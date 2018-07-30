KBR's (KBR) CEO Stuart Bradie on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Alison Vasquez

Good morning, and welcome to KBR's second quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Joining us today are Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stuart and Mark will discuss KBR's financial and operational results, market outlook and earnings expectations for 2018. After these remarks we will open the call for questions. Please refer to our earnings presentation posted on our website in the Investors section of kbr.com.

Today's call is also being webcast and a replay will be available on KBR's website for seven days. A press release announcing our second quarter 2018 results and our second quarter Form 10-Q will also be available on the website.

Before I turn the call over to Stuart, I would like to remind the audience that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, reflecting KBR's views about future events and their potential impact on performance. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could impact operations and financial results and cause our actual results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements. These risks are discussed in KBR's second quarter 2018 earnings press release, our second quarter Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K. You can find all of these documents on our website at kbr.com.

I will now turn the call over to Stuart.

Stuart Bradie

Thank you, Alison and good morning and thank you for joining us. As you may have noticed there was a different voice during the introduction this morning. I would like to officially welcome Alison Vasquez to the role of Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A. Nelson, Nelson Rowe has decided to take a role outside the company. He has done a terrific job for KBR over many years and we wish him all the best.

Now if you could turn to slide four, safety. Good safety is simply good business and it's often a key indicator to execution performance. Execution excellence and strong HSSE performance is delivered by all of KBRs 34,000 people, all day, every day. It requires unwavering commitment, professionalism and leadership. Our execution over the last six quarters has been consistent and predictable with no surprises going hand in hand with our safety performance.

As an example we have recently celebrated over 25 million man hours without a lost time injury [indiscernible], but we won the base for the Department of Defense. This represents five years of continuous 24x7 operations. This is quite an accomplishment and just one of the many outstanding safety performances achieved in our culture of zero harm. And I wish to thank all our people on this front.

Now on to slide five, financial snapshot. It’s a really, really good time to be part of KBR. Our end markets in all segments are strong. Our execution is consistent and delivering targeted margins. Our safety performance continues to trend favorably and we are seeing industry-leading double-digit organic growth in Government Services and a strong to book-to-bill for both our Hydrocarbon Services and Technology segments.

We successfully completed the strategic acquisition of SGT solidifying KBR's position as a leader in space exploration and opening up significantly opportunities across the commercial, civil and military sectors. Over the quarter revenues were up 16% from the same period last year driven by 11% organic growth of our Government Services business, plus accretive revenue from our acquisitions of SGT and consolidation of Aspire.

We are pleased with our overall book-to-bill in the quarter of 1.2 with Hydrocarbons Services delivering a to Bill ratio 2.6 technology delivering to go to of the Americas government services business delivering a book-to-bill ratio of 2.6, Technology delivering a book-to-bill of 2.2 and the Americas Government Services business delivering 0.9 which is respectable given the major pending awards and more on this later.

Margins continued to be strong performing at or above our target range across all three segments, generating operating cash flows of $94 million for the quarter. Combined with continued diligence on cost efficiency and discretionary spending, we are pleased to announce solid earnings in line with our expectations for the quarter. In conjunction with our strong performance in the first half of the year we are raising our full year guidance and Mark will walk through those details shortly.

On to slide six, segment highlights and outlook. Our Government Services business continues to deliver strong results across the globe generating 11% organic growth for the second consecutive quarter. [indiscernible] produced 68% of our consolidated revenue and 55% of our gross profit plus equity and earnings in the quarter. Department of Defense activity remains high and NASA's budget continues to grow and activity on the Aspire and MFTS programs in the UK are ramping up.

During the quarter we were awarded $133 million task order by the U.S. Army to provide technical and high end engineering services to the PATRIOT missile system and a seat on the $900 million IDIQ contract to provide solutions under the Department of Defense's Joint Test and Evaluation Program.

We have a healthy pipeline and prospects with over $9 billion of bids currently in source selection including LOGCAP V and we expect decisions on some of these programs later this year. Although the overall government funding environment is strong, the level of our good things [indiscernible] will of course largely depend on the timing and outcome of the large bids awaiting decisions.

In our Technology business we continue to experience strong demand for gas monetization technologies across petrochemical, ammonia, and refining markets. Our bottom of the barrel refining technologies are in strong demand and we sold our second polycarbonate license this quarter again in China where we see growing demand for our polycarbonate products. Our technology strategy to combine our innovative technologies with basic engineering and design services, equipment, catalysts, and other professional services makes KBR the partner of choice to fully support our clients in achieving their vision.

