First Data Corporation (FDC) CEO Frank Bisignano on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018

Peter Poillon - Investor Relations

Frank Bisignano - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Himanshu Patel - Chief Financial Officer

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Craig Maurer - Autonomous Research

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Andrew Jeffrey - SunTrust

George Mihalos - Cowen

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Brett Huff - Stephens

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Poillon. Please go ahead.

Welcome everyone to First Data's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Our call today is being hosted by Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. Joining Frank on the call is Himanshu Patel, Chief Financial Officer.

Throughout this call, segment revenue and EBITDA growth rates referenced by Frank and Himanshu will be on an organic constant currency basis and exclude the impacts from currency and acquisitions and divestitures and measured growth on a comparable accounting basis.

Now, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made during today’s call are subject to risks and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions or actual results are described in today’s presentation and in our SEC filings. We will also discuss items that do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. We have reconciled those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the earnings release.

With that, I will hand the call over to Frank.

Thank you, Peter. Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be on the call today. I will start with a quick review of our second quarter, which builds on the momentum from our first quarter performance. Our segment revenue grew 6% on an organic constant currency basis led by strong performance once again in GBS. Total GBS grew 8% in the quarter, with GBS North America contributing 6% growth during the quarter. Segment EBITDA grew 8% on an organic constant currency basis driven by the good growth across all of our business segments. Free cash flow was very healthy once again totaling $378 million in the quarter. Finally, we continue to execute against our capital allocation strategy as we paid down more than $360 million of debt in Q2 and further reduced our leverage ratio to 5.6 times at the end of the corridor.

Let me now briefly touch on some of the important initiatives that demonstrate our commitment to innovation and growth before turning it over to Himanshu to discuss the financials in more detail. I will start with Clover, which is well-positioned to win in the market with a compelling value proposition for merchants, developers and our distribution partners. Clover continued its strong performance in the second quarter. We are now processing in excess of $65 billion of annualized volume globally on Clover, once again that’s up more than 50% year-over-year. We are expanding Clover’s addressable market. Our distribution partners will offer the Clover platform sort of digital signup solutions that are now starting to go live on partner websites. We are leveraging our global presence to launch Clover in key international markets as we successfully did in Germany and Austria earlier this year and are planning to launch in Argentina and Canada later this year. And we are integrating Clover into CardConnect and BluePay’s ISV solution sets to further differentiate our offering in the integrated channel. So, there is a great runway in front of us for further Clover growth as we enhanced this position as a leading integrated POS solution.

Let me take a few minutes to discuss our ISV strategy. As we have said our offering in the integrated space is differentiated from the competition. Our differentiated solution continued to gain market share as our ISV business once again generated robust revenue growth in excess of 50% and we signed up 94 new ISVs in the quarter. We are clearly realizing top line synergies from our recent acquisitions as CardConnect and BluePay benefit from the size, scale and resources of First Data. We have great momentum to-date in this business and have a roadmap to drive further growth in the near-term, including building on our already best-in-class experience for ISVs and merchants by integrating Bolt and CardPointe with Clover and providing U.S. based ISVs with international capabilities to serve markets outside of the U.S.

Let me just provide two examples of recent ISV partnerships that are indicative of our continued progress on building our presence in the ISV channel. Prevention, a leading developer of complete customizable restaurant and entertainment management tools that includes point-of-sale and integrated online ordering solutions will integrate their POS platform with our Bolt technology and mobile SDK offering. This was a competitive takeaway in the ISV space. Desert Micro, a leading provider of waste industry software will integrate their solution without gateway and our mobile SDK offering. On past calls, we talked about the benefits of our global footprint and the excellent growth opportunities we see in the international regions.

The second quarter was another fabulous quarter of performance from international operations. We generated $500 million of total revenue outside of the U.S. in the quarter, up 15% year-over-year, with GBS growing 18% and GFS growing 10%. Both Latin America and Asia-Pac stay in the strong performances that they have displayed for several quarters generating constant currency growth of 35% and 18% respectively. I’d like to point out that the EMEA region also put up solid mid single-digit growth in the quarter as we continue to gain share in the more developed payment markets outside the U.S.

Let’s spend a few minutes now discussing our digital solution. If you attended or listened to our Investor Day in June, you had the opportunity to hear about or even see a few of the solutions up close. Bank of America Merchant Services and Wells Fargo Merchant Services have rolled our digital sign of tools to-date and our third JV partner, PNC Merchant Services is scheduled to go live with their digital solution within the next few weeks. It’s very early on this initiative, but we and our partners are confident that an end-to-end digital experience with signing up merchants will be beneficial for everyone. Merchants will get a significantly improved sign-up and boarding experience. First data and our bank partners will reach a wider addressable market by competing for merchants who want to sign up online. And our bank partners get to leverage one of their most valuable assets, their highly trafficked websites.

I will repeat what I said on the call last quarter. This is just the beginning of a total digitization plan that we will eventually offer to all distribution partners and we view it as a start of a fundamental change in how our partners sign up and on-board merchants. In NSS, we continue to execute against several key initiatives. For example, after successfully signing up Walmart for our star signature debit solution in Q1, it was adopted by a leading national grosser this past quarter and a number of financial institutions committed to certify signature.

