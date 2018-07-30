A Look Into The Industrial Distribution Sector

The industrial distribution sector is going through major challenges. A multitude of factors have been constantly questioning the sustainability of both their sales growth and margin maintenance. Sales growth of firms like HD Supply (HDS), MRC Global (MRC), NOW Inc. (DNOW), and many others have been squashed over the last couple of years. On the other hand, many of the firms that posted nice sales boost have not been able to deliver good margins. Consider Genuine Parts (GPC), Applied Industrial (AIT), and Kaman Corp. (KAMN), although sales growth of these firms was promising, margins are highly pressurized. Today, substantial improvement in supply chain management has enabled manufacturers to be able to sell directly to customers. On top of the internal improvements, strengthening positions of e-commerce platforms have put up formidable walls for the traditional industrial distributors (TIDs) to keep up performance. But TIDs may have some advantage because selling their products require specialized knowledge regarding both the product and its markets. The necessity of post-sales lifecycle is also another advantage of TIDs.

"In the business-to-business market, the 'criticality' of that shipment has to be taken into account," said the marketing manager for UPS's Industrial Distributor customers, Mr. Bhadra. "The product ordered may be a critical part needed for a revenue-generating machine. Many products stocked by industrial distributors also have a "post-sales" lifecycle different from consumer products. You may have to think about training, disposal, the whole lifecycle of that product, that is not the case with a coat or a pair of shoes" he added. - Industrial distributors fight to fend off e-commerce 'disruption', Joc.com

Source MDM survey

In my study, I have found some actionable insights. There are a number of factors that influence sales growth and profitability in the traditional industrial distribution sector. Some of the factors include geographic position of the TID's business environment, type of products sold, existing market share, cost structure and level of integration (ecommerce with traditional sales). Developing countries in the world are still heavily reliant on traditional industrial distributors compared to developed countries. As with the products, TIDs have some advantage compared to consumer product distributors due to special product knowledge, stronger communication channels and inventory and supply chain advisory. Hlavacek and McCuistion reports that there are five product features that suitable for independent distributors; a large potential customer base, a stockable item, small-quantity sales, low-level customers, and rapid delivery and service. While this is more of a theoretical look, some aspects may explain some of the important relationships in traditional industrial distribution sector. Existing market share also played a crucial role in today's TID market. I found that firms with more operational footprint and larger market share have better sales growth and margin prospects.

Source: MDM survey

MDM reports that respondents from distribution business have a positive outlook for 2018 than they did at this time last year, with 47.1 percent expecting sales growth of 5 percent to 10 percent (up from 41.3 percent a year ago). But there are a multitude of concerns that include digitization as discussed earlier, talent acquisition and retention, consolidation, rising costs, and difficulty in leveraging relationships. Failing to address these concerns means constant pressure on sales growth and profit margins, which ultimately hurts the very existence of any firm. As indicated by the survey, sales growth and increasing profitability remain the prime business priorities among distributors in 2018, followed by customer retention, better inventory management, and employee training. The difference between percentage of revenue coming from recurring sales and fresh sales is narrowing down. In other words, they are tending to be more equal weighted in the total sales mix.

EV/EBITDA P/S P/B P/E 5y Sales Growth 5yA EBIT margin 5yA FCF/share Div yield sustainable growth rate (roe * retention) Genuine Parts Co. 13.80 0.84 4.05 22.51 15.85% 7.23% 5.53 2.86% 3.14% W.W. Grainger 16.59 1.81 9.99 30.61 10.46% 11.92% 11.06 1.50% 6.98% Applied Industrial Technologies 15.36 1.00 3.53 18.53 5.35% 6.20% 3.17 1.57% 5.81% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 10.80 1.49 3.33 14.71 17.50% 13.77% 3.79 2.54% 7.46% Kaman Corp. 12.96 1.00 2.87 31.98 15.52% 5.94% 2.28 0.90% 3.14% WESCO International Inc. 10.67 0.35 1.28 16.23 2.21% 4.83% 5.28 0.00% 4.36% MRC Global 21.07 0.54 2.74 54.27 -30.30% 0.65% 1.93 0.00% -1.18% HD Supply 7.09 1.54 5.43 8.49 -19.83% 12.96% 0.83 0.00% 8.54% NOW Inc. 75.05 0.56 1.31 - -38.31% -4.12% 1.46 0.00% -6.80% DXP Enterprises 14.97 0.7 2.77 40.37 -18.90% 2.24% 4.13 0.00% 0.74% Average 19.84 0.98 3.73 23.77 -4.05% 6.16% 3.95 3.22% Median 14.39 0.92 3.10 20.52 0.04 6.07% 3.47 3.75%

I have considered ten industrial distributors, which include Genuine Parts, Grainger (GWW), Applied Industrial, MSC Industrial (MSM), Kaman, Wesco (WCC), MRC, HD Supply, NOW, and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE). My table considers a range of valuation multiples, 5-year sales growth, average EBIT margin in the last five years, current dividend yield, and sustainable growth rate (ROE multiplied by retention ratio). On a broad level, GPC, GWW, AIT, and MSM look to be in a good shape in terms of balance among sales growth, margin consistency, valuation, and growth prospects. Although Kaman did post nice sales growth, margins are low with higher P/E and P/S, and the dividend yield is also subpar. HDS does have good margins, but sales growth has been crushed over the years along lowest FCF/share, which I think justifies its lower valuation multiples.

In order to reduce costs, firms are attempting to improve employee productivity, automating a number of processes, and focus on reducing product, overhead, and transportation costs. Clearly, fuel prices remain a key factor in transportation. Less than half of survey respondents (49.4 percent) in MDM's survey said that their technology upgrade plans are already in process, while close to a third (31.2 percent) said they plan to upgrade technology in the next two years, and another 4.1 percent said they will upgrade in more than two years. Surprisingly, 13.8 percent of survey respondents said they had no plans to update any business technology, up from 12.3 percent last year. An implicit assumption here I find is that there should be at least some degree of cost reductions when firms upgrade their existing technologies, because if it doesn't happen, then poor performance in margins will outweigh sales growth, resulting in higher trading multiples which will put them in overvalued positions.

Traditional industrial distributors do have some advantage over traditional retail distributors and ecommerce platforms, such as the criticality of product knowledge and post-sales life cycle. Now that ecommerce is an integral part of sales, TIDs are integrating online sales platforms in their total strategy mix. But cost-cutting remains a prime issue among all wholesale distributors, as indicated in MDM's Outlook for Wholesale Distribution in 2018 report. Combining historical performance along with valuation perspective, Genuine Parts, Grainger, Advanced Industrial, and MSC Industrial look attractive. Among these, Grainger is trading at a substantial premium, but I guess its consistently moderate margins justify that. On the other hand, MRC Global, HD Supply, NOW Inc., and DXP Enterprises seem to be consistently caught up with both low growth and poor margins. Better not to bet on those.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWW, MSM, AIT, GPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.