This combination also provides increased revenue opportunities at very, very attractive margins. With excellent sequential bookings over the last three quarters, our ending backlog in Q2 is quite healthy at over $500 million with a book-to-bill in this quarter of 2.2. In Hydrocarbon Services we are seeing increased activity and optimism in LNG as head towards the 2022 supply shortfall, driven largely by demand upon expectations in China. The ethylene and associated downstream markets are also very active as in the specialty chemicals market in the U.S. and the Middle East.

Our Industrial Services business continues to grow, growing at double-digits year-on-year both domestically and internationally and this is expected to continue as multiple new facilities come online and our customers look for operating efficiencies.

We are excited two recent wins signed in July that will get us off to a good start for bookings in Q3. Nigeria LNG awarded our Bonny7 joint venture reimbursable LNG feed and EPC pricing contract for further expansion of the Bonny Island LNG plant where we delivered the first six trains from 1995 to 2007, and a leading producer of methanol awarded us a reimbursable feed contract leading to EPC for a methanol plant in the Gulf Coast.

During Q2 we also announced multiple reimbursable awards from key clients that included pre-feed, feed, EPCM, construction management and program management services, all of which are predictable stable backlog for KBR and position us for the next phase of these projects. To highlight this the ethanol [ph] plant, I talked about above and the Arkema Specialty Chemicals facility, the refinery expansion for a Tier 1 customer we talked about last time in Texas and the Trinidad refinery project, all are expected to be reimbursable EPC projects with exclusion of Arkema which is a lump sum conversion, but all within line with our risk profile and all are expected to deliver solid revenue and stability enabling our return to growth in the Hydrocarbon Services business into 2019 and beyond.

Across each of our segments we are seeing continued spending in the markets we serve, increasing budgets in defense and space, new commitments on hydrocarbons and LNG investment and continuing strength in the petrochem and ammonia markets. Our recent wins across the portfolio demonstrate the quality of our abilities to deliver complex, differentiated solutions as our clients ramp up investment and spending.

Combined with strong consistent fundamentals and execution across our diverse portfolio of programs we are poised to continue the momentum of securing new work through 2018 and beyond.

Now on to slide seven, Ichthys update. In short, the second train is complete and ready to start up as scheduled for August. This progress essentially completes the scope associated with the main facilities and with only the power station to complete. We continue to progress the power station, gas turbine generators 2 and 3 successfully exported power in early July and are on track for handover to the client in August.

GTG 1, the final GTG is progressing as planned and is expected to export power in late August with a turnover later this fall. Just to remind everyone, the temporary power generators are already in place plus the gas turbines will provide enough power to run both trains at full capacity. Steam turbines will be completed sequentially through to early 2019. Our estimated cost requirements to complete the project remained as previously disclosed. Due to problems in the offshore part of the project outside of our scope the client has advised a delay in gas delivery until September 2018.

Now, I'll hand over to Mark who will give us more granularity on the segment results. Mark?

Mark Sopp

Thank you, Stuart and good morning. I will start on slide nine covering the consolidated results. Upfront I would like to clarify on what's in the numbers given our recent M&A activity. Q2 2018 includes a full quarter's worth of the accounting for the Aspire Defense joint venture, having taken full operational control of the program back on January 15 of this year. We own 100% of the subcontracting entities that perform all the operational roles on the program. In addition we continue to own 45% of the prime contracting entity under the Aspire program.

As disclosed last quarter we will report revenues and gross profits from our operational role and equity in earnings related to our 45% equity participation in the prime contracting entity. To add more perspective on Aspire, the financial impact of the program collectively is quite significant and positive for our outlook. The underlying Aspire PFI contract goes out another 22 years and cannot be terminated for convenience by the customer unless the May coal payment is made. So this clearly adds security to our profit streams under the program.

Our performance on the program has been strong and we do not see the risk profile changing significantly in the future. To take in together our two levels of participation on the program provide long-term recurring and predictable profit and cash flow streams which collectively represent approximately one third of the total Government Services EBITDA and 20% of KBR's total EBITDA calculated on a 2018 basis. The program also has work inflation-based escalation provisions plus opportunities for scope expansion with our end customer of the UK Ministry of Defense.

As for SGT, the acquisition closed on April 24, therefore Q2 has about two thirds of a quarter's activity at high level Aspire and SCT are performing as expected out of the gate. And finally, our debt refinancing transaction closed also in late April and reflects again about two thirds of the impact of that change in our interest expense levels, with more on this in a moment.

Now let me get into the outtakes of Q2 performance wise at a consolidated level. Revenue was up measurably about $175 million highlighted as Stuart said by the 11% organic growth on our Government Services business. We also had new revenue contributions from Aspire and SGT with offset as expected in Hydrocarbon Services as we complete several projects.

