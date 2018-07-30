Eldorado Gold: Q2 Report Was Good, But Lack Of Progress In Greece Is An Issue

This article is an update to the bull thesis published back in February 2018.

Eldorado Gold's (EGO) shares have performed reasonably well against the latest decline in gold price. However, investors and traders alike were waiting for significant upside catalyst in the company's second-quarter report. Unfortunately, this did not happen, although the report itself was good.

Here are the key things from the second-quarter report. Eldorado Gold reported gold production of 99,105 ounces and raised full-year production guidance to 330,000-340,000 ounces of gold. The previous guidance was 290,000-330,000 ounces. Higher production from the troubled Kisladag mine was the reason for the improved guidance. On the cost side, all-in sustaining cash costs were $934 per ounce. With costs at bay, the company was able to generate $36.7 million of cash from operating activities. Eldorado Gold finished the second quarter with $423 million of cash, with sufficient cushion for Kisladag and Lamaque development until the end of 2019.

So, the quarter was good, but the company had no news on key catalysts. Here's what it had to say on key Greece permits:

"Unfortunately, we have no updates on the outstanding permits at Skouries in Greece. We have been in active and ongoing talks with the Greek government since the arbitration decision was issued in early April but have been disappointed by the government's failure to act on earlier assurances to address the Skouries permitting issue following the conclusion of the arbitration. We remain open to a continued dialog on the steps required to allow the Skouries development to continue, but we'll, if need be, take the necessary steps to protect our investments in Greece".

This is definitely not the type of comment investors would like to see after a successful arbitration ruling in favor of the company that dates back to April 2018. Indication of "necessary steps to protect our investments in Greece" does not promise a fast resolution of the issue. Financially, Eldorado Gold is in no need to get permits right now as it does not have the resources to develop Skouries at the same time when resources are spent on Lamaque and Kisladag. However, the market will continue to ascribe zero value for Skouries (and, likely, a discount for all Greek assets) until the matter is resolved, so the Skouries permit is very important for share price action.

Another important catalyst is how Eldorado Gold is going to pay for Kisladag as right now it does not have the money to deal with the Kisladag development and at the same time deal with debt due 2020. Here's all that the company had to say about the issue:

"[…] we are actively evaluating strategic and funding options and are engaged in discussions with various third parties […] We continue to believe that our plan, quality of our assets and market conditions will allow us to be opportunistic in evaluating and executing funding alternatives to address these needs over the medium to long-term".

Unfortunately, analysts that were present on the earnings call focused on minor, irrelevant spreadsheet-type questions and did not press the company's management neither on the topic of Greece permits nor on the type of the "funding options". Thus, investors will have to live with the information that was made public by the company's management up until the next update.

In my opinion, the bull thesis remains valid as the company's assets are worth significantly more than the market believes they are (I discussed it in detail in the original bull thesis linked at the beginning of this article and my view did not change). However, we see continuous problems with unlocking the value of these assets - no permits in Greece despite the arbitration ruling and no news on "funding options" to fully develop Kisladag and deal with debt. On the other hand, the company had a good quarter from an operating point of view, and its financial position remains solid at this point in time. I maintain my bullish stance, but I must say that it might take more time to develop, mainly due to continuous problems with Greece permits.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.