Now, let me briefly touch on some of the recently closed enterprise deals. In GFS, we closed some previously announced strategic agreements to become the primary provider of student loan technology solutions for Navient in early July. This agreement expands our First Data and Navient’s longstanding partnership to support private student loans and physician’s First Data as a major player in student loan technology with a market share in excess of 20%. Student loans processing is an important growth initiative. As you heard at our investor conference, we expect to expand our market share in this growing market. This quarter, we also completed the on-boarding of key wins we have announced over the course of the last several quarters, including Verizon Print, First Citizens Bank, WizInk and a major financial institution in the UK. There are 8 other major global issuer mandates that we have announced since Q2 of last year. So, we have a sizable backlog of business coming onboard in GFS.

From a client retention perspective, we are happy to announce that we have extended our retail private label processing relationship in North America with our longstanding and valued partner of Citi. Also in North America, we are saying that our relationship with Bank of the West for both credit and debit processing. And internationally, we signed an agreement with HDFC Bank, one of the largest credit card issuers in India for a Vision Plus 10 license while extending a managed services agreement with the bank. On the merchant side, we have also signed a number of exciting enterprise mandates and partner arrangements. For example, we are excited to share that First Data has signed an agreement with Itaú, one of the largest banks in Brazil to be their technology partner powering credit card, Itaú is second acquiring brand in the Brazilian market. This is the strong statement about the technology assets that we have built in Brazil.

We are working with the Girl Scouts of the USA to allow scouts to accept an electronic form of payment using Clover Go across the U.S. We are proud to work with and be associated with this wonderful organization. We have also signed agreements on some notable global e-commerce deals this quarter. For example, we entered into a strategic agreement with Accor Hotels, a global leader in travel offering more than 4,200 properties across 95 countries to enable global and cross-channel payments for in-store, online and mobile transactions. And First Data was selected by MoneyGram, a leading provider of innovative money transfer services to provide global e-commerce payment acceptance, we have selected based on our global reach and our multiple solutions. And finally, the Gyft business signed up 2 new national quick-service restaurant chains, a leading national luxury retailer and a growing online apparel retailer. These represent either competitive takeaways or conversions from in-house processing.

I will wrap up here by saying that we are very pleased with our performance this quarter and through the first half of 2008. At Investor Day, we have laid out many factors that underpin our deep confidence in our ability to drive sustainable solid growth in the future. Those factors include our commitment to investment and technology innovation as strong history of execution and momentum from the 40% of our business is already growing in excess of 10% and supported by our robust free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation strategy. As we look to the second half of 2018, we are in an excellent position to build on our first half success and deliver the raised revenue guidance that Himanshu was going to discuss momentarily.

Let me now turn it over to Himanshu for a deeper discussion about the quarter’s financial results.

Thank you, Frank. Good morning and good afternoon everyone. I am going to start on Slide 4, the summary of our Q2 results. And as a reminder, the organic constant currency growth rates that I will be discussing adjust the reported growth rates for the impacts of currency translation acquisitions and divestitures. Additionally, these growth rates compare the current year amount to the prior year as if the new reporting standards that we adopted as of January 1 of this year were adopted retrospectively. Please refer to our 8-K that we filed in April for a full disclosure of the changes associated with the new reporting standards, including the impacts of those changes on our 2017 revenue and EBITDA as if the changes were adopted retrospectively.

Now, let me discuss our results for the quarter. Overall, we had another solid quarter characterized by continued revenue momentum in all of our key businesses, including GBS North America and measurable progress towards de-leveraging. Segment revenue was $2.23 billion in the quarter. This was up 6% on an organic constant currency basis. Q2 adjusted net income per diluted share came in at $0.39 down $0.01 year-over-year as our improved operating performance was offset by the application of a normalized tax rate in the current period. Our adjusted pre-tax income increased 18% year-over-year, which is a good indication of our actual performance, excluding the impact from the changes in tax rates. Segment EBITDA of $864 million was up 8% on an organic constant currency basis and on that basis, our segment EBITDA margin improved by nearly 80 basis points. We had another strong cash flow quarter generating $378 million of free cash flow and our net debt declined $344 million this quarter.

Slide 5 and 6 are informational slides that summarized financial performance for the quarter and year-to-date respectively, including a breakout of results by segment. I would like to draw your attention to the column that shows reported constant currency growth rate, because this is the basis on which we provided full year guidance for revenue and EBITDA growth. You see on Slide 6 that reported constant currency segment revenue and segment EBITDA grew 9% and 12% respectively year-to-date.

Let me discuss the segments in more detail beginning with GBS on Slides 7 and 8. GBS Q2 segment revenue of $1.45 billion was up 8% on an organic constant currency basis building on the very good results we saw in this segment in the first quarter. GBS segment EBITDA of $544 million grew 10% on an organic constant currency basis and on that basis, its margins improved by 70 basis points. I would like to discuss GBS revenue results by region starting with North America. GBS North America grew 6% on an organic constant currency basis. GBS North American revenue included about $7 million associated with the acceleration of previously deferred revenue that will not recur.

