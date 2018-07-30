Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Executives

Yujia Zhao - IR

Dewen Chen - CEO & Director

Wei Qing - Chief Games Development Officer

Yaobin Wang - CFO

Analysts

Alex Xie - Crédit Suisse

Natalie Wu - China International Capital Corporation Limited

Alex Poon - Morgan Stanley

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Yujia Zhao. Please go ahead, Yujia.

Yujia Zhao

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Dewen Chen.

Dewen Chen

For the second quarter of 2018, our total revenue was $113 million, which was in line with our guidance. Online revenue -- online game revenue was $94 million, while our cinema advertising revenue saw a large decline because we adjusted our strategy related to the acquisition and sale of advertising resources during the quarter.

We expect our cinema advertising revenue to improve significantly during the third quarter as a result of the new strategy. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $28 million, which exceeded our guidance.

For PC games, revenue for the second quarter was flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Thanks to the launch of our expansion pack for TLBB's 11-year anniversary as well as continued improvement to in-game content that address user needs. Revenue from TLBB PC remained stable quarter-over-quarter, which, again, exceeded our expectation.

For PC games, we will continue to focus on maximizing the longevity of our legacy PC games, such as TLBB. As a part of this, we continue to concentrate our efforts on serving the needs of our users and increasing both user engagement and retention by improving game design and operation. In the third quarter, we will launch an expansion pack for TLBB PC and a rollout series of summer event. We expect TLBB PC revenue for the fourth quarter -- for the third quarter to decline about 10% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

For mobile games, we plan to continue to innovate the quality of graphics and gameplay of older games and explore opportunities to adapt popular gameplay that users prefer. During the quarter, the pace of the revenue decline of Legacy TLBB Mobile continued to slow, mainly because of a number of in-game improvements that we proactively made. Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer will give you an update later on our latest progress with this game.

For TLBB 3D, the revenue declined by 10% quarter-over-quarter. The game has now been in operation for 3.5 years. We will keep maintaining the game and experiment with creative R&D ideas that we can implement in other games.

For mobile game development, we will remain focused on producing top-quality games. And MMORPG will continue to be a core part of our strategy. Meanwhile, we are exploring the development of advanced casual games and SLG games. Our team will seek to make breakthroughs in graphics, game design, gameplay, so as to adapt to the continuous changes in the gaming market and meet the ever-increasing needs of users.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, to give you an update on the latest progress of Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Wei Qing

Thanks, Dewen. During the quarter, we launched our first annual expansion pack for Legacy TLBB Mobile. In it, we introduced upgraded character design and scenarios. And we also unveiled a new plan, new social functionality and battle royale style gameplay. We are pleased to see that all of these updates have helped to slow the declining revenue of Legacy TLBB Mobile. In the third quarter, we will continue to work on improving the games. We will launch another new plan, introduce even more interesting new gameplay and further fine tune the game to address in-game issues and increase user engagement. And looking out further into the future, we will also continue to launch promotional activities that are aligned with user needs to keep revenue stable.

Now let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Yaobin Wang, to discuss the financial highlights.

Yaobin Wang

Thank you, Wei Qing. Let me walk you through our financial highlights for the second quarter. Total revenue was $113 million representing a decrease of 25% year-over-year, and 18% quarter-over-quarter, in line with our guidance. Online game revenue was $94 million, representing a decrease of 23% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter, also in line with our guidance. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were due to the natural decline in revenue of our older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Online advertising revenue was $6 million, representing a decrease of 22% year-over-year and an increase of 9% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease and the quarter-over-quarter increase reflected changes in the advertising need of web game operators on the 11733 website.

Cinema advertising revenue was $12 million, representing a decrease of 33% year-over-year and 53% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was a result of a strategy adjustment related to the acquisition and sale of advertising resources during the quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to both the strategy adjustment and a seasonal trend in cinema advertising, typical of the second quarter.

Now, let me provide some more details about other financials. From now on, most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release. Gross margin was 66%, which compares with 77% in the second quarter of 2017 and 69% in the first quarter of 2018. Gross margin of the online games business was 85% compared with 91% in the second quarter of 2017 and 84% in the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was mainly due to a decline in revenue from Legacy TLBB Mobile, which has a high gross margin as revenue is recognized on a net basis after revenue sharing with a third-party licensee operator.

Operating profit was $21 million compared with operating profit of $63 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $35 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $28 million compared with net income of $61 million in the second quarter of 2017 and net loss of $16 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $0.52, which compares with fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS of $1.14 in the second quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $0.30 in the first quarter of 2018.

Now let's moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement. As of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaling $571 million compared with $978 million as of December 31, 2017. For the second quarter, we had net operating cash inflow of $45 million. Finally, for the third quarter 2018 guidance, we expect total revenue to be between $100 million and $110 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 3% to 11%.

