake news. This could remove certain levers Facebook could pull to amp up user engagement and monetization. That may not be good for revenue growth.

Conclusion

As Facebook continues to modify its business model, growth in MAUs and revenue could suffer. The stock is up about 3% Y/Y and still trades at over 8x run-rate revenue. I believe sentiment for the shares could fall further. Continue to avoid FB.

