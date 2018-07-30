Fast Food Companies Face Two Industry Disruptions (Part 1)

This article is the first part of a two-part series. Consumers like fast food most for its fast delivery and for its low price. In this article, I will try to find out which company is best positioned to satisfy these two needs. More and more consumers are ordering fast food online. The fast food delivery market is currently valued at $1.8 billion and is expected to grow by an average of 14% over the upcoming eight years. Fast food chains have to adapt in order to survive in this changing environment. Research shows that meat consumption is falling. If you have ever been to a fast food chain, you will have noticed that nearly ever product contains meat. The second article will focus on the reasons for the decreasing meat consumption and explain which fast food chain is best positioned to take advantage of the changing environment.

I have always had a weakness for food-related stocks. In my twenty-two stock portfolio, I hold 5 food-related positions. They function as the core of my portfolio and generally give steady returns. Food stocks also allow me to hedge against a potential recession. They often have reliable cash flows and as many Seeking Alpha authors state, we are not going to stop eating.

For the consumer staples I own Hormel (HRL) and General Mills (GIS). I also hold three stocks that trade more like commodities. I own two fruit-related companies. One of them is Fresh Del Monte (FDP), a company that mainly produces bananas. The other one is Limoneira (LMNR), a company that produces mainly lemons. I also have a position in Tyson Foods (TSN), a company which is the world's second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

As you can see, my portfolio has quite a lot of diversification in the food sector. However, I would like to diversify it more. Therefore, I have been looking into fast food companies. I do not share Forbes opinion and therefore do not see Starbucks (SBUX) as a fast food company. Even though I have never been there, I see the company as a coffeehouse chain, not as a company which is going to delivery you fast and cheap mid-night snacks.

The Criteria

For this article, I have three criteria.

The company is food-related but is not a consumer staple. I do not want more consumer staples because I already have enough exposure to them. The company can provide long-term growth. This is a criteria for every stock in the Millennial Portfolio. The company attracts millennials. See explanation criteria two.

What do consumers like about fast food?

Before investing in a company, you should know why consumers buy the company's product. To understand the consumers, I will use data from CBS News. CBS interviewed nearly 600 adults and teenagers about why they like fast food. Participants were asked to rate how strongly they agreed or disagreed with 11 reasons to buy fast food. CBS News ordered the 11 statements from most agreed by consumers to least agreed. The results show that 92.3% of the fast food consumers like it because it provides a quick dinner. The second most agreed reason is closely related to the first one, 80.1% of the consumers like fast food because it is easy to get. The third most used reason, with 69.2%, is that the consumer actually likes the food. 63.6% of the times, consumers said they buy fast food because it is inexpensive. In this article, I will grade the fast food companies on the first and second reason. I do not grade the companies on the third reason because taste is personal and therefore not gradable. I will also not include the fourth reason because there are different menus and every fast food chain has their own low-budget snacks.

Headwinds for the fast food industry

As I mentioned earlier, you should know why consumers buy a company's product. However, it is just as important to know why consumers do not buy the product. There are three potentials headwinds for the foreseeable future.

The first risk of investing in the fast food industry is that most fast food products are unhealthy. More and more people are starting to live a healthy lifestyle. I would like to also grade the fast food chains on how healthy their products are. However, just like the prices, this is impossible because they have too much different products.

I will go shortly over the second and third headwind and explain them in more detail in the second part the series. Meat production is getting more expensive and therefore the products that most fast food companies sell. The third headwind is that vegetarianism is increasing. Fast food companies need to adapt to this changing environment or will miss the boat.

The proxy-variables

Before starting to explain why I choose the proxy-variable, I would like to give a quick explanation of what a proxy-variable is:

In statistics, a proxy or proxy-variable is a variable that is not in itself directly relevant, but that serves in place of an unobservable or immeasurable variable. In order for a variable to be a good proxy, it must have a close correlation, not necessarily linear, with the variable of interest.

As I mentioned earlier, I will grade the companies on the first and second most used reason to eat fast food.

The most used reason is that it provides a quick dinner. There is no (available) data for the this reason. Therefore, I have to find a measurable and closely correlated variable.

The second most used reason is that the food is easy to get. There is also no available data that shows which fast food chain's products are the easiest to get your hands on. Once again, I have to find a proxy-variable to grade this category.

