Maximizing Portfolio Return For Target Volatility Using Portfolio Visualizer

The Model Portfolios consist of 20 funds that are more defensive, have lower volatility or perform well during market downturns.

Seven hypothetical million dollar portfolios are set up in Morningstar to replicate those created using Portfolio Visualizer to maximize return at volatility (standard deviation) ranging from 2 to 5.

The first part of this article is about the macro economy and the latter part is about portfolio optimization. For portfolio optimization, I select 20 funds that typically do better in bear markets and are doing well now. I use Portfolio Visualizer to run multiple strategies and decide to follow "Maximizing Return for a given volatility (Standard Deviation)". I create seven portfolios that have standard deviations from 2.0 to 5.0 and create Morningstar Portfolios for each. The July Model Portfolio has a target volatility 2.5. Cliff Smith has written about Portfolio Visualizer on Seeking Alpha and is worth following for those interested in learning more.

There have been several profound moments for me in investing over the past 20 years. Some of these occur during two hour drives with a friend to the nearest Costco. Ten years ago he asked, "How do you measure risk?" The search for quantifying risk lead to "Measuring Risk In The Economy And Markets" which Seeking Alpha published in 2016, and which still gets a lot of views. Or more recently, "Reducing Risk In A Portfolio Of Funds".

CASE FOR A SLOWING ECONOMY

Estimated growth for the second quarter GDP is 4.1%, which the Economic Cycle Research Institute describes in "Stealth Slowdown Unfolding" as a short term anomaly due in part to energy production and temporary fiscal stimulus. In the following chart, the Coincident Economic Activity Index (red line) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (blue line) confirm an economy growing at a slowing rate.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

A closer look at personal consumption expenditures (consumer spending which makes up about 68% of GDP) shows that spending is growing at a rate that is close to where the past two recessions started (red line), and is slowing slightly (dark blue line). Real Personal Consumption grew in the second quarter at 2.7% year over year.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

The Federal Open Market Committee projects that Real Gross Domestic Product will decline from 2.8% currently to less than 2% by 2020.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Below is a leading indicator (blue) that I built in a FRED Dashboard several years ago that is based on timely information such as yield curve, federal funds rate, money funds, corporate bond spread, initial claims and financial stress. It shows a weakening investment environment, although the Philadelphia Fed US Leading Indicator (green) shows continuing growth at a moderate rate.

SOURCE: Equation by the Author based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Composite Leading Indicator is showing global growth is slowing.

SOURCE: OECD

From Trading Economics, we can see that the US has one of the highest quarter over quarter GDP growth rates, while the other major economies look anemic. I believe that mid size and small cap funds are doing better because they tend to have less global exposure. Domestic markets are outperforming foreign markets. Foreign markets buy US exports. Interest rates are rising and the dollar with them, making US exports more expensive... Rising interest rates and poorly performing foreign funds have negatively impacted many diversified funds such as target retirement funds this year. My safe money is mostly in short term bond funds, certificates of deposit and money market funds and I look forward to higher interest rates.

The following chart is a composite index created from Real Potential Gross Domestic Product (U.S. Congressional Budget Office) compared to Real Gross Domestic Product (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis) and growth of Real Gross Domestic Product. It shows that the economy is running at full capacity and there is little room for much growth without inflation rising.

SOURCE: Chart by the Author based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Supporting this view is an indicator that I created based on Robert Dieli's "Mr Model" which is uses long term interest rates, the Federal Funds Rate, Consumer Price Index and Civilian Unemployment rate.

SOURCE: Chart by the Author based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

CASE FOR CONTINUING GROWTH

Total Business Sales are rising 8.5% compared to a year ago while Corporate Profits have risen 15% compared to a year ago. These growth rates are without the benefit of share buybacks.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

This chart shows a leading indicator composited from the Conference Board Leading Indicator, Philadelphia Fed Leading Indicator, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Leading Indicator for the US, and Chicago Fed National Activity Index. This is a strong argument for the economy continuing to expand.

