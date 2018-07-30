Data I/O Is Priced For A Crash That Isn't In Sight

We think there are multiple data points leading to a more positive conclusion. So we think the sell-off is way overdone.

It looks like investors took their cue from a single disappointing data point, backlog, and concluded the cyclical downturn is getting worse.

We are surprised by the renewed selling of the shares of Data I/O.

Data I/O (DAIO) is a company that we have been following for some time. The company designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. It's the market leader, its programming systems are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) and memory with specific data.

The share price has declined tremendously from its 52-week high at $16:

This reflects the cyclical nature of the business as these are capital goods. After a strong couple of years with strong demand for its solutions, the market is now digesting the increase in provisioning capacity so we are in a weaker part of the cycle, hence the stock price decline.

However, we really like the stock here, for numerous reasons:

The last boom was rather exuberant, enabling the company to amass considerable financial buffers for lean times.

While much of the demand (from programming centers) is still cyclical, an increasing part (demand from automotive clients) is less so.

The company is making strong inroads in the automotive market.

The company has another product, the SentriX, for secure provisioning very much suited for the IoT market and they seem to be positioning themselves very well here.

We'll now discuss elements of this investment thesis in some detail.

Market position

The company has long been the market leader in the provisioning center market and that has been further buttressed by the sale of their 200th PSV model.

But in the meantime, the company has also taken a strong position in the automotive market, where the rise of electronic content is very rapid, both in terms of processors as well as in memory.

Automotive is already their biggest market segment and they have eight of the top nine Automotive Electronics Companies and all of the top five Automotive Programming Centers as Data I/O customers.

And there are new wins (Q2CC):

Among these 200 systems sold were multiple wins at a top global automotive electronics company versus competition in the second quarter. One of the locations had been served previously only by a competing system. This customer selected Data I/O over the most recent model of a competing system after a multi-quarter evaluation. The customer likes our superior product capabilities, Data I/O global support, ISO9001 process control, UFS product support, as well as the financial stability and transparency of Data I/O Corporation versus competition.

Management has already positioned itself for another technology shift proactively as another boost will be the shift towards the newer memory standard UFS. Basically, all of Data I/O's products are upgradable to enable them to program UFS chips.

Structural tailwinds

We should also not forget the fact that ever more electronics is going into ever more stuff, so more and more chips and memory needs to be programmed. But it's not just the growth of the number of chips, it's also the number of software lines and increased complexity and need for security that is structurally boosting demand. From a company presentation September 2017:

The automotive market

That is especially apparent in their biggest segment, automotive, which market has very attractive characteristics (Q2CC):

Industry forecast from leading automotive OEMs show about a 10% to 15% CAGR for semiconductor content in cars and a larger increase of 30% to 40% compounded annual growth rate in the total market for flash-memory in cars

Here you see a different view (from company presentation June 2018):

And from that same presentation, one sees how the company has been able to ramp up sales to this sector. It's now its most important market by some margin:

Q2 results

There is no hiding, Q2 is in a cyclical downturn:

Revenues declined in Q2 from $9.1M to $7.2M y/y.

While bookings ($7.2M) were down from Q2 last year ($10.1M), they were actually up sequentially (up 15% from $6.2M).

Deferred revenue ($2.4M) is up sequentially ($1.7M in Q1 2018).

Backlog ($1.9M) was down substantially ($2.7M).

Gross margins actually increased from 56.9% in Q2 2017 to 59% in Q2 2018.

Operating expenses increased a tad to $4.1M (from $4.0M in Q2 2017).

EBITDA ($796K) was down from Q2 2017 ($1.5M) but up sequentially ($397K).

Adjusted EBITDA ($1.3M), which excludes equity pay was down from a year ago ($1.7M) but up sequentially ($574K).

The company remained profitable (GAAP EPS of $0.06) and even increased its profitability versus Q1 (GAAP EPS of $0.02), although lower than Q2 2017 ($0.14).

There were some favorable developments flattering the figures somewhat:

There was a $269K currency gain (a stronger USD versus the Chinese yuan) which roughly equated 2% points in gross margin gain so basically all of the gains from a year ago.

A favorable product mix also aided gross margins.

But one should also take into account the following, not all of these are positive:

The company keeps spending on the SentriX, which as of yet generates little revenue (there are three systems out on a pay-per-use basis).

Receivables increased by $1M sequentially to $5.4M due to a lot of shipments late in the quarter so revenue wasn't recognized in Q2, but it will be in Q3.

Orders remained higher compared with previous downturns due to the increasing position in automotive.

The dollar is strong versus the euro and renminbi, making currency gains in Q3 likely.

After having paid most of the share-based compensation in H1, management believes that it will grow its already substantial ($16.6M, down $0.2M sequentially) cash balance.

With the increased installed base as a result of the recent bonanza, recurring revenues are also increasing (and constitute already 35% of overall revenues).

It's too early to conclude that the worst is behind us. While orders and deferred revenues improved sequentially, backlog continued to decline.