Let me provide a little color on the three distribution channels within GBS North America. Our partner solutions channels, was once again the fastest growing channel paced by strong growth in both the ISV and the agent space. As you heard from Frank, our ISV business is benefiting from synergies associated with being part of a scaled global organization. This business is firmly on track to be a multi-hundred million dollar revenue business for First Data in the medium-term. Our direct channel grew this quarter, including in SMB direct, the JV channel saw a slight year-over-year decline in Q2 in line with its performance over the past two quarters. We continue to expect this channel to gradually improve supported by our digital SMB sign-up solutions that we believe will be transformational to the client acquisition process in this channel and others over time. This is the second quarter in a row that GBS North America has achieved a mid single-digit level of growth and we believe that this growth rate is firmly sustainable as the strong contribution from partner solutions and the improvement in the direct channel outweigh the modest softness in our JV channel, which itself is expected to improve.

Now, let’s discuss our GBS regions outside of North America. Our international merchant acquiring business continues to grow robustly up 18% on an organic constant currency basis for the quarter. GBS EMEA revenue grew 5% on an organic constant currency basis driven by good growth in our direct business across most regions and solid growth from our European JVs. GBS Latin America revenue continues to grow at a rapid clip, up 47% on an organic constant currency basis driven by robust growth in Brazil and Argentina. GBS APAC grew 19% on an organic constant currency basis driven by strong results throughout the region, so to summarize another strong growth quarter in GBS with contributions from our key growth drivers and each of the geographic regions.

Let’s turn the GFS covered on Slide 9 and 10. GFS Q2 segment revenue of $414 million was up 4% on an organic constant currency basis. GFS segment EBITDA of $176 million was up 7% on an organic constant currency basis, and on that basis, its margins improved by 111 basis points. Let’s take a look at GFS by region. GFS North American revenue declined 1% on an organic constant currency basis in the quarter, primarily driven by long-term contract renewals that we have previously discussed.

Moving to the international regions, which is roughly one half of our GFS revenue, collectively they grew 10% on an organic constant currency basis. GFS EMEA revenue grew 7% on an organic constant currency basis in Q2 driven primarily by growth in the UK. GFS Latin American revenue grew 13% on an organic constant currency basis in the second quarter primarily driven by growth in Argentina GFS APAC revenue grew 25% on an organic constant currency basis in the quarter driven by broad-based growth across the region. As previously stated, we expect GFS’ segment revenue growth rates will improve in the second half of 2018 as new mandates start to show up in our results, including the Navient student loan processing deal that closed in early July. One point worth noting is that we are ramping our investment in the student loan processing business, including integration of the platform and keep people from Navient, which will initially weigh on GFS’ EBITDA margins.

Please turn to Slide 11 to cover NSS. NSS Q2 segment revenue of $371 million was up 3% on an organic constant currency basis. NSS Q2 segment EBITDA of $193 million was up 7% on an organic constant currency basis and on that basis it’s margin improved by 202 basis points. Let me breakout the results by NSS’ three main business lines. Stored Value Network revenues were up mid single-digits driven by strong growth in our Money Network Payroll Card business and moderate growth in our Closed Loop Gyft Solutions business. EFT Network Solutions was up mid single-digit year-over-year driven by strong transaction growth, security and fraud revenue growth was flat in the quarter, reflecting high single-digit growth in our core security and fraud business offset by the decline in Telecheck revenue. One final point on NSS segment we did not renew a large exceptionally low margin plastics contract in our stored value business. This will affect revenue growth rates in stored value and total NSS over the next few quarters, but will be immaterial to profitability. Over the medium-term, we continue to view this segment as a mid single-digit grower.

Moving to free cash flow shown on Slide 12, we think of free cash flow largely as cash flow from operations plus CapEx and distributions to minority interest. We provide the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow in the appendix of our slide deck. This table on Slide 12 walks you from total segment EBITDA to free cash flow. We had another good cash flow quarter in Q2 with free cash flow coming in at $378 million. The year-over-year decline primarily reflects the non-recurrence of a favorable $90 million cross-currency swap settlement in the prior year period partially offset by improvements in operating results. Year-to-date, we have generated robust free cash flow of $746 million and are confident about achieving our guidance of $1.4 billion plus for the full year 2018.

Now, let’s discuss our balance sheet. Slide 13 lays out our debt balance at the end of 2017 Q1 2018 and Q2 2018. Our net debt decreased $344 million in Q2 and $583 million since the end of last year as we have been primarily utilizing our free cash flow to pay down debt this year. Our leverage ratio defined as net debt to segment EBITDA was 5.6x at June 30, down from 5.8x at the end of Q1. Pro forma for the announced divestitures of our businesses in Greece and Central and Eastern Europe net leverage at the end of Q2 would have been 5.5x. Given all of this, combined with anticipated second half cash generation, we remain highly confident that our net leverage will approach the low 5s by the end of 2018 and the low 4s by the end of 2019 consistent with what we said at Investor Day.