SOURCE: Chart by the Author based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website, OECD, and Conference Board

Durable and Capital Goods Orders are a positive indicator of future growth.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Gross Private Domestic Investment is strong but may be plateauing.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

CASE FOR CAUTION

The Consumer

The Consumer's Disposable Income and consumer spending are both growing at about 2% which is favorable. As pointed out earlier, consumer spending is 68% of GDP, but in the late 1960s it was less than 60%. During this time period, the personal savings rate fell from over 12% to less than 3%. Steven Hansen analyzes the data (not on a per capita basis) in "Indications Are The Economy Will Slow With Or Without A Trade War" and concludes that there is a gap in personal income growth and consumer spending that is financed through credit.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

The following chart shows a different picture. Debt Service Payments are starting to rise as are Credit Card Delinquencies. Savings deposits (below) are barely growing. Notice that recessions often occur when the savings rate is low. There is belt tightening during recessions.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Rising Short Term Interest Rates

As inflation rises, the Federal Government raises the Fed Funds Rate to slow the rate of growth in the economy which often precedes recessions. This raises borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. A recession is probably two or more years away.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Investors Raising Cash Levels

Both Institutional Investors (Smart Money) and Retail Investors (Dumb Money) are building up cash reserves which happens as investors anticipate a slowing economy.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

So if investors are increasing cash who is buying stocks? Several articles such as "Corporations Set Records For Buybacks As Their Insiders Sell" by Gary Gordon point to corporations buying back their own stock encouraged by tax cuts. This is a risk if stock buy backs slow down.

High Valuations

Whether you measure market valuations as Market Capitalization to GDP (green line), Price/Earnings (orange line), or Tobin Q Ratio of Capitalization to Replacement Value (blue line), the market is highly valued which will be downward pressure on market returns for many years or until the next major market correction.

SOURCE: Equations by the Author based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Corporate Health

Earnings per share is a limited measure of how corporations are doing and is influenced by share buybacks. The Investment Model Indicator for Corporate Health is based on Gross Value Added, Net Savings, Operating Surplus, Real Output, Profits, Net Value Added, Bank Prime Rate, Exports, and Business Sales. It shows that businesses are doing well, but also that improvements are stalling.

SOURCE: The Author based on data from St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED

Strong Dollar and Trade Wars

Both imports and exports have been increasing. A stronger dollar and possibly trade wars will likely hurt exports.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Inflation

Imports are now becoming more expensive, adding to inflation concerns.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Inflation Probabilities from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show an increase from low inflation (green) to moderate (65%, purple) and high (24%, red).

SOURCE: The Author based on data from St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED

Rising Global Risk

High yield bond spreads are increasing in the Euro Zone and Emerging Markets showing global risk is rising.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Unwinding of Quantitative Easing

Quantitative Easing (green line) boosted the markets (blue line), but unwinding of QE is likely to be a headwind, as will rising short term interest rates.

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

High Debt Levels

Let's not forget about high debt levels. It's running over 100% of GDP for Federal Debt to GDP, and stabilized at 80% of GDP for households. The delinquency rate (red line) on credit cards is starting to rise...

SOURCE: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

High Leverage

There are plenty of Black Swan events possible. Below is the Margin Debt (green line) and Free Cash amounts (purple line) for Investor Margin Accounts. Free Cash is calculated as "Free credit cash accounts" + "Credit balances in margin accounts" - "Margin Debt". As investors become more conservative, reducing leverage may reduce demand in the stock market.

SOURCE: Chart by the Author based on data from Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

INVESTMENT MODEL

I have built investment models over the past five years to account for many factors that impact the markets including risk, monetary policy, capacity, inflation, housing, orders, and so on. There are 30 main indicators in the model composited from about 100 sub-indicators. I introduced an earlier version on Seeking Alpha in April 2016, "Using Economic Indicators To Evaluate The Investment Environment". The intent of it is to measure how well the markets will do over the next six months and associated risks. I divide time into four stages of recovery, expansion, deceleration (slow growth) and contraction (recession). It shows the markets to be in the expansion stage, but if indicators continue the downward trend, it will slip into Stage 3 (Decelerating Growth) within in the next two months. What we are seeing in the markets is that investors are posturing themselves for slow growth. The Model Portfolios have this goal.

