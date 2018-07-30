Tractor Supply Company Plows Through Q2

However, increasingly leveraged EPS growth and inflationary pressures make the growth numbers not quite as impressive as they may appear on the surface.

Performance improvement across the organization combined with positive weather and economic factors to provide one of TSCO's most impressive quarterly performances in years.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) plowed through quarter two, posting impressive top and bottom line results and comparable store sales that were particularly exciting. However, investors need to realize that these numbers were partially driven by leveraged buybacks, pulled-forward demand through consumer credit, and inflationary pressures, making them not as impressive as they may first appear to be. As such, I view TSCO as a hold right now and a buy in the high $60s to low $70s.

Safety

TSCO maintained a solid balance sheet and excellent dividend coverage during Q2, with a current ratio of 1.92 and a significantly reduced quarterly payout ratio (18.3%) despite raising its dividend by 14.8% during the quarter. It is now on pace to pay out 28.9% of earnings in dividends by year-end, under its long-term target payout ratio of 30%.

Something investors need to keep an eye on, however, has been a significant rise in long-term debt, which management has used to finance its aggressive share buy-back program. In the past year alone, LT Debt has grown 19% and the current share of the LT Debt has grown by 20%. This caused the current ratio to decline from 2.02 to 1.92.

While these share buybacks have generally been accretive (average repurchase price has been in the low-to-mid $60s over the past two years) and the company's liquidity remains strong, it is definitely a troubling trend (especially this late in the economic cycle) that investors need to keep an eye on. If it persists for another year or two, it could begin to burden the balance sheet and threaten the company's historically strong liquidity. Furthermore, investors need to remember that by pursuing this course, management is trading equity for inflated EPS growth numbers, so earnings growth is not as impressive as it may first appear.

A very positive sign from the quarter was the ongoing strengthening of the company's moat (i.e., its ability to leverage competitive advantages to build profitable long-term customer relationships). The investments in the supply chain (via new distribution and mixing centers) not only enabled them to keep stores well stocked and become more cash efficient by achieving a faster inventory turn rate, it also is insulating them from immediate impacts from tariffs (i.e., "no material impacts to the 2018 financial outlook" due to the fact that only 10% of their total receipts are directly imported) and supplying them with considerable alternative supply options down the road should the trade war with China continue and/or escalate.

Furthermore, IT investments have led to an expanded functionality for an already award-winning website (e.g., introducing more payment options online and allowing eligible customers to make tax-exempt purchases), increasing the stockyard kiosk store count and mobile point-of-sale system, and growing the Neighbor's Club engagement (boasting a 90% retention rate, overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, with Neighbor's Club members out-shopping non-members by 3-4x, driving higher comp sales).

TSCO is also processing the rich streams of data that they have obtained through their loyalty and mobile/web programs in order to drive and improve customer engagement and wallet share, with the ultimate goal of "personalizing communication digitally to mirror the experience one has in our stores." Once again, 70% of all online purchases were picked up in-store, sustaining the vital role that stores continue to play as part of the business and illustrating the accretive role that e-commerce is playing to store sales rather than eating away at them.

TSCO has also been working hard at improving its customer service, achieving significant progress according to the company's GURA (greet, uncover, recommend and ask) metric and actually achieving improving scores across all customer service metrics. Through data analysis, they have found that when these scores are higher, it seems to drive higher comp sales.

Another yet somewhat concerning way in which TSCO is strengthening its moat is through enhancing their private label credit card offering, which has reportedly "resonated" with customers experienced "solid" growth every month. Management reports that:

"Credit card applications are up and the percentage of sales on the card has increased every period since our new offers went into effect in March of this year. Over time, we anticipate this to become a key tool in deepening our relationship with our customers, drive loyalty and increase our share of wallet."

While this is great in that it does lead to greater sales and therefore faster inventory turnovers and even increased market share, the risk here is that it may cause distortions in signals to the supply chain by pulling substantial demand forward. For instance, management reported that "our initial focus on the program right now is deferred financing offers... It allowed customers who were looking for deferred financing on bigger tickets to be able to accept that level of program."