Finally, let’s turn to guidance on Slide 14. Given the strong revenue growth results achieved through the first half of 2018 and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are once again raising our full year 2018 revenue guidance. We now expect to achieve full year reported constant currency revenue growth of 7% to 8%. Similar to our previous guidance, this range includes about 2 percentage points of net growth attributable to the full year impact of closed acquisitions and dispositions. Our previous guidance for reported constant currency revenue growth was 6% to 7%. We are reiterating our full year EBITDA growth, adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance with even more confidence.

In closing, we feel great about our business and financial outlook. Our GBS business is seeing solid sustainable growth across all of our geographic regions and we fully expect the momentum in this critical business to continue. Our digital merchant signup initiatives are being rolled out across our JV partners and other bank partners. We believe this solution will revolutionize the SMB merchant signup and on-boarding experience and expect it to broaden First Data’s addressable market. Our partner solutions business is rapidly taking share in the ISV and agent channels, GFS is winning new mandates and we will see the benefit of ramping these wins in our top line in the second half and our sizable international business continues to deliver double-digit growth.

In short at Investor Day, we highlighted that roughly 40% of our business is growing in excess of 10%. The size and momentum of these businesses continues to underpin our deep confidence in First Data’s future growth. In addition, we continue to rapidly de-lever as you saw in this quarter. We have a clear path to achieving our low 4x leverage ratio target by the end of 2019, after which we will deploy a more multifaceted capital allocation strategy to further enhance shareholder value.

With that, let me hand it back to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

Yes, thank you. [Operator Instructions] And this morning’s first question comes from Darrin Peller with Wolfe Research.

Thanks, guys. Congrats on the good quarter. Let me just start off the GBS North America obviously looks like it’s been trending well. First of all, just want to make sure there is nothing nonrecurring, I know you mentioned I think something like $7, $9, but outside of that, is there anything non-recurring around that, that trend? And then secondly, I mean, it doesn’t seem like you are really incorporating in and around loan growth or the real acceleration from the digital rollout yet? So, could you talk to us about the timing around that, what the opportunity is there, it seems like as you said already went live?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, maybe I think your read on the numbers is exactly accurate. Second, we look at our business and have seen it obviously, Darrin, we talked a lot about it for a long time. It’s good to talk to you again, Darrin, by the way and we still have a bunch of things that are in process of ramping. We just started the actual rollout of the digital websites with our JV partners. And we – as I had always said this would take us through all of this year and through next yea, but we see that as a powerful channel. We also see the rolling out of Clover to the ISV channel as another powerful initiative. So when you look at those, we feel very, very good about how sustainability and how momentum, how ISV business which is in the early innings is definitely winning in the market so – and we got the best agent solution in the industry. So I know it took us a while to get here, but we definitely have crossed the path that we have talked to you about and we got more coming.

Darrin Peller

Alright, that’s great to hear. Thanks, Frank. Just one last follow-up – one quick follow-up on the GFS side, it does sound like you had a lot of confidence around whether it’s the student loan side, but even internationally what exactly is happening that’s going through the edge and the confidence that, that’s going to keep growing as well are accelerating potentially, is something on the vision side, I mean, if you could give more color, it will be great? Thanks again.

Frank Bisignano

Yes. So, I think the vision platform is the number one platform in the industry. And we made it a bit while ago on how we would approach that as that we would really be a processor versus just a pure license seller and I think that’s taken hold. We had said we get in the loan business and that’s taken hold. And obviously, we are making an investment in student loans, but we feel very good about it and we think that bringing on the Navient platform, which obviously is the investment, will allow us to have another engine that’s a very big, big market to compete in, so you got loans, you got vision, you got the mandates that we have won that haven’t on-boarded yet and when you put that altogether you know the work that we have done over the past 2 years has a good trajectory going forward.

Darrin Peller

Alright. That’s good to hear guys. Thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Sanjay Sakhrani with KBW.

Thanks. Good morning. Quick question on the guidance. Obviously good quarter, appreciate the revenue increase, could you just talk about some of the lack of flow-through on EPS and where some of those investments are going?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, Sanjay, most of that is just foreign exchange related our EPS guidance is really predicated on the forward curves on currency. So I think most people know the dollar has seen a pretty significant amount of strengthening in the last few months and that’s flown through down the EPS.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, got it. And then on GFS, you mentioned the sizable backlog and obviously the previous question asked about the momentum there, could you just talk about sort of the second half expected growth rates and what you are expecting going forward? Thanks.

Himanshu Patel

Yes. I mean, the enterprise backlog business that we have talked about before, a lot of that is GFS centric as you alluded and that’s one of the reasons we mentioned at the end of the first quarter that we anticipate GFS revenue growth globally to recover from Q1 level into the second half of the year. I think you saw progress towards that this quarter with GFS putting up 4% and we would expect that rate of growth to improve into the second half of the year.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thank you.