Cyclical downturn

The programming center business actually improved sequentially, Q2CC:

On programming centers, we talked in the past Q1 was really slow for programming centers. Q2 was stronger, Bob. Not as good as last year in the first half overall, but we actually had good business at some programming centers that we had not sold to in a while. We do think there is still some excess capacity out there. It’s starting to get consumed. I’m more optimistic now than I was let’s say six months ago. But that has to get absorbed and the programming centers are kind of the first indicator down or up about capacity adds, because they really only buy when they need capacity. We’re talking to all of our programming center customers, but overall it’s definitely a down year versus '17 for programming centers. But it doesn’t feel as bad as it did six months ago.

There are more ways to look at this, take for instance the following longer-term view:

DAIO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

While the Q2 numbers are not included in the figure, we know that overall cash balance has only declined a little ($0.2M) to $16.6M and management argues it will go back up again in H2 because less cash is needed for the incentive compensation program.

We show you this figure because it indicates that while the stock price is already priced like we're in a traditional cyclical downturn, the cash picture tells you quite something else. And the latter picture is confirmed by the following:

DAIO Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net income in Q2 is already up to $486K as it happens. Of course, we have no crystal ball and we admit that the cyclical downturn could get worse. But apart from the low backlog number, there is nothing to suggest it will while the stock price keeps on declining.

And management argues that the backlog number has to be seen in combination with the deferred revenue number (up 41% sequentially) and the bookings number (up 15% sequentially).

And EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also up sequentially (by 100% and 126%), even not quite at the heights of last year.

Add to that what management said about the programming center business already improving and we could have the very mildest of cyclical downturn whilst we have the stock market pricing in suggesting something much worse.

And, let's not forget, we have the SentriX, which shows up almost exclusively as cost in the figures right now, but that isn't likely to stay this way.

SentriX

We got blindsided by management earlier when they argued 2018 was a development year for SentriX, as we thought it could fill the cyclical downturn in the programming center business faster.

So now we have mostly the cost of the SentriX in the figures, but little in the way of revenues. Adding to this is a shift in the business model.

The company has already three SentriX out, but these are not sales as the company is shifting to a pay-per-use model. This foregoes the big ticket item sales with the SentriX (unless the customer wants to buy), further depressing today's figures.

However, the recurring revenues will make the business less cyclical as use is much more closely aligned to the structural increase in the underlying market, especially when IoT growth will be unleashed by 5G. There have already been a number of announcements and awards, that is, there is proof that the company is developing the market:

And management suggested on the Q2CC there is more to come:

We’ve announced our relationships with the two biggest franchise distributors that have in-house programming centers. But there are others that are out there that have customers that would be good SentriX customers.

To get some idea about throughput with respect to pay-per-use (Q2CC):

the beauty of SentriX is its raw performance, the way it’s architected. So that throughput is in the millions of units per year. And the actual use case at the customer will depend on a number of factors. Primarily do they have a lot of big jobs or – a few big jobs or a lot of little jobs? The programming centers like to run the systems as much as they can but we anticipate a mix of everything from prototypes all the way to significant volumes being run on those machines. So it will vary quite a bit from customer to customer.

And an idea of the overall market size (Q2CC):

ABI Research published this. We think the total available market’s in the 4 billion unit range in about five years. Now not all of that is going to be available to us but we think enough of it will be available to us and we’ll win enough where that’s going to be good business for us.

Valuation

DAIO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Price/earnings ratios aren't all that useful for cyclical stocks, but valuation is quite modest on other metrics. Investors shouldn't draw too much comfort from these modest valuations though, as these are backward looking.

What is important is future revenue and earnings, and that depends on the depth of the cyclical downturn and the ramp in SentriX revenues.

For now, there is little to suggest that the cyclical downturn will accelerate and plunge the company into losses. In fact, we have discussed data above that suggest that the bottom may already have passed.

But a further lurch downward can't be excluded.

Conclusion

We love cyclical stocks. The difficulty is catching them at the right moment, which is more art than science, but when you get close, the rewards can be huge.

Data I/O's stock history itself testifies to this. What we love even more about cyclical stocks with a strong market position, like Data I/O.

What's more, while the industry might be cyclical, there is strong underlying secular growth underneath and the company adds to this by moving into new opportunities that are growing even faster like automotive and the IoT market.

So we have cyclical variation around a strong upward trend, which suggests to us that things are likely to improve over several cycles.

The company's revenues and earnings are also likely to become less cyclical as the SentriX solution for secure IoT provisioning is built on a pay-per-use business model, increasing the amount of recurring revenues.

While we don't know whether we're close to the cyclical trough, we do know that we're not far off and we also know that the SentriX now shows up in the figures almost exclusively as cost, not income.

And even so the company still makes a profit and $2+ per share is cash. This is getting silly, in our view, but we're acknowledging that it could get sillier still. But we also know things will turn when the cyclical bottom has been reached and a recovery ensues and the structural tailwinds start to exert themselves in earnest.

