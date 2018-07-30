Royce, Ellsworth And India

In a July 2 article, "Screening Closed End Funds," I shared my strategy for adding up to 5 closed end funds to the portfolio. Seven CEFs were identified for my watchlist, including:

BlackRock Health Sciences (BME);

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV);

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII);

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (RFI);

Liberty All Stars Growth Fund (ASG);

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS);

NFJ Dividend & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ).

As I continued to study closed end fund possibilities, I decided to shift my focus. In developing the above list of 7 CEFs, I looked for funds that used little or no leverage and wrote covered calls to enhance the fund's income. I decided that I would put greater emphasis on using the CEFs to enhance the portfolio's diversification.

Two Royce Funds

In a July 16 article, "50 Is Nifty," I mentioned without elaboration that I had added the first two CEFs, both funds in the Royce fund family.

Royce Value Trust Incorporated

I added Royce Value Trust (RVT) to the portfolio on July 6 at $15.83. The fund comprises 0.97% of the portfolio. I included RVT because it approximates the Russell 2000 index, which differs from the portfolio's focus on large caps.

RVT fund was founded in 1986. It was the first small cap closed end fund. I've followed founder Chuck Royce for many years. In the mid-1990s, I bought a 5.75% RVT convertible note that was due in June, 2004. The note was called in 1998 and I exercised its conversion into 75.93 shares of RVT. So, that was my introduction to this CEF. I have not held RVT shares for several years but I respect Chuck Royce and his management team.

The fund's Fact Sheet indicates that RVT's average net asset value annual return has been 10.74% since inception, compared with 9.76% for the Russell 2000. I think of it as a way of approximating the index with a focus on receiving an outsized portion of the return as annual income. As of July 27, 2018, the share price was $15.89. The current quarterly distribution is $.30, for an annual yield of 7.55%. The current NAV is $17.58, for a discount of 9.61%. The adjusted expense ratio is 0.54%. The one-year Z-statistic is -0.62. Morningstar shows a 4.57% leverage ratio for RVT.

RVT holds 372 securities, with about 17% outside the U.S. The three largest sectors represented in RVT are Industrials (30.8%), Information Technology (19.3%) and Financials (14.9%). The three largest holdings are FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 2.1%; HEICO Corporation (HEI), 1.9%; and Quaker Chemical (KWR), 1.4%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Incorporated

I added Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) to the portfolio on July 6 at $10.25. The fund comprises 0.98% of the portfolio. I included RMT because it further diversifies the portfolio as a smaller-cap companion to RVT.

RMT was launched in December, 1993. It uses the Russell 2000 as a benchmark against which to measure performance, but its composition is at the "micro-cap" level, which is considerably smaller than the small cap index, as indicated by Morningstar.

RMT's Fact Sheet indicates that RMT's average net asset value annual return has been 11.19% since inception, compared with 9.44% for the Russell 2000. As of July 27, 2018, the share price was $10.47. The current quarterly distribution is $.18, for an annual yield of 6.88%. The current NAV is $11.03, for a discount of 5.08%. The adjusted expense ratio is 0.62%. The one-year Z-statistic is 3.04. Morningstar shows a 9.60% leverage ratio for RMT.

RMT generally invests in companies with a market cap of less than $1 billion. holds 351 securities, with about 18% outside the U.S. The two largest sectors represented in RMT are Information Technology (20.8%) and Industrials (20.2%). The two largest holdings are Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) at 2.2% and Surmodics (SRDX) at 1.6%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd

I added the Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) to the portfolio at $9.68 on July 26. It now comprises 0.90% of the portfolio. I included ECF in the portfolio to add some diversification in the form of convertible securities.

ECF was launched in June, 1986. The fund has a long history of conservative management. Two of the managers have worked together for 22 years. Morningstar reports a leverage ratio of 2.07% for ECF. The fund has issued $30 million of preferred shares.

In 2015, ECF became part of GAMCO Investors (formerly Gabelli Asset Management Company). The fund's Fact Sheet states that ECF "invests primarily in convertible securities and common stock, with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term."

As of March 30, 2018, ECF's holdings consisted of 129 securities: 60.2% convertible corporate bonds, 3.9% convertible preferred stocks, 13.4% mandatory convertible securities, 22.4% common stocks and 0.1% U.S. Treasury bills. The three largest sectors represented in ECF were Computer Software and Services (17.1%), Health Care (16.4%) and Financial Services (12.4%). The three largest holdings were Mandatory Exchangeable Trust (OTC:MNXCZ), 2.56%, Equinix (EQIX), 1.81%, and DISH Network Corporation 3.38% bonds, 1.80%.

Most of ECF's 29 common stocks are not in my portfolio The overlaps are: AbbVie (ABBV), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE) and AT&T (T). The current market value for many of their common stock holdings is well above ECF's cost, revealing a glimpse of potential future capital gains.