If customers increasingly take a buy now, pay later approach, then not only could it lead to artificially strong results in the present (and disappointing sales down the road), but it also puts an increasing weight on a continuously strong economy. If/when the economy turns south, heavily leveraged customers won't only not be buying more big ticket items, they may have to cut back in other areas as well to be able to pay off their previous purchases.

Growth

Boosted by tax cuts, friendly weather, aggressive share repurchases, rebounding macroeconomic factors, and a strengthening moat, TSCO put up strong growth numbers in Q2, beating on the top and bottom lines with 9.7% revenue growth, 35.2% Diluted EPS growth, and 5.6% comparable stores sales growth. These strong results led them to raise guidance fairly significantly as the midpoint EPS guidance went from $4.05 to $4.15 and comps are now forecast to exceed 3% for the year.

Growth was driven in a well-balanced manner. Online sales continued their robust double-digit growth pace and store sales "were driven by broad-based strength across all geographic regions" as well as in comparable average ticket, traffic, and merchandising division. The company has now seen comp store sales growth of 3%+ in each of the past four quarters, signifying strong organic growth momentum for the business.

Meanwhile, store growth maintained a healthy clip (25 new Tractor Supply stores and 2 (net) Petsense locations opened) as the company continues to make steady investments in growth the store count without stretching its supply chain too thin. The ongoing strength in comps growth implies that they are able to compete effectively in the new markets they are entering, boding well for future store count growth. Another encouraging sign was that the Petsense business seems to be operating well:

stores continue to have positive comp store sales increases in line with our expectations.

However, as alluded to previously, TSCO's growth wasn't quite as impressive as the frontline numbers indicate. While the 3.7% average ticket increase is the largest in 6 years, it was boosted by 0.7% due to inflation as well as by the forward-pulled demand from the private-label credit card financing offers. Furthermore, the tax cuts and debt-financed share repurchases also boosted EPS significantly as gross margins actually declined somewhat due to increasing freight costs and employee incentive compensation.

This reveals that the company's pricing power - while it is improving somewhat (as evidenced by them reducing promotional activities during the quarter due to strong customer demand) - is not yet at the point of fully passing on inflationary cost increases to customers.

Management believes that operating margins will continue to face headwinds through the remainder of 2018 but will stabilize in 2019 due to maturing investments, robust growth contributing to new economies of scale, and improved operating efficiencies from their ONETractor initiatives.

The dividend continued its robust growth and given the payout ratio decline to below management's 30% target, should be able grow in line with EPS moving forward.

Valuation

Assuming the economy remains strong and management continues to effectively execute on their ONETractor strategy, comps should continue 3%+ growth for the foreseeable future, enabling store count to contribute 4-6% growth, while margins stabilize. Given the current pace of buybacks and assuming dividend growth grows in line with EPS moving forward, investors should also achieve 3-5% annual capital returns as well. This should result in 10-14% annual EPS growth.

However, given the forward pulls on customer purchasing power from the credit card program, the law of diminishing returns as stores are built in marginally less attractive markets, and mounting debt begins to inhibit dividend growth and/or share buybacks, I think EPS growth will likely hover in the 8-12% range over the next five years. Factoring in macroeconomic risk, I think an 8% 5-year EPS growth rate is a reasonable conservative assumption, giving us an 11.5% projected annualized return at current prices:

Investor Takeaway

TSCO remains one of the most attractive growth at a reasonable price, moated retailers on the market today. Its dividend enjoys a strong outlook and its current momentum is strong. However, it remains exposed to considerable macroeconomic risk and is increasingly employing leveraged means to juice its growth numbers implying a potentially unsustainable growth trajectory, especially as it moves increasingly into competitive markets. Investors should therefore use caution and wait for a higher margin of safety before buying shares. I recommend waiting for a broader margin of safety and buying shares in the high $60s/low $70s range.