Within total revenue, online games revenue to be between $80 million and $90 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 4% to 15%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $20 million and $25 million. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between $0.37 and $0.47. Share-based compensation expense to be around $1 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards. In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of CNY 6.8 to $1 as compared with the actual exchange rate of about CNY 6.38 to $1 for the second quarter 2018. Like last quarter, we won't take questions regarding the going-private proposal in the Q&A session for this call.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, please we would like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of Alex Xie from Crédit Suisse.

Alex Xie

I have two questions to ask. One is that you have mentioned that our PC games revenue has stabilized in this quarter, but I also noticed that the quarterly aggregate active paying accounts of PC games was down 13% quarter-over-quarter. So was the stabilization more due to increasing in ARPU? And my second question is that for the -- our new games pipeline, any updates on the new games to be launched in this quarter on -- or in Q4? Or -- and what is your expectations for these new games?

Dewen Chen

In the first and second quarter, actually, a lot of our work was mainly focused on stabilized users' engagement, so we didn't -- we haven't done a lot of promotional activities. So it's a normal scenario, that APA 13% decreasing. So that means, actually, ARPU will be increased by a little.Clearly, we'll have a lot of new games to be launched in third and fourth quarter. But for the -- we cannot give specific numbers on the expectation on these games, and where we are, are more testing phases.So we have two MMORPG to be launched, and a few of other types of games, like SLG games.And there is some impact from the licensing from the government. So we cannot give specific estimates on the date of the game to be launched.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Natalie Wu from CICC.

Natalie Wu

Just a little bit following up with the trial, mentioned licensing issue recently. Just wondering, if the licensing issue only limited to those in part of the games or is that impact on -- of the self-developed games as well? And also, another question is regarding the personnel or headcount plan. Just wondering how many R&D staff you have currently and what's the number a year ago. Also curious about the headcount plan going forward and, at current stage, what kind of the incentive plan you will give to retain or attract talents.

Dewen Chen

For the first, licensing issue question, that's due to two government departments are mergering into one. So it has been four months that no any single new game can get the license. So for now, we don't know when it can become normal. So we don't know when every gaming company can get to the license. For some of the game in the market, they have got to their license before this issue. So it doesn't impact with those games. Our current R&D employees, the number is 1,200 and similar with the number of last year. The number is quite stable. We actually are performing as to the average level of industry norm. So we have talent pools, and we have certain employee incentive plans.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Alex Poon from Morgan Stanley.

Alex Poon

I have a few questions. First, in your third quarter guidance, can you give us the guidance in renminbi terms? Or can you tell us what exchange rate are you using for third quarter? And my second question is about the battle royale feature. After launching this feature, have you seen higher user engagement and higher, for example, DAU-to-MAU ratio or paying ratio increase after launching the new feature? And then my third question is about your change in strategy about your advertising business. You expect a significant rebound in third quarter. Can you tell us how -- what was the strategy change and what level of revenue should we expect in third quarter?

Yaobin Wang

For the third quarter, we are using CNY 6.8 to $1. So it's about 77% influences.

Wei Qing

Not only the battle royale gameplay, we also launched a lot of other gameplays. So overall speaking, our monthly active user in the second quarter was increased.

Dewen Chen

But talking about game business, in the past, the resource procurement and sales strategy, they are a single department to -- in charge of the sales and procurement. But in the future, we will do resource procurement and acquisition per the duration of sales.

In the past, the strategy was so-called too fragmented. And in the future, we will focus more on those VIP customers with -- they can pay much higher advertising fees, those top-priority customers. We expect cinema revenue will increase by at least 38% in the third quarter Q-o-Q.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Alicia Yap from Citigroup.

Alicia Yap

I have two quick questions. One is regarding the expansion pack for Legacy TLBB. Most of this expansion pack now mainly to slow down the declining of the game or any chance that the expansion pack will actually be reviving the gamers' interest, which leads to revenue re-accelerations. Second question is, I'm not too sure if you guys disclosed earlier whether how much is the revenue contribution from PC, specifically on the PC TLBB.

Dewen Chen

Currently speaking, it's possible because now the declining is getting slower, and our main focus is to extend the longevity of the game. So our current focus is not on the revenue side. The answer was PC game accounts for nearly 60% of our total game revenue. And for TLBB Mobile game, it's recorded on a net basis because Tencent is the operator of the game. So if we are talking about gross billings, the Legacy TLBB Mobile will have higher visits in terms of gross billing.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the conference back to Yujia. Please go ahead.

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Operator. Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for your participation. You may all disconnect the lines now. Thank you.