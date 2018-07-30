Energy Transfer Partners: This Yield Is Backed By Real Growth

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) is sitting at a 52-week high on the back of a strong macro environment, fewer headwinds from FERC and a de-risking of certain key projects. Investors here should take note of the high quality business that the company currently runs and of the fact that their asset base continues to diversify into very timely projects, including large expansions out of the Permian basin.

The most compelling proposition with this stock is the 11.1% yield, which is nearly double the peer average, and the fact that it is backed by multiple large new projects, including Rover and Mariner East 2, makes me confident in the total return profile for current and prospective shareholders.

Source: Marcellus

Prioritizing The Company's Major Projects

Energy Transfer Partners has a high number of moving parts which can often make it difficult for investors to get a clear picture of what's going on. Before delving into the current growth opportunities, I wanted to acknowledge that the sale of the compression assets, in my opinion, is a major highlight for investors this year. It shows that management is focused on high grading their portfolio and willing to get rid of those that aren't driving high enough IRRs. What investors need right now is an update on Rover.

The Rover pipeline is the jointly-owned pipeline from ETP (Traverse, Blackstone are the other two owners) that was only partially in service during Q1 2018. This project is highly attractive, in my opinion, because of the margin profile. The Rover pipeline led to $82 million in revenue for the quarter against $26 million in operating expenditures and $7 million G&A. That means the EBITDA margin is 59%, which is well above the group average at 19%. It'll be interesting to see the level Rover is operating at and the incremental EBITDA it provides to the group.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moving on from Rover, Mariner East 2 looks quite promising, as it enables the company to build out its Northeast footprint. Mariner East 2 is the 450Mbpd follow-up to East 1 and comes with a project cost of roughly $5 billion. This will be scaled up from 275Mbpd initial capacity, as the final amount includes storage. The entire Mariner East pipeline system totals $9.1 billion in value. It runs along the same line as Mariner East 1, which is through southern Pennsylvania and transports various NGLs from the Marcellus and Utica fields.

Not only does it access popular basins, but it extends into Ohio and West Virginia to key access points near those states' borders. Recently, the pipeline has been under fire by regulators because of spillage and unfortunately, this is just one of dozens of spills so far. The company promptly responded with a report detailing the safety of the project and for investors' purposes, it's important to look past these violations.

The project, despite having faced delays, isn't going to be dismantled by small fluid spills. If any price weakness results because of an environmental violation on one pipeline, I'd be a buyer on that dip. What is important with Mariner 2 is that the project is still on time and will still drive the previously quoted IRR. The company has said Q3 2018 for when Mariner 2 comes online and the 2X expansion sometime mid-next year. The 2X expansion is a significant upgrade that adds 250Mbpd in total capacity and increases the NGL takeaway from the Marcellus to the eastern seaboard.

Source: Sunoco

The upgrades, however, is where I really think this company has a long runway of opportunity for shareholders. The company itself has said in presentations and earnings calls that bolt-on projects are lower cost than starting a project from scratch and drive higher returns. In the Permian, the company is underway with new crude oil takeaway capacity for the Midland and Delaware basins.

Notably, the new 30-inch crude pipeline I think is one of the best opportunities for the company because not only does it have an initial capacity of 600kbpd that begins in the Permian and extends across the mainland Texas to the company's Nederland terminal, but it can be upgraded to 1mbpd. The extensions to Moore Road and Houston Ship channel would be those bolt-ons that the company believes they can extract a high margin out of.

Other projects that I think investors need to provide attention to are the J.C. Nolan pipeline and the Orbit Ethane Export terminal. The J.C. Nolan diesel pipeline is a 30kbpd diesel pipeline running to their new terminal in Midland, Texas. This is a critical pipeline because right now, the throughput is so high that there is consistently enough flow and a lack of pipeline capacity to the Gulf of Mexico refineries. This is a high quality addition to the portfolio and is expected to go into service by Q3 2020. So, while this is a longer-term driver of distributable cash flow for the company, it should nonetheless be on investors' radars.

The furthest-dated project that investors should keep an eye on and look for an update on the next earnings call is the Orbit Ethane Export Terminal. This is a 600kbpd refrigerated ethane storage tank and a 175kbpd ethane refrigeration facility with a pipeline that connects Mont Belvieu to an export terminal.

It won't be online until the end of 2020. However, I don't expect investors in the short term to be reliant on this, but it should serve as a reminder to investors that there is a long runway of growth that can help support the dividend. I view ETP as one of the best income stocks when the macro is stable, as it's now, so having a real growth profile backing the yield is all the more critical.

Is The Yield Worth It?

It's clear that the company is finally being able to execute on a consistent basis following the commodity price downturn the last few years, especially considering that headwinds related to the Dakota Access pipeline are out of the way. Adjusted EBITDA was up 30% in Q1 2018, with attributable cash flow also up 30% YOY. That creates a lot less headaches for shareholders because now dividend security is high. Given the volume of projects coming online in the short term, namely Mariner East 2 and Rover, as well as the long term with multiple Permian expansions, I expect significant dividend growth out of the company.

Source: StockCharts

Heading into earnings, I still think the EBITDA growth rate, and subsequently, the distributable cash flow growth rate is going to be of core focus for investors. Especially now that the company has made deleveraging a priority, with the Q1 debt/adj. EBITDA being 4.45x - down significantly from the >5.5x at the beginning of last year - there's scope for greater shareholder returns.

The current yield of 11.1% is nearly 5x the broader equity market average, but also well above core peers Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) at 5.85%, Williams (WMB) at 4.67% and Kinder Morgan (KMI) at 4.47%. Further deleveraging, coupled with high EBITDA margin growth projects coming online in the coming quarters allow this company to create both greater dividend coverage and a higher growth rate.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is slated to report earnings on August 8th and the earnings call will be the morning after. While there is some focus to be had with the potential structure changes following FERC's deferred tax rule change, the project updates on Rover, Mariner East 2 and the various Permian expansions are what I'm looking out for. The 11.1% yield is tough to pass up, especially now that crude oil and natural gas prices have seen lower volatility than in previous years. While the stock sits at a 52-week high, I think this is a strong stock to own into earnings given the diversified project profile and improving financial position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.