Tesla's China Sales Just Don't Add Up

Okay, I admit it. I’ve been peeking at Twitter. I don’t recommend it. But it’s enabled me to offer an educated guess on July deliveries.

Last you heard from me, I estimated a Q2 GAAP loss of $700 million. The analysts are more optimistic. But I’m not budging.

But let’s take a closer look, focusing on revenues per delivery. It’s pure chaos. I'm curious to see what the upcoming 10-Q tells us.

I’ve been fascinated by Tesla’s fortunes in China for quite some time. Quarter after quarter, revenues from China have been astonishingly steady.

Let’s start with who I am, what I know, and what I don’t.

Please allow me to introduce myself

I must begin by thanking Montana Skeptic for inviting me to collaborate with him for the last two and a half years in discussing Tesla (TSLA). It’s been thoroughly enjoyable. By now, you all know his story so I won’t dwell on it. Although we find ourselves the poorer for his absence, we must move ahead without the inimitable author.

Just as a quick introduction, I’m an engineer with a lifetime of experience in automotive R&D. Without disclosing confidential information, I can tell you that the EV revolution is strongly embraced within the auto industry. Electric propulsion is superior to ICE in almost every way you can measure it. The only reason that we’re not all driving EVs today is the cost and limitation of battery technology. All of the pieces are in place, just waiting for that big breakthrough.

I’m a casual investor with no formal education in accounting. I cannot be relied upon for investment advice. I’ll not offer any advice except these words from my mentor – “keep your stick on the ice.”

The China Syndrome: Erratic Deliveries Yet Steady Revenues

There’s been a lot of buzz about the Model Y Gigafactory soon to be constructed in China. It’s become so consuming that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that China already is Tesla’s second-largest market, and by a long shot.

We know this because the revenues of Tesla’s three largest markets are tabulated in the 10-Qs. The U.S., China and Norway are consistently reported as the three largest markets. They represented 54%, 17%, and 6% of sales in the last six reporting periods.

And while we have these official revenue numbers, the Chinese unit sales numbers are somewhat more elusive. But there's a way to figure it out.

Most countries, with the notable exception of the U.S. and China (and most Asian countries), report monthly registrations. Of course, registrations are not sales (Tesla reports sales), but the two are pretty much equivalent over a quarter. Although we don’t have official U.S. registrations, we can use InsideEVs Scorecard numbers for US sales here: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.

Asian quarterly sales can then be calculated by taking total sales, subtracting U.S. sales, Canadian sales, Canadian EV sales and European sales (Tesla Europe Registration Stats). Here's what it looks like since Q4 of 2016, the first quarter that the Model X was in full worldwide production. Note that these numbers exclude Model 3.

Immediately you can see that 1Q17 looks anomalous. The reason is that a massive tax incentive expired in Hong Kong at the end of that quarter. The consequence was record sales in Q1, and almost no registrations since then.

Continuing with the estimation of China sales, I take the Asian numbers, subtract Hong Kong, and assume that 90% of the remainder belongs to China. These are the resulting Chinese sales numbers:

Getting back to Chinese revenues, the most remarkable thing in the 10-Qs is the constancy of the Chinese revenue. It’s been half a billion U.S. dollars, plus or minus a few percent. As you can see from the chart below, it’s a stunning consistency.

Now, how do those rock-steady revenue numbers match up with the sales numbers detailed earlier? Let’s calculate the revenue per car (revenue in 1,000’s):

Wow, revenue per car is all over the place! Perhaps the recent two quarters begin to look reasonable. But Q2 is showing a big drop in unit sales. I’m looking forward to see what the upcoming 10-Q tells us. Will it be yet another half billion in revenue?

In conclusion, we’re left with this question – how is it possible that revenues have been so consistent while sales have not? I have a theory. I’ve been assuming Tesla is not selling directly to customers in China, but instead to distributors that are buying quarterly quotas to the tune of $500 million per quarter.

But I’m having second thoughts about that theory because we also should see consistent unit sales.

I have to conclude one of two things. Either revenue is not being reported in the same quarter as car sales, or revenue is coming from a source other than car sales.

I could be wrong. I probably am. Feel free in the comments to let me know what you make of the numbers.

Q2 Earnings Estimate

Just for fun, let’s take a quick look at the CoverDrive Q2 Earnings estimate. I don’t see any reason to change my estimate from earlier this month in this article: here.

Keep in mind that when Tesla reports, ZEV credit sales will be included in Automotive Revenue. I tabulate ZEV toward the bottom of the spreadsheet as it’s easier to evaluate different scenarios that way. And, of course, these are all GAAP numbers. Dollar amounts are in thousands.

A $700 million GAAP loss translates to about $4.12 per share. I think some one-time charges can be excluded for non-GAAP, resulting in a reported non-GAAP loss of $3.12. It leaves me about 10% more pessimistic than analyst consensus.

Model 3 July Deliveries

And finally, what should we expect for Model 3 deliveries in July? On June 30, there were 11,166 Model 3s in transit (SEC Filing). Were they all delivered? And how many July cars were added to the total?

Let’s start by answering the last question. Fortunately, not a lot of guesswork is needed to estimate production. Skabooshka has been providing us with daily updates here on Twitter. His numbers indicate that we should expect about 15,000 Model 3s to be produced this month. Added to the in-transit cars, this could be a huge blowout month. But all indications point to slow deliveries. Here's a plot of crowd-sourced VIN numbers vs. delivery date.

There are about 650 points plotted in this graph, which represents about 4% of July deliveries. That’s a good sample size. The slope of the data shows 503/day, or about 15,000 for the month. The extreme amount of VIN scatter is due to the “batching and matching” process that Tesla is using for Model 3.

Slow sales also are indicated by the overflowing “staging lots” discussed here: Why Are All Those Tesla Cars Baking In The Sun?

Of particular interest is the Burbank lot. The Burbank lot was needed to temporarily store June cars for delivery in July. It should have been depleted by now. The cars should have already been delivered to Service Centers. New cars should also be going directly to Service Centers. There is no advantage for holding the Burbank inventory – unless the cars are not deliverable for some reason.

Bottom line? I expect about 15,000 Model 3 deliveries and no net change to the in-transit number.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.