Thank you. And then next question comes from Craig Maurer with Autonomous Research.

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking questions. The growth or acceleration in ASP is obviously a big driver, could you discuss who you might be taking share from and what segments you see the first opportunity? And secondly, could you characterize why or discuss the reasons why Itaú might have picked First Data to back credit card when they already had their own in-house acquirer already? Thanks.

Frank Bisignano

Yes. So, we are not going to go into who, what, where, but obviously if you go into the market and look at how ISV solution, it is deemed as the best technical solution in the industry. We are investing in that to make it better and that’s that Clover Combo and we think that’s very powerful for both Clover and our ISV business. So, please that we were not competing if you look back a year ago we definitely have a great field for us. We are building resources in that business and we are winning mandates. So technically strong, it still is a very, very large untapped population also, so not only are we are winning competitively, but there is ISVs that are monetizing payments that they had monetized payments before. So I see it as a very big pond to fish in and we feel great about our BluePay CardConnect combo. We feel great about the integration of those two into the company and the path forward they give us. And then secondly I mean to us what we built in Brazil has been completely validated by the mandate with Itaú. I think they like our technology, they like how we handle service, they like our operating environment and it’s the beginning of a very good relationship we had talked to them. We had visited with them for a while. This was a very, very, very senior set of decisions they got us to where we are today. And I think it’s a mandate that you have to look at and if you are wondering why we are winning in Brazil it’s about technology and service.

Craig Maurer

Thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from David Togut with Evercore ISI.

Thanks. Good morning. Good to see the acceleration. Can you talk a little bit about the bank JV channel clearly some opportunity there to improve the growth, when will the traction on digital enrollment really start to bear fruit there?

Frank Bisignano

The way I think about it is first of all we just started. Right, we had talked about building out probably over the past 9 months. We have built it out. We have integrated it. We are testing it. We are optimizing it. But I think you got to think about as next year really seeing benefit not necessarily this year as it’s a new way to do business. Our partners love it, we love it, we are continuing to work, we are investing heavily in that technical build out, but I really think it’s in next year’s set of numbers.

Himanshu Patel

Yes. I would also add to that, David. I wouldn’t lose sight of the fact that all of our JV partners and many of our non-JV bank partners are effectively simultaneously rolling this technology out, which should tell you something about just how much confidence the industry has in this. I don’t think that was a coincidence. I think we obviously had to build the technology first, but as soon as it became available, I think you are clearly seeing a very strong reception from our key bank partners to integrate this. And so our view on this is, this is a journey, it’s not an overnight spring, but getting the strong support and buy-in of our key bank partners to put this through their highly traffic websites, we think is transformative for our business. So, we are not counting months and quarters on this, but we absolutely think it’s a transformational step in our enrollment process for the SMB business across GBS North America and it’s going to start mainly on the JVs.

David Togut

Understood. And then with the Clover TPV up more than 50% year-over-year, can you talk about how you are positioning that in terms of merchant size can you go after mid to large size merchants now with Clover?

Himanshu Patel

Yes. Clover, I think it’s fair to say started as a SMB solution. Still, it’s primarily an SMB solution. We have been actually pulled into the mid-market to our somewhat surprise and delight. You see that in places like stadiums and entertainment venues, where Clover operates. Clover was never really designed for very large enterprise merchants. We may have a couple of one-off cases where we do some stuff there, but kind of think of the core market that we target on Clover is SMB and mid-market.

David Togut

Understood. Thanks so much.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey with SunTrust.

Hi, good morning guys. Appreciate taking the questions. You called out large merchant momentum in the quarter and I am wondering I assume that’s U.S. and I am wondering is that macro or do you think that’s share shift?

Frank Bisignano

Probably a little bit of both. I think it’s fair to say consumer retail spending has been doing good across the U.S. for a while, but I think we have been – we definitely haven’t been silent on our strength in the enterprise business and that flows through our merchant business as well as our issuing business. So I think it’s hard to dissect between the two, but I think it’s probably both of those are variables.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay. And with regard to Clover, it’s great to see the growth in the momentum I think one of the critics in the market has been Clover at least to-date has been sort of used as a dumb terminal substitute for lack of a better description. How do you gauge merchant sort of engagement and use as an SMB ERP platform is that’s obviously an area where companies like Square have had a tremendous success?

Frank Bisignano

I think when you look at Clover it receives very, very high customers kind of top of the industry on it. I think it’s not that this is the end of deal, but they are not – most merchants are using a couple of the apps on there. I think – so I would say it’s more than a dumb terminal for sure. So I’d like to dispel that right here and now. I would say we are making the heavy investment in Clover 2.0 and what that looks like. I think the ISV channel when you look at ISVs wanted to build and run their software on Clover. It’s a statement about not the hardware, but the software and the applicability. So I would just say it’s still early, we have ramped up that development crowd from where we started a few years ago to where we are today and we are in full development to make it better everyday. So we spent a lot of time working on clients that on application usage on what more we could do and on the roadmap for that product. So, I think it’s more than a dumb terminal, but it’s not where it can be and you shall watch it over the next 1.5 year to mature.