Source: Author

Below are returns six months into the future for each month the Investment Model is in each of the Investment Stages. The problem with Decelerating Growth is that investors have less demand for riskier assets and the six month return is usually slightly negative. The markets tend to flatten before entering a recession.

Source: The Author

BASELINE FUNDS

Below are some baseline funds for comparison ranging from the S&P500 (VOO) to PIMCO's Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT). Notice that some of the more conservative funds have had a low to negative return as interest rates rise and bond prices fall and foreign investments are not performing well.

Source: Morningstar for all data except Sharpe Ratio which is from Schwab

Note that the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX) and Vanguard Target Retirement Income Fund (VTINX) deliver higher returns for the level of risk (draw down) taken. VBIAX invests mostly in domestic stocks and high quality bonds.

Source: Chart by the Author based on data from Morningstar (Return) and Portfolio Visualizer (Max Drawdown)

BUSINESS CYCLE LATE STAGE PORTFOLIO

I am in the camp that the economy is likely to slow over the next year or two and am building a defensive portfolio that still has room to grow.

These are the funds that I selected to be evaluated based on standard deviation, my fund ranking system, Morningstar Bear Market Rating, and recent performance, among other considerations. Because future returns are guaranteed to be different from the past, I require that each of the 20 funds have an allocation of at least 2% and limit the maximum that I will put in any fund. Allocation, Minimum, and Maximum are inputs into Portfolio Visualizer (PV). Expected Return, Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratio are estimates from PV. Bear Ranking and Morningstar Rank are from Morningstar.

Sources: Portfolio Visualizer and Morningstar

Below are the correlations for the funds for the past year. Cash and bonds are the least correlated. Arbitrage funds, real estate and utilities are more correlated. The large cap momentum and low volatility funds are the most correlated.

Source: Table By Author. Correlation from Portfolio Visualizer.

EFFICIENT FRONTIER

Below is the Efficient Frontier and Modern Portfolio chart from Portfolio Visualizer for the funds for the past 12 months. The Efficient Frontier estimates the highest return for a given standard deviation.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Greg Morris points out in "Investing With The Trend" that standard deviation is not the same as risk. A better definition of risk is "the avoidance of loss" and an even better one is the "failure to meet financial objectives". The two are related. Large draw downs can prevent an investor from achieving financial objectives. The following view of three month return vs Morningstar Bear Market Rank which is based on the performance of the funds during down turns over the past five years. In the case of IBUY and VMVFX which do not have a long enough history, the average of the category is used. If the market turns more bearish, investments should shift to the left of the chart. I also approximated a rank for the Vanguard Money Market Fund (VMMXX). By comparison, the S&P500 has a Bear Rank of about 56%.

Source: Chart by the Author based on data from Morningstar

The following chart shows the changes in allocation to achieve a standard deviation ranging from 2 to 5. My window of interest ranges from about 2.25 to 2.75. Notice the Sharpe Ratio (return per unit of volatility) is highest in this range. The return (black line) would be about 10% to 13% over the past year. Notice that the allocations are relatively stable in this range of volatility. The major change is to sell PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) to purchase iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Fctr ETF (MTUM) seen at the top of the chart (gray colors).

Source: Chart By Author. Results from Portfolio Visualizer.

PORTFOLIO STRATEGIES

Making multiple runs with different strategies using Portfolio Visualizer results in the 2018 return in the chart for this set of funds compared to the draw down. Notice that I included the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund in the chart. I am interested in respectable returns for manageable draw down, because I believe the market will continue to be volatile.

Source: Chart By Author. Results from Portfolio Visualizer.

