Nokia: The T-Mobile Deal And My Revised Model

The news is not so much a surprise as it's an early sign of what Nokia's conservative management has called "the super cycle of 5G."

I just got reminded this morning why I remain a Nokia (NOK) bull, despite a rough 12-week stretch for the stock (down 13% since early May). The Finnish company announced the closure of a deal with U.S.-based telecom T-Mobile (TMUS) for $3.5 billion worth of 5G-related deployments - coined the "world's first big 5G award."

Image credit

So What?

In my view, today's announcement is not so much a surprise as it is perhaps the first piece of evidence that we might be staring at the very early innings of what Nokia's traditionally cautious management team has already called "the super cycle of 5G." As a reminder, the company currently expects the upcoming infrastructure upgrade to ramp up in 3Q18 and meaningfully gain steam in the last quarter of the year before it starts to drive more encouraging revenue growth in 2019 and 2020.

I'm inclined to believe in management's assessment because the network equipment business is long-cycled by nature - i.e. the Finnish company should have decent visibility into the revenue pipeline. Even though Nokia's guidance for 2018-2020 remained largely unchanged in 2Q18, at least in what pertains to hard numbers, I noticed a couple of bullish qualifiers being added to the narrative. For example, "particular acceleration in the fourth quarter in North America" suggests that other sizable rollouts in the continent are likely to hit the headlines within the next three to six months, even if the "timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects, particularly related to 5G" might add risk to the company's financial results in any given quarter.

Revisions To The Model

Armed with the information disclosed last week, I have just made revisions to my 2020 financial model. The key changes pertain to a more pronounced decline in margins in 2018, consistent with the trends observed in the first half of the year, followed by a more noticeable recovery in 2019 and 2020 that should be driven by the network upcycle and the heavier mix of high-margin technologies revenues (e.g. patent, licensing). For 2018, I expect 3% of currency headwinds, followed by a 1% drag in the following two years.

The simplified P&L below illustrates my expectations. Notice that I remain skeptical about Nokia's guided op margin of 12% to 16% in 2020, and assume that the company will produce a more modest 12.8% that's much closer to the lower end of the outlook range. Supporting my conservatism is the company's ability to compete for 5G dollars without giving up too much on pricing, along with the growth rate of the highly profitable technologies business that can be very lumpy. Still, my estimated $0.47 in 2020 EPS suggests that the stock can trade at my target price of $7.50 even if earnings multiples contract from the current 21.3x to my assumed 16.0x, which sits a couple of turns below the peer group median.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Takeaway

This is the second quarter in which Nokia reinforces its beliefs in a stronger second half of 2018 and an even more promising 2019-2020 driven by 5G-related projects. Yet, NOK took a beating following 2Q18 earnings, likely due to network margin headwinds in 2Q18 in what I view as a short-sighted move. When the T-Mobile deal hit the wires only a couple of business days later, the stock jumped 3% in early trading on the same day that broad tech was down about 1%.

My impression here is that there seems to be way too much skepticism around NOK and the company's ability to deliver on its promises ahead of the 5G super cycle, and the stock seems to be trading on "show me" mode. Luckily for shareholders, I find it likely that Nokia will manage to secure and announce a number of large deals over the next few quarters, and each should slowly replace skepticism with bullishness. I believe the stock will head north from current levels over the next couple of years at an expected 17% CAGR pace.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.