Himanshu Patel

I would also add to Frank’s comment, it is absolutely a product where as Frank mentioned we see our ton of software activity and usage by clients, but on top of that, I don’t think you can overlook the fact that there are hundreds and hundreds of third-party developers coating to Clover and the list keeps growing every quarter. They wouldn’t do that unless they thought there is software and was actually being used and we are kind of 4 years into this journey at this stage. So, I think the developing community has clearly made up its mind that this is a go-to-platform for SMVs that they want to be tied up with. And a lot of that is because they do believe it’s a great platform for software usage.

Andrew Jeffrey

Terrific. Thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from George Mihalos with Cowen.

Hey, good morning Frank and Himanshu. I wanted to ask on the strength in GBS, I think it was last quarter where SMB direct turned positive, I think it grew sort of mid single-digits, just wondering if that has accelerated at all going into 2Q? And then as it relates to the JVs, just sort of directionally has internally your thoughts around the timing of when the JVs turned positive changed either elongated or shortened?

Himanshu Patel

I would say, the JVs, I think Frank’s answer was spot on. We are definitely seeing stabilization in their recent rate of growth. We anticipate them to improve mainly driven by digital. We don’t think that’s a tomorrow event, but we also don’t think that’s 2 years away. We think the digital enrollment investments that our bank partners and we have made take a little bit of time to perfect, but we will see the benefit of that in the not too distant future and the SMB direct business grew this quarter as well modestly similar to last quarter.

George Mihalos

Okay, thanks very helpful. And then Himanshu, can you just help us think about GFS margins back half of the year given the investments that you are making?

Himanshu Patel

If I see a slight decline and as we mentioned where we are ramping up our Navient business and that does come with a decent amount of investment that flows through the P&L more than CapEx initially, but that’s a transitory item from our perspective and obviously a very big win from a revenue perspective itself and also a platform for us to win significant additional new student loan processing business.

George Mihalos

Great. Thanks, guys. Congrats on the quarter.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum.

Hey, good morning. Again congrats. I want to follow-up, I don’t believe you guys spent a lot of time talking about Star and it looked like there was some good momentum and acceleration in that business segment. Can you talk a little bit about the progress that you are making there or the initiatives, talk about Star signature debit and the progress you are making there as well?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, I think, thank you for that, because we have stayed consistent that Star was going to be a grower and is a grower, you watched us go from doing PINless to now signature, you saw us signing up Walmart, now you hear us talking about other wins and then underlying that you hear us talking about banks that we are signing up and certifying it. So I think this drumbeat will continue through next year. I think the investments we made are beginning to payoff and we see it growing. So, I think it has good market applicability of both banks have adopted it and merchants enjoy it, so in pretty good shape right now.

Brad Berning

And a quick follow-up on Clover, can you talk a little bit about the timing of the Bolt in CardConnect and BluePay timing, I think you guys have used obviously one of the other big international players for that point of sale terminal. So to moving to Clover when does that timing start to take effect to roll that out?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, I think of it in next few quarters as how I think about it somewhere Q4 to Q1. All the development works have been done. We are going through the product making and we are making sure that the client impact is high, good. We are adding functionality to it to actually make it better than the Bolt solution was. So clear roadmap, clear commitment teams on the ground and execute and then you should expect to see it somewhere between Q4 and Q1.

Himanshu Patel

And to one of the earlier questions, Frank just mentioned Q4, Q1 for Bolt and Clover coming together, that’s one of the reasons we feel so good that we do have the best technical solution already in the ISV space and relative to the competition, but we think that gap is going to even widen after that.

Brad Berning

Good to hear. Thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Related to the earlier questions about GBS transaction growth and the acceleration you saw from large merchants, is that something that you see continuing so far into Q3 and then can you maybe comment a little bit about the RPT trends, it seems like those are kind of stabilized. Is there anything else going on there except for that being lifted by the ISV mix and the agent mix and kind of being depressed a little bit by the large merchant mix kind of netting out to a neutral impact?

Himanshu Patel

On the first question, the impact on our total transaction growth from the activity of large merchants in GBS is significant just given the sheer amount of transactions they contribute. So we are definitely benefiting from that right now. It’s hard to call that quarter-by-quarter, because lot of these providers – lot of these merchants have more than one processor, so they are moving volume between two processors sometimes. We are clearly benefiting that. We feel good about all of our relationships there. We don’t see anything structurally changing there. We have had I think fairly consistently strong transaction growth in GBS North America for a while. We expect that to continue. On the question of RPT, you asked the question two or three different ways, there is endless ways to cut that number. Our macro point on RPT for First Data is that it is really a spreadsheet output metric, it’s not a metric that we manage the business to, because of the sheer diversity of our business between large merchants, small merchants, ISOs direct, there is many different ways that we acquire revenue, but they all count as one transaction. The mix impacts on RPT for us are just too significant that we don’t really think about it as a metric that we forecast. So I recognized the metric has been trending favorably recently and a lot of that is because we are seeing good growth in our SMB type of businesses, which are coming through our partner solutions as well as our FD direct business. But like as I have mentioned before that just because that metric is potentially not growing, it does not mean the underlying business is not doing good that could entirely be explained by a negative mix item in a given quarter.