I find Portfolio Visualizer (PV) extremely useful. Below, I show the results of the Rolling Portfolio Optimizer (RPO). RPO handles up to 25 funds so I added 5 funds to the June Model Portfolio with token allocations to see what optimization would do. The June Model Portfolio (Provided Portfolio) has done well, but the draw down is February was higher than I would like. I don't care for the Maximum Diversification, Inverse Volatility or Risk Parity options because they don't constrain the Optimizer and allow too much concentration. I use the PV timing tool "Target Volatility". It provides useful information on the "provided portfolio", but reaches the target volatility by shifting to cash instead of varying allocation. PV helped me to replace funds in the June Portfolio with funds that helped lower volatility and draw down.

Source: Chart by Author based on Portfolio Visualizer results

I also used the Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Optimizer for the past 12 months which develops one allocation for the entire time period. I like the option to maximize the return for a given volatility. I show the results for maximizing return for 2%, 3%, and 4% volatility. As the target volatility increases, allocations increase for medical devices (IHI), momentum (MTUM), technology (VGT), low volatility mid cap funds (XMLV). These are the types of funds that caused the drawdown in the first quarter for the June Model Portfolio.

Source: Chart by Author based on Portfolio Visualizer results

MAXIMIZING RETURN FOR A TARGET VOLATILITY

Below is the YTD return versus standard deviation. The blue box is the target range for the July Model Portfolio. Increasing volatility results in lower incremental return.

Source: Chart By Author. Results from Portfolio Visualizer.

The following chart shows the YTD Return versus drawdown. Again, I am interested in the portfolio that targets 2.5% volatility because of the lower draw down.

Source: Chart By Author. Results from Portfolio Visualizer.

JULY MODEL PORTFOLIO

Below is the July Model Portfolio that attempts to maximize return for late business cycle funds that target 2.5% volatility (as of July 26th). The Bear Rank for IBUY and VMVFX are the category average.

SOURCE: Morningstar

Source: Chart by the Author based on Morningstar data.

COMPARISON TO BASELINE FUNDS

The following table shows how Model Portfolios did compared to the baseline funds (as of July 26th). My rational for choosing a portfolio that targets 2.5% volatility is that it has made a decent return this year with less volatility. I believe that with fears of trade war, rising inflation, and inverting yield curve deserve additional conservatism, among others, make it prudent to be more conservative than usual. The April through June Model Portfolios were created using my Excel (Solver) Optimizer without the benefit of Portfolio Visualizer, and are still doing well. The high returns for the low volatility portfolios show a shift by many investors seeking safety.

SOURCE: Morningstar for all data except standard deviation for Model Portfolios which is from Portfolio Visualizer

Morningstar

The Morningstar Premium Service is a valuable tool for the active investor. Below is the allocation for the July Model Portfolio. Morningstar evaluates the portfolio as, "Your portfolio is moderately risky. Financial planners typically recommend this type of portfolio for investors who have three to ten year investment horizons and who are concerned by volatility but not preoccupied by it." It is overweight in Real Estate and Consumer Defense and underweight in Financial Services and Energy. "X-Ray Details" shows that there is little exposure to small-cap companies outside of the real estate funds. There is a large exposure to mid-cap funds. The other nice feature of "X-Ray Details" is that it provides Price to Forward Earnings, Price to Book Value, Return on Assets, Projected earnings growth for the funds in the portfolio.

Allocations to Target Volatility Model Portfolios

The allocations used in the Model Portfolios are shown below. Because of the way Portfolio Visualizer works, I manually added $50,000 to the Vanguard Money Market Fund by reducing other bond or real estate funds.

Source: Table By Author. Results from Portfolio Visualizer.

BACK-TESTING THE RESULTS

I wanted to see how the July Model Portfolio (Portfolio 1) would do for the past several years compared to the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund. Portfolio 2 contains six funds in my employer sponsored plan that I optimized in a similar fashion as the July Model Portfolio. As buy and hold with annual re-balancing, they performed favorably to the Balanced Index Fund with similar volatility and close draw downs. To use this tool, I had to exchange a few funds for similar ones with earlier inception dates.

HIGHEST RANKED FUNDS

I track 400 funds. I select 20 diverse funds to be in the Model Portfolios. The funds are rated based on momentum and fundamental factors, among others. Below are the top 20 funds, some of which are in the Model Portfolios.

