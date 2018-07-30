Urovant Sciences Begins Process For U.S. IPO

UROV has top-tier biopharma connections and expects to publish top-line Phase 3 trial results for its lead candidate in early 2019.

The firm is a mid- to late-stage biopharma developing treatments for overactive bladder syndrome.

Urovant Sciences has filed a registration statement to raise $150 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Urovant Sciences (UROV) intends to raise gross proceeds of $150 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing new therapies for urologic conditions.

UROV has achieved promising results and is tightly focused on developing treatments for various conditions related to overactive bladder syndrome.

Company And Technology

The Basel-based, Switzerland, biopharmaceutical company was founded in 2016 initially to research general urologic conditions but quickly started specializing in overactive bladder syndrome.

Management is headed by President and CEO Keith Katkin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at Avanir Pharmaceuticals.

Urovant has been working on a treatment for overactive bladder syndrome. Patients affected by overactive bladder feel a constant need to urinate, to such an extent it impacts their lives.

This uncontrollable need can occur both during the day and night. About 40% of patients diagnosed with overactive bladder syndrome also are affected by incontinence.

Below is a brief overview video about overactive bladder syndrome:

(Source: St Pete Urology)

Vibegron is Urovant's lead product and its Phase 3 trial is ongoing. Vibegron is a small molecule beta-3 agonist taken orally once a day.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

(Source: Urovant)

The firm expects to publish top-line results from Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate by the first half of 2019.

Market And Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the overactive bladder treatment market is expected to grow from $3.63 billion in 2017 to $4.19 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 2.9%.

The main factors driving market growth are the rising prevalence of overactive bladder syndrome, stronger marketing campaigns by key players in the industry, and the development of novel therapies.

The U.S. dominated the market share in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. The U.S. registered a higher number of overactive bladder which contributed to its dominance as well as local reimbursement policies and a quality network of healthcare.

As for Europe, factors such as the growing number of geriatric populations, increased awareness through marketing campaigns, and rising healthcare expenditures are driving up the market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing overactive bladder treatments include:

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Allergan (AGN)

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Mylan (MYL)

Medtronic (MDT)

Endo International (ENDP)

Sanofi (SNY)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:HTSUF)

Financial Performance

UROV's recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm in that they report no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through multiple trials.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Urovant S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $7.2 million in cash and $5.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

UROV intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

To fund our international Phase 3 EMPOWUR trial for vibegron in patients with OAB; To advance both our planned Phase 3 clinical trial for vibegron for the treatment of OAB in men with BPH and our planned Phase 2a clinical trial for vibegron in patients with IBS-associated pain; and The remainder to fund working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include research and development of vibegron for other indications.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Cowen.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

