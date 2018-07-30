A Look At Comcast Post Q2-Earnings

Comcast (CMCSA) has given up the fight for Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA). Disney (DIS) has prevailed in that battle. The cable company is now trying to secure a significant investment in Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY). We'll see how that plays out, but let's say Comcast suffers a setback in its strategy of expanding into the satellite business - how should we look upon the company as an investment idea?

My belief is the company is still worthy of consideration as a long-term buy. Besides its own strong Xfinity platform, an investor has to look at all the content the company is curating over time. In addition, it is easy to envision Comcast's own successful string of acquisitions in the future.

With that as an introduction, let's take a brief look at the recent earnings report.

The company did well, in my opinion, during the second quarter. The adjusted per share profit of $0.65 was better than consensus by five pennies. That profit was also 25% ahead of last year's statistic. Revenue came in essentially as expected at $21.74 billion, which was 2.1% higher than the comparable period, but technically it was behind the wishes of Wall Street by $120 million. Close enough for me.

The company is known for its cash flow and dividend. The statement of cash flows shows that the company continues to serve shareholders well. For the first two quarters of the fiscal year, the company made $12.5 billion in operating cash flow against $10.7 billion last year. Free cash flow expanded to $7.4 billion versus $5.6 billion during the same period. For the second quarter itself, free cash jumped from $2.4 billion to $4.3 billion. Relating this to dividend payments, we see that the six-month payment to shareholders was $1.6 billion. Of course, if you add in stock repurchases and debt repayment, that number is just under $9 billion. Nevertheless, the company's business model and cash generation can be considered healthy.

Being a big media conglomerate means having a lot of debt. The company has $61 billion of long-term obligations on its balance sheet and going forward, I expect that to increase as management looks to acquisitions, as it certainly will do to compete in the consolidation era. I'm not the biggest fan of such large numbers on this side of the ledger, but shareholders can count on cash flows and future growth opportunities to successfully manage what is owed. And that future will be defined by content, perhaps even more than it will be defined by platform (i.e., Sky, of course).

Comcast is no stranger when it comes to going after content. One of the best examples of this is the DreamWorks Animation acquisition. That gave the company access to a premiere animation outfit that could battle Disney's Pixar. The purchase will come in handy when Disney/Fox starts to flex its corporate muscle with not only Pixar/Disney animated offerings but also cartoons from Blue Sky Studios, the makers of the Ice Age IP.

There will be more acquisitions and more experiments with new forms of content/video. In fact, let me engage some speculation. I see Comcast, at some point, entering the short-content space in a bigger way than it currently does, as this Hollywood Reporter article from this past March discusses. As I try to be a little ahead of the curve here, let me point out another article over at Deadline about Jeffrey Katzenberg's new venture, NewTV. It essentially is modeled on brief pieces of episodic and/or one-shot films. Katzenberg, from whom Comcast purchased DreamWorks Animation, is basically in the money-raising phase of the venture, and he's secured $1 billion from a few major studios. Surprisingly, Comcast's NBCUniversal is not one of them, according to the article, but I believe management will eventually steer the company into this arena of content development (not necessarily with NewTV, but perhaps with other ventures). As long-form episodic becomes saturated, producers/studios will naturally migrate over to this genre. It's an easy way to start up new channels, and it allows for incubation of potential franchises. I just see the Xfinity platforms, including mobile, becoming very interested in short content over time and using it to combat the effect of video-subscriber defections.

As for those defections, let's look at the following data, quoted directly from the earnings release:

Total Customer Relationships increased by 182,000 to 29.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Residential customer relationships increased by 147,000 and business customer relationships increased by 36,000. At the end of the second quarter, 68.7% of our residential customers received at least two Xfinity products. Total high-speed Internet customer net additions were 260,000, total video customer net losses were 140,000, total voice customer net losses were 16,000 and total security and automation customer net additions were 60,000."

This paragraph shows the shift from video/cable subscribers to broadband, which consumers use to access streaming and other services. Platforms are redefining themselves in the era of media consolidation, and the battle for Sky can be looked at from two different viewpoints: it's a must-have for Comcast, or it would be good to have yet not necessary for future growth. I fall in the latter camp because I believe content, plus ownership of the Xfinity broadband platform, will work wonders for shareholder value over the long term.

NBCUniversal is, therefore, essential to my overall thesis. From the release:

Revenue for NBCUniversal remained flat at $8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $2.2 billion, reflecting increases at Cable Networks and Theme Parks, partially offset by a decline at Filmed Entertainment. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, NBCUniversal revenue increased 10.3% to $17.8 billion compared to 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.6% to $4.4 billion, reflecting increases at Cable Networks, Broadcast Television and Theme Parks, partially offset by a decline at Filmed Entertainment."

I concede that this was a rather boring performance, at least in terms of Q2 revenue and the decline of the film unit. The top line for the latter actually decreased 20% in the second quarter and 18% during the six-month frame. Difficult comparisons, as well as timing of some releases, affected the revenue collection. This is unavoidable in the media industry, as one slate may perform better than another slate and a quarter may see more releases one year and less the next. Management should work to keep things as consistent as possible, but Hollywood generally doesn't work that way. Moving release dates and delayed production starts will always be the nature of this particular beast.

As for the stock, here's a chart of the price action over the last year:

CMCSA data by YCharts

The stock has been down since the beginning of the year. It currently has a dividend yield of about 2%... not bad for a media company, but obviously not a high yield, either. However, the dividend payment should increase over time, given the company's history in that area. Seeking Alpha author Dividend Sensei published a useful chart (in section 5 of the article) comparing the dividend yields and historic P/E ratios of both Disney and Comcast. The latter's P/E ratio, roughly 13, is inexpensive on both a relative and non-relative basis. When you combine that with the price action, it makes it difficult not to call Comcast stock a potential buy. What makes it really compelling is to imagine how the company's content will push the stock higher over time. NBCUniversal, DreamWorks Animation, and other platforms/assets - whether that be Sky or other purchases - will take this equity beyond its current price point because the public demands quality movies/episodic. I envision Comcast creating streaming services of its own, perhaps bundling them with its broadband and mobile devices. Combine that with NBC and Universal Pictures, cross-promote all of it with the company's theme parks, and one might argue Wall Street has another Disney on its hands.

Of course, the quality of the execution will ultimately decide the stock's fate. I remain bullish on Comcast as a long-term bet on the media industry and its continuing evolution in the digital age.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.