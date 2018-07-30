Total: Strong Q2 Results, Good Long-Term Potential

The company looks likely to grow its production and cash flow further over the remainder of the year.

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, French oil and gas supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were rather disappointing, with the company missing the analyst consensus earnings. However, a more in-depth look at the earnings announcement shows that the company actually performed quite well and will likely please most investors in it. The company is overall a strong player in the energy sector, a fact that is reinforced by these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's second quarter 2018 earnings results.

Total had total sales of $52.540 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 31.6% increase over the $39.915 billion that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2017.

The company completed the acquisition of Engle LNG following the close of the second quarter. This transaction makes the company the second largest supplier of LNG in the world.

Total produced an average of 2.717 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 9% increase over the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $6.246 billion in the second quarter. This represents a 35% increase over the $4.640 that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Total reported a net income of $3.721 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This is an 83% increase over the year-ago quarter. It also works out to $1.31 per diluted share.

Without a doubt, the first thing that a reader perusing these highlights is likely to notice is the company's large year-over-year revenue increase. One reason for this is that energy prices increased dramatically compared to the prior year quarter due at least partly to rising geopolitical tensions. In the second quarter of last year, Total received an average of $49.60 per barrel of oil that it sold. The same figure was $74.40 in the most recent quarter, a 50% increase. As can be expected, the fact that the company received more money for every barrel would naturally boost the company's revenues if production remained at least steady. In addition, oil prices were not the only energy price to increase either. As shown here, the price of natural gas was also higher than in the year-ago quarter.

As is the case with many European energy companies, Total produces a significant amount of natural gas. Thus, the increase in this unit price also proved to have a significant impact on the company's total revenues.

As mentioned in the highlights, Total boosted its total production year-over-year, which was another factor in the company's improved financial performance year-over-year. However, this production growth was not uniform. As we see here, oil production increased year-over-year while gas production actually went down.

Although gas production went down, the increase in oil production was much greater, so the company's total production increased. It makes sense why a production increase would be beneficial for the company's top line; after all, a higher production would give the company more products to sell. When combined with the higher across-the-board prices, we get the revenue boost that we saw in the quarter.

In my last report on Total's earnings results, I was cautious about the impact that the company's capital expenditures were having on its free cash flows. As mentioned in the highlights, Total had an operating cash flow of $6.246 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The company reported total organic investments of $2.780 billion in the quarter. This gives the company a free cash flow of $3.466 billion, which is a significant improvement over the first quarter of this year. This effectively frees up money that the company can use for other purposes, such as financing its generous dividend.

Total looks likely to grow and improve itself over the remainder of the year, which will be to the benefit of the company's shareholders. Over the coming months, the company will start production at several of the growth projects that it has been working on over the past few years. These projects include Kaombo, Tempa Rossa, Ichthyus, and Egina. In addition, the company will be ramping up production at a few of the projects that recently started production such as Yamal LNG, Fort Hills, and Timimoun. Through these efforts, Total should achieve average production levels in 2018 that are approximately 7% higher than 2017 levels. Barring a decline in oil prices, which seems highly unlikely, this should result in stronger cash flow levels than what Total has seen over the past few years.

The company is also taking further steps to boost its cash flows. During the recent period of low oil prices, Total embarked on a program meant to improve its efficiency and reduce its costs. Although oil prices have recovered, the company has continued its work on implementing the program. The company expects to achieve total cost reductions of $4.2 billion through this program compared to 2014 levels. This should, therefore, also have a positive impact on the company's operating cash flows and also free up cash for other purposes.

In conclusion, the company's second quarter results were actually quite good despite the earnings miss. Total saw improving cash flows in the quarter that should continue to improve as the company grows its production and reduces its costs over the remainder of the year. Overall, this looks like a strong and well-positioned energy major.