Jim Schneider

That’s helpful. Thanks. And then maybe as a follow-up with respect to M&A you have done a very good job over the last year and a half with respect to portfolio management both the acquisitions of CardConnect and BluePay and also the divestitures of some of the European businesses, maybe Frank if you look across your portfolio, are there additional opportunities that you see for maybe underperforming businesses that you might divest to command additional cash to pay down the debt further?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, I mean, we have been fairly consistent on this. Our portfolio itself once we added our ISV assets, really felt strong and good. We thought the business mix supported each other and even our products supported our distribution channels. And then you have seen us peel off some smaller assets that if you look at the Greece, CEZ conversation we just have, it’s a de-levering transaction. So you should think about anything we would do that would behave like that. Lower growth profile can’t really say it’s scaling any enterprise and maybe help me a little bit on leverage, but you would see not being very large scale happening in the company.

Jim Schneider

Thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Lisa Ellis with MoffettNathanson.

Hi, good morning guys. A more strategic question I guess on the bank JV channels, as you look across the businesses, clearly the ISV channels are secular winners right now, volume is shifting in that direction and had been for many years. Wholesale ISOs are in structural decline. The bank JV channel though is still little bit like it’s chalked up and obviously has had the impact of the Wells Fargo scandal over the last couple of years. So do you view that channel as a long-term like secular winner, do you expect volumes to reaccelerate in that channel backup to at market or better growth or is that a channel that’s now mature and just over the long-term will be a slower growth in the overall market?

Frank Bisignano

First of all, it’s great to hear from you and always good to talk to you. Second, we think it’s a mid single-digit grower. We think it’s a mid single-digit grower. I mean, as we renewed PNC, that’s a great partnership and we see the investment and a lot of this is driven by the bank’s commitment. We have a deep commitment with the other two partners to grow these that makes structural changes that cause them to grow. I think digitization is part of it. I mean you can’t disregard their well trafficked website and the opportunity to do what it did with other products. And I think there is regeneration in these fabulous banks that we partner with in driving the business forward. So I think next year it’s a grower and ultimately their mid single-digit growers.

Lisa Ellis

Terrific. Thank you. And good to be back to my second one is on e-com related, you called out a couple of important e-com wins this quarter, I don’t know if you gave the overall percentage if you could, can you give us a sense for where that’s trending in the mix of your business? And then also I believe you are still a bit underweight in e-com relative to the overall market, I know that card network now or at over 20% of their mix with e-com. Can you just give a sense for as you have now sort of fixed the ISV channel or on the path to doing that, what’s the path to increasing mix in e-com?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, Lisa, think about the growth rate of our e-com business as mid-teens, it’s been fairly consistent for us for a while fairly healthy business. And in terms of size, I would think about that as a business that’s well over $0.5 billion for us, which you know as a percentage of our merchant business, you will notice which is roughly $5 billion business globally, you will get to something between call it roughly 10% to 20% of our total revenue depending on which geography you are looking at.

Frank Bisignano

Yes. And I would just say to your probably underlying question that’s still in the investment space, we are building out more technology, we feel good about our roadmap on that and our ability to win share over time.

Lisa Ellis

Terrific. Thank you. Congrats guys.

Frank Bisignano

Thanks.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Brett Huff with Stephens.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first one is on attrition update I know that we were fairly high a couple of years ago and it came down nicely, any update on that and if that’s partially driving some of the acceleration in the North American business?

Frank Bisignano

Definitely a contributor, Brett. Attrition in our SMB direct business was at a level that was unacceptable to us in the early part of 2016. It has substantially improved since then and today you are kind of 2 years away from that period and attrition rights are very normal in that business and at a healthy and stable level at this stage.

Brett Huff

Great, thanks. And my follow-up is on Adyen as a new entrant at least from a public markets point of view, I know they have been around for a long time. Any update or commentary on competitive dynamics in that business, I know it’s always competitive, but anything meaningful change wise or maybe even new opportunities you guys might see as a result of that change?

Frank Bisignano

I don’t think them going public necessarily. We have seen anything, but we have always respected them as a handful of global e-com players that we compete with and they are definitely in that list.

Brett Huff

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Harshita Rawat with Bernstein.

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Himanshu, just following up on earlier questions in revenue versus EBITDA guidance, my question is how do we think about some rev/rec and ISO commission charge-through dynamics that may impact revenue more than EBITDA this quarter and for the full year?

Himanshu Patel

No really impact from that. Most of the reason why we didn’t raise EPS guidance it’s really related to foreign exchange and then as we talked about in the GFS segment, we are going to see a little bit of margin pressure in the second half, because of the Navient deal and that’s really – that’s the impact on the EBITDA lines.