Source: Chart by Author based on data from Morningstar

Source: Chart by Author based on data from Morningstar

ETF SPOTLIGHT

I like and own Amplify Online Retial (IBUY). IBUY has $485M in assets and an average volume of 83 thousand. It has returned 27% year to date and 50% in 2017.

IBUY is a non-diversified ETF that seeks to match the EQM Online Retail Index and invests globally. It invests in companies that derive 70% of their business from online retail, online travel and/or online marketplace. 75% of its investments are domestic and 25% are international with funds in each group weighted approximately equal.

It's inception date was April 2016. During the past two years, its worst three month performance was -1.5%. The majority of its holdings are in Consumer Discretionary (70%) and Information Technology (25%). Some of its top holdings are Trip Advisor, Lands' End, PetMed, Netflix, Nutrisystem. Its 42 holdings spread across small to giant size market capitalization with only 4% in microcap.

IBUY does not have a three year history and is too new to be rated by Morningstar. I use information from Fidelity for one year standard deviation (17) and Sharpe Ratio (2.47).

IBUY data by YCharts

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) has $15B in assets with low expenses of 0.15%, beta of 1.61, and Sharpe Ratio of 1.31. It's inception date was in 2011 and it has a Morningstar 3 year rating of 5 Stars.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is a new fund introduced earlier this year and has $14.5M in assets and a low expense ratio of 0.13%. It is too new to have the fund statistics available. Below is performance comparison of USMV and VFMV.

USMV data by YCharts

MUTUAL FUND SPOTLIGHT

According to Morningstar's Premium Service Analyst Research, The Merger Fund (MERFX) has a "Bronze" Rating. It's merger-arbitrage strategy benefits from higher risks and rising interest rates. Total Assets amount to $2.5B. The expense ratio is 1.54% which is high, but the fund has only had negative returns in two of the last ten years (-2.26% in 2008 and -0.15% in 2015). MERFX has returned 4.2% year to date. The standard deviation is 3.0 and the Sharpe Ratio is 0.78.

According to the prospectus, "Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets principally in the common stock, preferred stock and, occasionally, warrants of companies which are involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations and other corporate reorganizations."

MERFX Total Return Price data by YCharts

I added Janus Henderson U.S. Managed Volatility Fund (JRSTX) to the July Model Portfolio. According to Morningstar, "The Intech team expects to participate on the upside by playing offense when market volatility is low and shifting to a more defensive posture when it spikes. Timing shifts like these are tricky, but the firm argues the market moves from higher- to lower-volatility regimes gradually, giving the fund time to adjust."

Mornginstar ranks JRSTX as having above average return for below average risk. It has a standard deviation of 8.4, beta of 0.64 and a Sharpe Ratio of 1.26. The YTD return is 8.39%. One of the things that I like about it is that it is concentrated in large and medium size domestic companies without much exposure to small cap companies. The expense ratio is 0.82 which is moderately high, but I believe to be justified given its defensive strategy.

JRSTX Total Return Price data by YCharts

CONCLUSION

There are criticisms of pricing models, efficient frontiers, and optimization being too complicated, time consuming or unrealistic because it assumes historical data will continue to behave in the same manner. They are just tools and investing sense has to be applied. I have spent the time this year to learn what tools are available, because it interests me. Portfolio Visualizer makes it simple and efficient enough for a do-it-yourself investor to use. Morningstar provides good checks and balances. You can make it complex or simple. To me, a 60/40 stock to bond allocation is simple, but arbitrary. It has been successful for decades as interest rates fell. I prefer to combine macro views for the business cycle with investing strategies. I am developing a universe of funds for each of the investment stages.

Each month, I have started loading my own portfolio into Portfolio Visualizer and compare it to the "Maximum Return for a Target Volatility" Optimized Portfolio. I review what changes it recommends and compare them to the data in Morningstar. I look for making a small change, if required, to my portfolio. I have a limited number of funds available in employer sponsored retirement accounts and load them separately into Portfolio Visualizer. This disciplined approach has increased returns and reduced volatility and anxiety for me.