I will use the proxy-variable 'total stores' because it covers both reasons. To be able to provide the 'quickest' dinner, a company needs to deliver their product fast. A company can only do this if it has a lot of stores. If a customer has no Taco Bell in his neighborhood, the delivery will not only take too long, but the food may also become less tasty (for example, cold or dry).

The proxy-variable 'total stores' also covers the second most used reason. A consumers wants food that is easy to get. He or she does not want to walk a mile to get to the fast food chain. Once again, if Taco Bell has not enough stores, the consumer will have to walk too long before it gets to the store. It will rather go to a nearby McDonald's (MCD), even though the customer may like tacos more.

This proxy-variable 'total stores' does not only includes U.S.-located stores because some fast food chains have more international exposure (for example McDonald's). Also, stock prices are influenced by worldwide (delivery) sales, not only by sales of the U.S. segment.

Interpretation of the data set

Fast food chain Worldwide stores Additional information McDonald's 37,241 Partnership with Uber Eats Burger King (QSR) 16,717 Partnership with Doordash and Grubhub Taco Bell 6,849 Partnership with Lyft & Grubhub KFC 21,487 Partnership with Grubhub Pizza Hut 11,000 50% of sales are delivered Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 15,000 60% of sales are delivered

Source: author created table.

McDonald's

As you can see, McDonald's has the most worldwide stores. The burger chain also has a strong partnership with Uber Eats (UBER), a delivery company with a market share of 20%+. Uber Eats is growing market share rapidly. Currently, Grubhub (GRUB) still has a market share of nearly 50%. Even though McDonald's is not partnered with the largest delivery company, I would still argue that the burger chain is in the third best position to dominate the fast food delivery market. Thereby comes the fact that McDonald's can deliver food almost everywhere in the U.S. in less than 30 minutes.

YUM! Brands' subsidiaries

Delivery within 30 minutes is something that a company like Taco Bell, with its 7000 locations, cannot do. Taco Bell partnered in 2017 with Lyft (LYFT), one of the biggest competitors of Uber. There was an option in the Lyft app to let your Lyft driver drive you to a Taco Bell to pick up some fresh Tacos. YUM! Brands (YUM), the parent company of Taco Bell and KFC, partnered with Grubhub in February 2018. YUM! Brands invested $200 million in Grubhub. In return, Grubhub will provide support in the U.S. for the KFC and Taco Bell delivery channels. Even though the two YUM! Brands' subsidiaries partnered with the largest food delivery company in the U.S. by market share, I will give the edge to McDonald's because it has more stores. Therefore, McDonald's can deliver their products faster and is able to reach more customers.

As I mentioned earlier, Grubhub will support KFC and Taco Bell deliveries in the future. Pizza Hut, the third subsidiary of Yum! Brands, does not need Grubhub's support. Pizza Hut has been delivering pizzas for over a decade. In fact, 50% of the companies' orders are delivered. Therefore, Pizza Hut has a lot of experience in the food delivery market. The company can share its experience in the market with KFC and Taco Bell.

Burger King

Burger King delivers its food through Doordash and Grubhub. Doordash is a smaller food delivery company. Doordash has (although not officially reported) been talking to Postmates for a potential merger. Even though Burger King has a partnership with two delivery companies, I still prefer McDonald's and the YUM! Brands subsidiaries over Burger King. YUM! Brands has a closer relation with Grubhub because of their investment, while McDonald's has a partnership with the fastest growing food deliverer.

Domino's Pizza

I rank Domino's Pizza as the leader in fast food delivery. Domino's Pizza became the world's biggest pizza seller in February 2018 and thereby unseated Pizza Hut. Domino's Pizza is also the market leader in the U.S. Domino’s competitive advantage lies in its end-to-end control of the delivery supply chain (from order to delivery). This allows the company to control price, food quality and delivery speed. I prefer Domino's Pizza over Pizza Hut because it has more worldwide locations and a higher pizza delivery rate.

Conclusion

Consumers are starting to order more and more fast food online. Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut have been delivering their products for over a decade, but other fast food chains are less experienced. Every big fast food chain has a partnership with a delivery corporation. I think Domino's Pizza is best positioned to take advantage of the changing fast food environment. The company delivers more than half of its sales and is the world's largest pizza chain. Even though McDonald's started delivering their products just recently, their partnership with Uber Eats still makes them the second best positioned company. I think YUM! Brands is the third best positioned fast food chain with just a slight advantage over Burger King.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDP, GIS, HRL, LMNR, TSN, YUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.