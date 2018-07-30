Tonix Is A Buy For Potentially Great Return On PTSD Breakthrough, Part 2

I take a closer look at Friday's announcement and discuss why I think that Tonix remains a speculative BUY for their PTSD program.

As the market responded to the announcement, the stock fell over 65% from $3.95 to $1.35.

In the same PR, the company also reported clinically meaningful benefits at week 4; and plan to meet with the FDA asap to propose a new pivotal trial.

On July 27, Tonix announced that HONOR, a phase 3 pivotal trial for PTSD, has been stopped due to 'insufficient separation' between the treatment and placebo groups at week 12.

The announcement

On Friday, July 27, Tonix (TNXP) released an announcement regarding HONOR, a phase 3 pivotal trial for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) based on the data from the first 274 enrolled patients (50% of planned enrollment) at week 12.

Here is the main text of this announcement, as found in the company's SEC filing [emphasis added]:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), today announced that it will stop the Phase 3 HONOR study of Tonmya*(cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) in military-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to inadequate separation from placebo on the primary endpoint at week 12. The primary analysis was the change from baseline in the severity of PTSD symptoms as measured by the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) between those treated with Tonmya and those receiving placebo, after 12 weeks of treatment. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) reviewed the results of the first 50 percent of participants (n=274) randomized in the HONOR study and recommended stopping the trial based on a pre-specified study continuation threshold at week 12. However, meaningful improvement in overall PTSD symptoms was observed at week 4. At week 4, the Tonmya treated group separated from placebo in CAPS-5 (p = 0.019) and in the Clinical Global Impression – Improvement (CGI-I) scale (p = 0.015), a key secondary endpoint. Also, at week 4, sleep quality improved as measured by both the PROMIS sleep disturbance scale and the CAPS-5 sleep disturbance item, supporting the proposed mechanism of action of Tonmya. Preliminary safety data from these participants did not reveal any serious and/or unexpected adverse events and the decision to discontinue the study is not related to safety. “We are encouraged by the meaningful clinical improvement at week 4, which replicates findings in the previously-reported Phase 2 AtEase Study. We believe the results from the HONOR study will help to design the next pivotal study. We plan to meet with the FDA as soon as possible to discuss the HONOR results and our proposal to conduct the primary analysis at the week-4 time point in the next pivotal study,” commented Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results underscore the challenges in designing and conducting well-controlled clinical studies in PTSD, especially military-related PTSD. We thank the participants, their families and friends, and the investigators who participated in the HONOR study. We are committed to seeking potential treatments for PTSD including advancing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) for daytime treatment of PTSD.”

In summary, there are at least 4 significant points:

1. HONOR was stopped "due to inadequate separation" on the primary endpoint between the two groups (treatment vs. placebo) at week 12.

2. Meaningful clinical improvement (overall PTSD symptoms) was observed at week 4.

3. No serious and/or unexpected adverse events were observed. The decision to stop the trial was not related to safety.

4. The company plans to meet with the FDA asap to discuss the HONOR results, and to propose conducting the primary analysis at week 4 (instead of week 12 as in HONOR) in the next pivotal study.

Two interpretations (speculations)

I think that there are at least two possible interpretations of the announcement:

The first interpretation: Tonmya's efficacy has waned by week 12 and the clinically meaningful treatment benefit was not sustained past week 4.

The stock's price action on Friday is perhaps a good illustration of this reading of the announcement (see graph below).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As the company did not release data from other time points (e.g. the baseline, week 8, week 12) besides week 4, this first interpretation may seem logical to many, but is nevertheless speculation.

I think that there is another way of interpreting the announcement that should be considered by Tonix's investors, current or potential, to help their DD on this company.

The second interpretation: The cause of the 'insufficient separation' between the treatment and placebo group at week 12 is not due to Tonmya's waning efficacy, but the result of 'better-than-expected' improvement by the placebo group.

In other words, as the trial continued, instead of Tonmya failing to work as well in the treatment group, as many have speculated to be the case; it could be that the placebo group has improved, in spite of receiving only the placebo medication.

On first reading, many perhaps find such a notion hard to imagine. However, I can think of at least five reasons that support the second interpretation.

(1) PTSD is a complex indication.

PTSD is a serious medical condition that has physical, mental, and social components. CAPS-5 reflects this complexity. Therefore, the measurement of the improvement of overall PTSD symptoms, HONOR's primary end point, is not simple and/or totally objective.

As long as there is a subjective component to the measurement, it remains a possibility that placebo effects may play a significant role.

(2) The participants.

The veterans who participated in HONOR did so of their own free will, and were not ordered to do so. As those enrolled in HONOR suffered more severe forms of PTSD, it is likely that they are the most resilient and motivated veterans who wanted to get better, and wanted to help find PTSD treatments.

If this is the case, would it then be surprising that the placebo group may indeed think that they are receiving the treatment, whereupon the mind starts to heal itself, even in the absence of real treatment.

(3) The trial.

A significant part of PTSD symptoms has to do with isolation - psychological or social. By participating in a clinical trial, the process itself (e.g. keeping hospital appointments; interacting with the attending doctors and researchers; following instructions and taking the prescribed 'medication' (Tonmya or placebo); etc,. may have contributed positively to the healing process (i.e. breaking the isolation).

(4) The wording of the recommendation.

If Tonyma's benefit has indeed waned, and the placebo stayed near the baseline, after week 4, I think that the committee would have worded the reason for stopping the trial early as 'Futility', as seen in other clinical trials that have been stopped early (i.e. 'it is futile to continue the trial'), which is not the case with HONOR.

(5) This may also agree better with what the CEO said about the difficulties of designing a PTSD trial, and the company's proposal to do the primary analysis at week 4 in the next trial: not because Tonmya's benefit is waning; but because after 4 weeks the placebo effect starts to become more significant (leading to the 'insufficient separation' of the data between the two groups).

Concluding remarks

As stated in my previous article on Tonix, the PTSD market is significant and the treatment options for sufferers, especially among the veterans, are poor.

It is very unfortunate that HONOR was stopped early and a new pivotal trial will now be needed to advance Tonmya in PTSD, which was granted a Breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA in December 2016. (Tonix has also developed a second indication for Tonmya in Alzheimer's agitation, which recently, July 16, received Fast track designation from the FDA.)

In addition, there are two other drug candidates in the pipeline: TNX-601 for daytime PTSD; and TNX-801, a smallpox vaccine.

Taking all this into consideration, I think that a current market valuation of $11M is an undervaluation of this company's programs, and an over-reaction to Friday's announcement.

Therefore, for investors who have done their own DD, and who are not averse to the high risk, high volatility, high potential reward of a biotech penny stock, Tonix remains a speculative BUY, especially for those who have a longer investment time frame.

Most significant risks include but are not limited to the failures of future trials, including the next pivotal trial for Tonmya in PTSD, Tonmya in Alzheimer's agitation, trials of TNX-601 and TNX-801 in their respective indications.

A near term dilution is almost certain as the company has filed a preliminary prospectus for raising additional funds ($75M) on May 2, 2018.

Thanks for reading. All the best to your seeking and finding alpha.