ECF's average net asset value annual return has been 7.95% since inception, based on the initial net asset value of $9.30 (after IPO expenses at a $10.00 offering price). The fund uses two benchmarks, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All Convertibles All Qualities Index, which commenced on December 31, 1994, and the Bloomberg Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, which commenced on January 1, 2003. The 10-year NAV total return for ECF is 7.07%, compared 8.23% for the BOA/Merrill Lynch index and 5.62% for the Bloomberg index.

As of July 27, 2018, the share price was $9.67. The current quarterly distribution recently was raised from $.11 to $.15, for an annual yield of 6.20%. The current NAV is $10.88, for a discount of 11.12%. The expense ratio is 1.08%. The one-year Z-statistic is -0.50.

ECF comprises 0.90% of the portfolio.I included ECF because it further diversifies the portfolio by with its focus on convertible securities. Nick Ackerman's July 25, 2018 article about ECF points out that most investors do not have easy access to convertible securities:

"The top ten holdings for ECF, in particular, have holdings that the usual retail investor cannot gain access to. These are left to institutional investors or, in this case, ECF that can gain access to some of these securities."

The India Fund, Inc

I added the India Fund (IFN) to the portfolio on July 25 at $25.03. It now comprises 0.95% of the portfolio. I included IFN in the portfolio to add some international exposure. IFN is my only single country fund. The U.S. Census Bureau puts India's population 3.9 times that of the U.S., at 1,296,834,042. India's population is second only to China's 1,384,688,986. Many Indian companies are not directly, or easily, available to U.S. investors. I was introduced to IFN by George Spritzer's excellent July 24 article, "This India Closed-End Fund Has a 12% Discount and Yields Over 11%."

The three largest India open end exchange traded funds are:

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), with $5.04 billion in assets; WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI), with $1.54 billion in assets; and iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY), with $789 million in assets.

Morningstar lists two India closed end funds in the India Equity category:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF), with $424 million in assets; and India Fund, with $796 million in assets.

The India Fund (IFN) was launched in December, 1993, by Aberdeen Asset Management, based in Aberdeen, Scotland. IFN's Fact Sheet indicates that IFN's net asset value total return has been 9.5% since inception (February 23, 1994), which compares with 6.9% for the benchmark MSCI India. Coincidentally, Morgan Stanley's IIF also began trading in February, 1994, and the IIF website, which indicates IIF's total return since inception is 10.21%.

Aberdeen's website provides periodic commentary about the India Fund and India's economic climate. The most recent edition was April, 2018, which discloses the fund's top ten holdings:

As of May 31, the fund's sector representation was quite broad. Here are the top 5:

Financials, 21.8%;

Consumer Staples, 19.5%;

Information Technology, 16.5%;

Materials, 13.6%;

Health Care, 11.0%.

Aberdeen's new IFN distribution policy

As of July 27, 2018, the share price for Aberdeen's India Fund was $25.51. The NAV was $28.64, for a discount of 10.93%.

Aberdeen made an important announcement about IFN's revised distribution policy on April 4, 2018. Aberdeen studied IFN's recent 2-year history of trading at a discount to NAV, which showed an average discount of 11.7%. In an attempt to reduce this discount, the fund has shifted from an annual distribution in December to a quarterly distribution. Here's the heart of the recent announcement:

"The Board has determined that the Fund will pay quarterly distributions at an annual rate, set once a year, that is a percentage of the average daily NAV for the previous three months as of the month-end prior to declaration. The Board has determined that the initial annualized rate for the 2018 fiscal year will be 10%. This policy will be subject to regular review by the Board."

The first quarterly distribution was $.76 on April 19, 2018 (ex div date), and the second distribution was $.71 on June 20, 2018 (ex div date). If one annualizes the most recent quarterly distribution, the total would be $2.84. The distribution for calendar year 2017 was $3.16 (with a September distribution of $.3293 and a December distribution of $2.8340). Based on the July 27 price of $25.51, a $2.84 payout would be an 11.13% payout. A payout of 10% on the current NAV of $28.64 would $2.86. So, the first two quarterly distributions appear to be consistent with the fund's target distribution.

IFN's expense ratio is 1.26%. The one-year Z-statistic is 0.60. This compares to Morgan Stanley's IIF adjusted expense ratio of 1.39%. Neither IFN nor IIF use leverage.

Current watchlist

I've been working toward the goal of having up to 5% of the portfolio in closed end funds (5 funds at an allocation of about 1%). During July, I determined to use the CEFs to further diversify the portfolio. So far, I've added a small cap fund, a micro-cap fund, a fund focused on convertible securities and a single country fund (India).

I would like to add one more CEF to the portfolio. There are two CEFs on my watchlist:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX); and

Central Securities Corporation (CET).

I welcome your opinion about CEFs. Your comments enrich our discussion. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, WMT, ADP, PFE, MRK, PG, MMM, CSCO, RY, NWN, PEP, IBM, TXN, KMB, QCOM, SPG, CDUAF, CLX, PPL, WEC, ABBV, NNN, O, SKT, EPD, BIP, BEP, VTR, BCE, T, WPC, MAIN, APLE, ECF, IFN, RMT, RVT, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VYMI, VOE, VBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.