Margins were on track with our stated targets in all three segments underscored by consistent execution across the team. Equity in earnings was down in Government due to the change in ownership in Aspire and relocation of much of the programs economics to gross profit as I discussed a moment ago.

Non-operating items were as expected. Interest is up considerably to $17 million, that's a result of the higher debt and the higher rates we are paying related to the refinancing transaction that took place in April done to fund the recent acquisitions and also our proportionate share of our funding requirements. We expect interest expense to range from $18 million to $20 million per quarter for the rest of 2018.

Taxes for the quarter were 22%, resulting GAAP EPS of $0.30 and adjusted EPS of $0.34. All of the adjustments we have made to GAAP were as prescribed in our original guidance we issued back in February. Operating cash flow was strong at $94 million or more than double net income. This was as expected as we had high collections in the quarter which had spilled over from Q1.

Let me move to slide 10. Here is some more detail on our Government Services business. As mentioned revenue spiked from the 11% organic growth for the last two quarters sequentially was driven by three main factors. First, we've had ongoing growth in our overseas logistics and mission support programs with higher military exercise activities that we support, plus increased outsourcing of sustainment activities by the military and also ramp up of the new wins.

Secondly, we've had increased tasking for various missile defense and other military priorities in our engineering business area under select IDIQ contracts. And third, retention of our base business across GS has been strong. We won all significant re-competes so far this year. Gross profit plus equity and earnings margin was about 9% of revenues for the quarter. That's a fairly normal level that you can expect with our current mix of business.

Now move on to slide 11, our Technology business. As Stuart mentioned, this business continues positive momentum with top line and profit growth year-over-year plus another quarter of book-to-bill above two times. Record backlog coupled with continued quarter-to-quarter profit growth underscores the momentum this business is producing. Overseas orders continued to be the major drivers for new business over the past few months. As Stuart discussed we are seeing strong demand for solutions in gas monetization with combinations of technology licenses, basic engineering packages, proprietary equipment, catalyst supply agreements, which are sold together or end-to-end solutions which we find are increasingly attractive to our clients.

Slide 12 Hydrocarbons. Much of the focus this quarter was to capitalize on the improving market conditions to win new work and importantly had an acceptable risk profile. Bookings in Q2 topped $800 million with a book-to-bill of 2.6. This included the renewal of the reimbursable service contract, tied at over $500 million with greater scope that will provide growth above current levels and will provide stable and predictable profit and cash flows over the next five years.

When combined with the feed to EPC opportunities mentioned earlier by Stuart, we believe our Hydrocarbon Services wins highlight our ability to capture attractive new business in a lower risk reimbursable format as our market conditions are improving. This provides confidence we can restore growth to this segment in 2019 and beyond.

Moving on to the balance sheet and liquidity matters on slide 13, as I said earlier cash flow performance improved to $94 million by a combination of cash earnings and reduced days sales outstanding. DSOs came down nicely in each of our three segments with total DSO improving from about 94 days in Q1 to 74 days in Q2. We generally expect to stay in the low 70s zone for the rest of this year, but there are opportunities for improvement as we apply greater focus in this area.

Debt increased by about $600 million directly tied to the funding of Aspire and SGT and also for funding on the Ichthys program which amounted to $160 million through Q2. The gross debt leverage ratio of 3.4 was consistent with our expectations coming out of the refinancing transaction earlier in Q2.

Slide 14, as Stuart covered upfront, our pace through Q2 plus recent bookings improves our adjusted EPS outlook for the year and we are raising EPS guidance to a $1.40 to $1.50. Drivers for this increase are attributable to higher performance in each of our three segments, which we think reflects well on the strategic transformation to build a lower risk, balanced professional services and technology portfolio across the Government and Hydrocarbons verticals.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Stuart to wrap it up.

Stuart Bradie

Thank you, Mark. So on to the summary slide. For the sixth quarter in a row we produced consistent unpredictable results. Revenue growth, both organic and liquidative, combined with strong margin and cash flow performance are strong indicators that KBR is on the right track. Bookings were strong and the market outlook across all three segments is buoyant.

Our performance in the first half of 2018 coupled of course with secured bookings for the second half and favorable market conditions have allowed us to raise guidance. 2019 is already shaping up to be a good year for KBR, assuming of course we continue to convert opportunities and executive well as we’re doing over the last six quarters.

