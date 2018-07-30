Why Western Digital Is So Very Different From Micron

Yet, there are extremely relevant differences between the two, especially taking into account current developments.

Taken at face value, Western Digital (WDC) and Micron (MU) might seem very similar. You could argue that:

Both trade at very low valuations on account of a cyclical fear on their end markets. Micron now goes for ~4.6x 2018 earnings consensus, whereas Western Digital goes for ~6.0x FY2019 earnings consensus.

Both produce flash memory, though Micron then has a main business in DRAM memory whereas Western Digital’s main business is in HDDs (Hard Disk Drives).

Both sell SSDs (Solid State Drives), which use flash memory.

Both of their main markets (DRAM for Micron and HDDs for Western Digital) are oligopolies with three main players each.

Yet, these companies are actually very, very different because of the nature of the fears affecting them, and leading to the very low valuations.

Micron

When it comes to Micron, the fears stem from the DRAM market always having been (and seen) as deeply cyclical. Production capacity additions usually killed the cycle, and the latest fears are that the Chinese are coming for the incredibly juicy and unsustainable margins being enjoyed right now.

Have no doubt, the Chinese or someone else will indeed be coming. 50% operating margins don’t last forever when selling a commodity sold on specs. But still, it’s no surprise that the bearish thesis has to revolve around the Chinese or someone else. That happens because when it comes to the current market, this market is divided between three main players in an oligopoly existing since Qimonda went bust and Micron acquired Inotera.

Source: Statista.com

Now, launching a DRAM business, no matter how juicy the profits are, is slow. It’s slow to build out capable factories and it’s slow to master the technology (and there also can be IP issues).

So right now there’s a race between excess capacity coming from third players and the low valuations Micron trades at. There's little doubt that DRAM demand itself will keep on growing, though.

Western Digital

Western Digital is very different. HDDs are on the way out. While HDDs have a large advantage in cost per byte stored, they are absolutely a dying technology due to an intrinsic performance disadvantage (both on speed and power consumption). The HDD remaining advantage helps HDDs keep the server market alive and growing, but sooner or later that too will die.

This is so because SSDs, on top of being much faster and consuming less power, also are built with NAND memory using semiconductor processes. The semiconductor production processes show a faster rate of development than mechanical processes, and those gains will eventually outstrip HDDs both on capacity and cost.

Now, for consumer markets, the SSD speed advantage is so noticeable that the current trend toward HDD death will only accelerate. The only limiting factor is price, and it’s therein that a recent development is set to accelerate the transition massively. Check, for instance, how the price on a Western Digital 500GB PC SSD has been doing:

Source: camelcamelcamel.com

That price was cut in half in a single year. And worse still, 500GB is currently more than enough for nearly all consumers. This is even more so today than a few years past, because video is evolving toward being reliant on streaming instead of downloading. Streaming does not require heaps of local storage. Same goes for photos - which are increasingly stored in the cloud. Or even music.

As a result of this development, for the overwhelming majority of people, it no longer makes any sense to even buy a laptop or PC with an HDD inside. Only consumer inertia is keeping this market from straight up collapsing to niche status.

“But Western Digital also sells SSDs and produces flash memory,” I hear you saying. Indeed it does, but therein lies another problem. This problem can be summed up as follows:

The NAND market as well as the SSD market are not oligopolies.

Indeed, instead of three major players as in the DRAM market, there are six major players in the NAND market. Unlike DRAM, this will thus be a market exposed to extreme busts, just like DRAM was prior to the current three-player oligopoly. As a matter of fact, we might just be seeing one of those busts. Remember, these cyclical busts can have lows lower than anyone imagines. Lows able to take out capacity through bankruptcies.

Source: Statista.com

Moreover, an extreme decline in NAND/SSD prices leads to another effect: The acceleration of the HDD demise. That other effect also hurts Western Digital because of its HDD exposure.

Finally, when it comes to Western Digital, these developments are taking place now. When it comes to Micron, the developments expected to hit it are in an indefinite future.

Conclusion

While they seem in many ways similar, Western Digital and Micron are in two very different situations. Care should be taken when evaluating them as such.

For instance, when it comes to Micron, the most important thing is to keep an eye on Chinese developments, which are indeed happening and present risk. As for Western Digital, tracking SSD prices likely gives insight into how fast the HDD consumer business is going to die, how fast HDDs as a whole are going to die, and NAND pricing.

In my view, Micron’s risk is actually lower than Western Digital’s. It mostly depends on how fast the Chinese can ramp DRAM production as well as what kind of products they can supply the market with. Right now, the Chinese DRAMs coming on market are of the “slow kind” - however, the Chinese improve very rapidly so they can’t be discounted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.