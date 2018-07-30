Helmerich & Payne: I'm Adding

I have said it before and say it again: Helmerich & Payne (HP) is one of the best oil drilling services companies on the market. The most recent earnings release revealed further progress across the board. Moreover, the latest earnings call is a wonderful source of information about the general state of the US drilling industry. All things considered, I am using the current correction to add to this beauty. Source: Helmerich & Payne

Earnings Missed Estimates

First of all, let's start with EPS. Third quarter EPS came in at -$0.01. This is a 24 cents improvement compared to the third quarter of 2017. Note that these EPS numbers exclude a few special items ranging from the sale of equipment to the termination of long-term contracts. EPS would be at -$0.08 if these special items were included. This is also the first quarter with an earnings miss since the second quarter of 2017. Analysts expected a small profit of $0.01 per share. Sales on the other hand came in slightly below $650 million, which is a 30% improvement on a year-on-year basis and 5.2% above expectations.

Source: Estimize

An EPS miss is obviously never a really good sign. However, personally, I am not too worried because the company's performance and expectations continue to be a major (positive) factor. This is more or less confirmed by future EPS expectations as the graph above shows. Even though the range of expectations widens dramatically, there is no denying that the trend is expected to be positive.

H&P Is Well Positioned For Growth

Helmerich & Payne is highly dependent on its business environment. It does not have the ability to launch certain products which allow the company to avoid a slowdown during an oil downtrend. Yes, the company is able to gain market share through technological advantage, as I will discuss in this article. However, it is not possible to do well during an oil downtrend.

That said, the oil recovery continues to push up total sales. The graph below shows that most sales are coming from US land operations. The third quarter had a total number of 224 contracted rigs which is 5% higher compared to the second quarter of this year. This strength is expected to continue in the fourth quarter. Since April 26, H&P has increased its rig count by 11 rigs. 7 of those were installed in the Permian Basin.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

Both offshore and international land operations have been quite consistent over the past few quarters. At this point, the company has contracted 6 out of 8 offshore rigs. Even though there are opportunities to put additional rigs to work, the company mentions that there are no imminent plans to do so. However, the average rig margin per day is expected to normalize to roughly $13,000 during the fourth quarter.

The bigger picture (graph below) perfectly displays the company's current situation. Sales are increasing supported by the company's operating rigs while operating margins are improving slowly.

HP data by YCharts

International land operations saw a 15% increase of the number of quarterly revenue days compared to the second quarter of this year. This is due to the reactivation of three rigs in Colombia. In the fourth quarter, the company expects to have 15 rigs in Argentina, 3 to 4 in Colombia and 1 in Bahrain. The market share in Argentina is expected to be 20% while the share of unconventional drilling rigs is much higher.

That said, the company does have top-tier technology solutions for advanced drilling activities. H&P is offering so-called 'super-spec rigs', which allow drillers to reduce costs and therefore the amount of risks associated with a certain drilling project. These risk reduction factors include a faster rig move time, higher mud pumping capacity, multi-well pad capacity and setback capacity. In other words, much higher overall efficiency.

Just a few months ago, roughly half of the company's land rigs were super-spec rigs. This number is slightly increasing. The third quarter for example included the upgrade of another 38 FlexRigs to super-spec rigs. The total number of super-spec rigs is currently at 191.

So far, it seems that the company's measures are working. H&P has a strong footprint in the top 4 basins. Below, I listed these basins and added the market share of H&P.

Permian - 24%

Eagle Ford - 37%

SCOOP/STACK - 25%

Bakken - 14%

Before I move over to the general market environment, it is important to mention that H&P is working on automated drilling. The company is working with two technology subsidiaries (MOTIVE Drilling Technologies and MagVAR) to capture some share of the newest trend in the drilling industry.

The Market Environment Remains Favorable

A few months ago, I wrote an article about the bull case for American E&P companies to benefit from rising oil prices. I am still 100% behind this call and think that especially service & equipment companies are seriously undervalued.

The first thing that is important to mention are the strong day rates for drilling rigs. H&P's portfolio of top-tier rigs makes it easier to improve day rates. Not only does H&P have a 42% market share in the super-spec market, the company also improved its day rates to $23,400 in the third quarter. This is expected to further improve to $24,000 in the fourth quarter.

Another point is that most E&P budgets reflect a $50 to $55 price per barrel according to H&P. I always thought oil companies are trading like oil is going back to $40. This capex statement perfectly confirms this suspicion. Investments are still very low and could get a serious boost once oil starts rallying again. The same was mentioned by Schlumberger (SLB), which is expecting a 'broad-based activity upturn' (Financial Times).

Moreover, the company mentions that the fourth quarter (and beyond) is likely going to focus on other basins besides the Permian Basin. The reason is the takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin, which puts pressure on drilling activity growth rates. As long as oil is above $55, it is likely that other basins will benefit from this trend.

Takeaway

Helmerich & Payne did miss earnings. However, everything else is positive. The company proved it continues to increase its already elevated market share in key basins even further. Adding to that, the company is improving its day rates while pressure on Permian production is being offset by higher growth in other basins.

When it comes to the stock price, I believe that the stock price is at a very interesting point to buy some more shares. The oil price remains in a strong uptrend while service & equipment companies have started a correction. I expect H&P to rebound sooner rather than later. I also expect that E&P capital expenditures are going to accelerate as oil gets closer to $80.

If this happens, we will see a massive improvement of H&P's fundamentals.

On a side note, it is important to mention that the company has a strong liquidity position. The current ratio is at 3.30 while the quick ratio is at 2.90. Moreover, the total liabilities to equity ratio is at 0.39. This is the reason why H&P had a strong rebound in the first quarter. The company did not have any financial problems despite being in a rough economic environment in 2015. It is also the reason why the company will continue to pay its dividend. The current dividend yield is at 4.6%, which makes holding this stock even more interesting.

Source: TradingView

That said, the downside is a falling oil price, which I do not expect to happen at this point. I am adding to HP and other oil holdings as well.