So that concludes today’s presentation, and I’ll now hand it back to the operator who will open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Anna Kaminskaya

Anna Kaminskaya

Good morning, guys. Good quarter and maybe we can start with your backlog outlook. First touch on Government Services backlog it was down sequentially, I think a little bit of just a small surprise given that you’ve been growing consistently. Can you talk about kind of the pipeline, I think you highlighted $9 billion of potential awards, kind of how quickly can you convert it into backlog? And is it just the timing that the backlog was down, if you can just talk about the outlook through the rest of the year? And then I’ll have a followup question.

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

Relative to the pipeline of $9 billion, as you know we have LOGCAP V in there that’s a significant component. We expect a decision sometime in the second half, although it’s possible that it slips into next year. And we also have a couple of large bids in NASA, both from our recent acquisition and ourselves prior to the acquisition one of which is NASA SENSE. So we’ve talked about that one. There are some others and the timing of those is hard to predict, but we certainly expect some activity in the second half relative to the full $9 billion whether its Q3 or Q4 it’s hard to predict.

Anna Kaminskaya

Anna Kaminskaya

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

But outside of that, if it’s in Africa or it’s on the Gulf Coast which is non-unionized and yes we’ve got our own blue collar construction workforce, we are prepared to take lump sum risk because we fully understand it. But we’ll only do that if we’re heavily involved in the front end design and have a very defined execution plan that is properly priced et cetera and we’ve been very consistent in our messaging. So, I mean the statement around us of not having the same appetite as others only really applies to places like Canada or to a certain extent there was high wage rate type countries that are heavily unionized and you’ve got fly in and fly out type workforce and terrible weather.

And quite frankly taking lump sum risk in that environment is something that we feel is not for us. But elsewhere I think we’ve got the same appetite as others and where we feel it’s appropriate we will go after those opportunities with vigor. And we’ve got a slew of them on the books today as we’ve talked about things like Nigeria, LNG and others on the Gulf Coast that you’re well aware of. So we are excited about LNG. We feel that there’ll be quite a bit of work in that arena for the companies involved which include ourselves.

So in terms of the broader oil and gas market, I think we continue to see a lot of activity in North America. We announced COTC last time crude oil to chemicals in Saudi Arabia which obviously there is quite a bit of work happening in the Middle East as well. So as I said it’s a good time to be in that business. I think we don’t have any other legacy issues to deal with outside of Ichthys which I think is fairly well ring fenced and it’s very close to the end.

And so, we are in really good shape in terms of being able to look at that market and are winning work in a series fashion with strong book-to-bill ratios with a risk profile that we are happy to take on. And that should give the market confidence that we can deliver the margins that we set out to achieve and takeaway the typical volatility of the E&C performance.

Anna Kaminskaya

Anna Kaminskaya

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

So I think that’s the important takeaway today is although the backlog is growing, although the opportunity set is very much in our wheelhouse and we’re delivering on that. I think the important takeaway is position us for growth in that sector going into 2019. So I think that’s the important takeaway.

And we will take our next question from Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jamie Cook

Hi, good morning nice quarter. I guess two questions, Stuart. You guys just mentioned 2019 several times and obviously your backlog is shaping up to show some pretty good growth. So as you sit here today, I’m just wondering how you’re thinking about your longer term financial targets and the potential for you to actually achieve your – the breakout potential that you outlined at the Analyst Day in which segment Hydrocarbon Services or Government are you feeling more optimistic about?

And then my second question, just I appreciate the update on Ichthys, but any update in terms of potentially settling and where we stand relative to the $600 million in subcontractor potential recoveries? Thanks.

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

And then again on the Hydrocarbon side the breakout case was really related to really sort of winning probably a fair share in the downstream sector which we’re doing and then one of the LNG is going ahead in the timeframe that we’re working on and I think that that’s all achievable. And so that's way I stared on the question, that's the way you should think about it, yes I mean it's a very exciting time to be part of KBR and at the same time our Technology business it ramps up in 2019. Yes.

Jamie Cook

Jamie Cook

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Jamie Cook

Jamie Cook

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

And then I think when they start generating revenues the discussions around settlement obviously will become a bit more positive as the facilities are running and there is cash coming in for the customer. So that's kind of where our thinking is going at the moment, the facilities, the work has progressed very, very well. The safety performance has been very, very - it has been absolutely outstanding for us too. So yes, we remain pretty upbeat that we will get there over the course of the next six months or so.

Tahira Afzal

Tahira Afzal

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Tahira Afzal

Tahira Afzal

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Tahira Afzal

Tahira Afzal

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Tahira Afzal

Tahira Afzal

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

And so, I think, I don't think we’re seeing so much in terms of terms, but we’re getting more realism in the market in terms of schedule and we’re getting more realism around the fact that funded liabilities and things like that. So it would reflect itself in the pricing and that sort of thing. So, but suddenly the conversations are changing and certainly they are becoming far more serious and heightened in terms of the belief that these things will FID and the second thing is that level of I guess continues to see and funded liability that is billing to the pricing is getting back to sensible sort of market levels.