Harshita Rawat

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jason Kupferberg with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Hey, good morning guys. So I know you called out the UK as a source of strength in GBS EMEA, I wanted to get your reaction to the report that came out last week from the payment system regulator whether or not do you think we maybe in for any sort of material changes in the merchant acquiring market in the UK and just as part of those comments, can you help us size that that UK GBS business?

Himanshu Patel

Sure. The UK is about 2% of First Data’s total revenue. Obviously, we are watching everything you guys are watching, let’s see what unfolds, but at this stage, we don’t expect it to be material too to total company.

Jason Kupferberg

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just a follow-up on the JVs, I just wanted to see if can put a little bit of a finer al point on things, I know you are forecasting some improvement here over time. Do you still expect the second half in aggregate to be better than the first half from a revenue growth perspective there and then any color on lead flow from the quarter?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, I would say given all the work we have put in, we definitely feel continually better about the JVs and we have come off a very difficult place to somewhat of a stabilized place. We like to think about that next year, the JVs are grower and that’s how we have laid it out. So to me that’s the JV picture, we got investment, we got great partners and we have a bunch of engines working there and it did have a very, very difficult time, but that was in the rearview mirror now and now it’s about stabilization. It stabilized and now it’s about forward march.

Jason Kupferberg

Any metrics on the lead flow there in the quarter?

Frank Bisignano

Yes. I mean, we mentioned the last quarter lead flow in that business, so we are going to stop this closing, because it’s going to shortly become irrelevant and misleading, because of the digital world, but I think it’s fair to say it’s still down modestly, but I think as you go forward in the next 6 months or so you are going to see that data become fairly contorted, because digital drives a lot of leads, but they have different close rates to it.

Jason Kupferberg

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank.

Hi, good morning. Just a couple of clarifications. If you do isolate the GBS North America growth acceleration that went to 6% from 4%, so it’s a 200 basis point improvement, what would you point to be in the main factors for them?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, most of the – I think if you go back to our scripted comments, Bryan, you can see GBS North America is seeing broad-based strength in a lot of business lines we broadly call it partner solutions as one area, which includes many businesses within itself. It includes CardConnect, it includes BluePay, it includes the agent business within both of them, the agent business that heritage First Data had, it includes the retail ISO business, all of these businesses are doing great. Our FD direct business, which is not in partner solutions, is also better, definitely not growing as fast as the partner solutions business, but clearly growing which wasn’t the case a year ago. And so when I think about sequentially the growth rate, it’s probably a little bit more tight to partner, but that could be any given quarter, you got a little bit of back and forth between the two, but I would say the overall narrative is despite the alliances being businesses that are not growing at this stage, we clearly have two other engines of growth between partner solutions and FD direct that more than compensates for that. So, we feel very good that GBS North America is a mid single-digit grower.

Bryan Keane

Okay, helpful. And then GFS margins, we have talked about it being impacted by the Navient contract ramping up, I was just hoping you quantify that, how much we expect margins to be lower by and then NSS same thing, there is a large contract that wasn’t, you didn’t renew that with lower margin, how much would that impact revenue growth rate by? Thanks.

Himanshu Patel

Yes. Bryan, why don’t we help you offline on that just by segment, but it’s fair to say that both of those factors are reflected in our total company EBITDA growth rate guidance for the full year, we will walk you through it segment by segment offline.

Bryan Keane

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Himanshu Patel

Yes, the penetration rate is not 100%, but it’s growing. I would say it’s probably about half of our new sign-ups depending on the channel you are looking at, some channels are higher, some are lower, but it’s a great initiative. It’s one of our key pillars of competing in the digital world as well. We think simplified pricing, Clover and digital enrollment hangs really well together. And so I think you will see more of that coming to our mix going forward, not less.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. And then the second question is with regards to the leverage targets at low 5s and this year low 4s and the next year, obviously, Himanshu, you have mentioned a few times before that debt pay-down is primary use of cash. I wanted to ask with regards to the announced divestiture of the businesses in Greece and Central Eastern Europe, which should generate you guys have mentioned €375 million, is that included in there just from a clarification standpoint or is there a different use of cash from those business?

Himanshu Patel

No. So, Ashwin, for sure the anticipated divestiture proceeds will go towards debt pay-down, so that will help us get to the leverage targets we are talking about, but if you go back to my scripted comments, I mentioned that we have reported a leverage ratio at the end of Q2 of 5.6. If you pro forma the impact of that divestiture both on the numerator and the denominator of leverage we are at 5.5. So, it’s roughly a 0.1 de-leveraging transaction and that will in reality flow through in the second half when the deal closes, but pro forma, we gave you the number in Q2. And then the bridge from that sort of mid 5s to low 5s between now and year end is free cash flow in the second half, which will further help us payoff debt.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Great. Thank you, guys.

That's all the time we have this morning for questions. So I would like to return the call to Frank Bisignano for any closing comments.

Frank Bisignano

Yes, thank you everyone for being on the call this morning. We are most grateful for your time and attention. We look forward over the next days and weeks and as always be available for you and talking to you as we go forward. Thank you and have a great day.

Thank you. The conference has now concluded.