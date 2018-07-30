Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/27/18

|
Includes: OPK, T, WHR, WOW
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/27/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're nearing the end of the summer doldrums for insider trading filings, and about to enter another very fertile period of using insider data in your investment process. The volume of Form 4s will start increasing any session now, ramp up further in August, and stay strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW);
  • AT&T (NYSE:T), and;
  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP);
  • Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI);
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY);
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK);
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC);
  • Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO);
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP), and;
  • Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN);
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY);
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), and;
  • Alteryx (NYSE:AYX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Rose Matthew K

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$1,998,376

2

Cdk Assoc

BO

Strongbridge Biopharma

SBBP

B

$1,923,181

3

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$1,706,310

4

Yang Geoffrey Y

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$1,500,756

5

Mooney Beth E

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$494,359

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$455,206

7

Ford Scott T

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$453,675

8

Bell Lon E

DIR

Cdti Advanced Materials

CDTI

JB*

$312,747

9

Tai Jackson P

DIR

Eli Lilly

LLY

B

$206,437

10

Dietz Diane M

DIR

Whirlpool

WHR

B

$198,817

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Carrion Richard L

CB,DIR

Popular

BPOP

S

$10,032,847

2

Foster Paul L

DIR

Andeavor

ANDV

AS

$8,472,267

3

Gorman Christopher M

PR,VCB

Keycorp

KEY

S

$6,001,757

4

Kirk Randal J

BO

Halozyme

HALO

S

$5,221,415

5

Rencher Bradley

VP

Adobe Systems

ADBE

S

$3,935,172

6

FMR

BO

ViewRay

VRAY

S

$3,573,071

7

Miller Andrew

VP,CFO

PTC

PTC

AS

$2,252,761

8

Garutti Randall J

CEO,DIR,BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$1,945,001

9

Stoecker Dean

CB,CEO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$1,731,400

10

Fenster Edward Harris

CB,DIR

Sunrun

RUN

AS

$1,373,597

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.