Steven Fisher

Thanks, good morning. You guys have certainly come a long way here. Related to margins can you just help us with how much the close out in LNG was in the quarter and may be can you give us a sense of what the margins embedded in the Technology bookings are versus what you reported in the quarter?

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Steven Fisher

Steven Fisher

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

Chad Dillard

Chad Dillard

Stuart Bradie

Hi Chad.

Chad Dillard

Chad Dillard

And then secondly on the Hydrocarbon Services side, how sustainable do you think your two times book-to-bill will be as we look through the rest of the year, do you think you'd continue growing backlog sequentially?

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

So we have a pretty wide range of 125 to 175. With the size of that range and the modest uptick in EPS guidance we didn’t think it was prudent to change the cash flow guidance at this time, but there are opportunities I have mentioned in my early remarks about ongoing DSO reduction across our business. Those efforts will remain high going forward and never stop and hopefully we can do real well in the second half. But generally speaking, absent the Q1 episode we have in come mostly M&A and systems conversions related things we expect cash conversion related to net income to be in that 1.0 zone longer term and that’s our game plan.

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Chad Dillard

Chad Dillard

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

Relative to just a few of those that are really big, LOGCAP V is a recomplete but it is an expanded recompete because the areas in which we are currently incumbent do have greater scope by the construct of the procurement, and so effectively retaining what we have and how that's come out can and should lead to a modest, I'm sorry not modest, but a material uptick in our revenue run rate there and that speaks to the potential breakout opportunity that Stuart mentioned earlier, given how that procurement is constructed.

And then the other ones that are in the pipeline that are big are basically all new work and so those represent significant growth opportunities as well. Of course there are some re-competes in there in the $9 billion, but in terms of the real big ones they are either new or expanded re-competes which is exciting.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Andrew Kaplowitz

And maybe you also referred to your Technology business which we know has decent Chinese exposure, it doesn't seem like any of your customers are that hesitant based on your booking last quarter, but maybe just talk about if the landscape, what's going on in the landscape over the last couple of months, given the increased volatility that’s out there?

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

In terms of the discussions around tariffs of some protectionism that’s ongoing in things like steel and aluminum, et cetera, our exposure to that is very, very minimal and in most cases in fact all cases it’s dealt with under the contract it doesn’t change and so if tariffs eroded [ph] don’t today it's a change in law or a change in commercial circumstances that we are not exposed to. It doesn’t seem to be slowing down the appetite in terms of doing modules and things in China and bringing equipment in from China, it does make the local environment however also competitive, so it gives more options.

So, I mean all up, it may put a little bit more pressure on to the cost base, but it’s not putting such a pressure that it’s actually causing the customers to think twice. Just it’s not really sort of changing their views to whether projects or economic or not, it is not causing that much of a change and what that we’re looking at anyway and for ourselves we've got minimal exposure in any sort of change of tariffs or imposed restrictions.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Andrew Kaplowitz

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

There is absolutely no doubt that our performance would not be as strong without the growth in citable past experience under technical expertise that was brought to bear on some of these bids. So I think it’s really a combination of both when we do the analysis and we look internally we’re very, very happy with I guess the combination and where our business is positioned today and I think that’s reflective in the overall organic growth which I do believe is above market today.

Michael Dudas

Michael Dudas

Alison Vasquez

Alison Vasquez

Michael Dudas

Michael Dudas

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

And Jamie raised the sort of the breakout case that we presented back in our Investor Day is one in Government and one in Hydrocarbons and there is an opportunity to do both at the same time. So I mean if that comes to bear the level of backlog going into '19 and further into '20 will be substantially different and that being the case it will also be just given our commercial discipline with the risk profile that give us confidence on margin performance and I think if we can get that right then I think we'll be feeling pretty good about life.

Michael Dudas

Michael Dudas

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

Mark Sopp

Mark Sopp

Brent Thielman

Brent Thielman

Stuart Bradie

Stuart Bradie

So under our definition again between $500 billion, but in addition to that their book of business includes well over a $1 billion of unexercised options that we consider is a book of business and based on their track record they've got an excellent ability to ultimately convert those to revenues. So through a combination of the strong backlog under our definition plus the various significant options we have great visibility in that business.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

And we're seeing, I think quite an increasing opportunity to modularize our technology, so really expand as Mark said the end-to-end solution associated with that and we see that continuing through into next year. So I think high-end demand and continually to be in demand.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

