AMD: This Is What Success Looks Like

AMD is executing extremely well: Revenue growth, margin expansion, and their best free cash flow in years.

AMD data by YCharts

A Business in Bloom

AMD (AMD) is in the midst of a beautiful transformation from a business that was once in massive trouble to a healthy competitor to both Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC). Terrific results in Q2/18 have continued AMD's great prior results, showing a business that is achieving strong revenue growth while simultaneously improving margins.

Source: Author based on AMD filings. (2015 figures are ASC 605, while other figures are ASC 606.

AMD's performance since 2015 has been great. Since that time, their revenue has increased from $4.0 billion in 2015 to $6.3 billion in the past year (growth of ~20%/year), while operating income has jumped from a $480 million loss to a $390 million gain. Operating margins rose from -12% to 6%.

Free cash flow (as measured by AMD) jumped from a $322 million deficit to a $145 million gain. Excluding stock-based compensation (dilution is not free for equity holders), free cash flow improved from a $385 million deficit in 2015 to a $30 million gain in the last twelve months.

Notably, the past two quarters are the first time that free cash flow ex-SBC has been positive since 2012.

Source: Author based on AMD filings and data from Stockrow

AMD's Computing and Graphics segment (including CPUs, GPUs, and APUs in the Ryzen and Radeon families) has grown from $1.8 billion in revenue in 2015 to $3.9 billion in the last four quarters. In the same span, operating margins in the segment have grown from -28% to 9%.

It is little wonder that AMD shares spent much of 2015 below $2, while today they trade at nearly $19.

And, AMD continues to improve. Results in the first half of 2017 beat those in 2016 on every metric. Revenues rose in both of AMD's operating segments. Operating profits rose in both of AMD's operating segments. Operating margins rose in both of AMD's operating segments. Free cash flow rose.

In short, AMD is executing extremely well.

Points of Criticism are Disappearing

AMD data by YCharts

AMD has long been a battleground stock. According to YCharts, ~17% of shares outstanding are currently short. In comparison, both Intel and Nvidia have fewer than 2% shares outstanding currently short.

Several reasons have pointed out which were said to warrant being conservative on AMD, including free cash flow concerns, profitability concerns, and potential blockchain weakness. My own concerns have been more focused on AMD's margins and their potential to increase those margins to provide more cash flow to investors.

However, each of these concerns is dissipating with continued strong quarters.

Back in February, I wrote Putting A Fair Price On AMD (not paywalled, due to being an "Author's Pick"), valuing AMD at ~$12/share based on a discounted cash flow model. This constituted a neutral rating, since AMD opened on the date of publication at $11.72. The most significant drivers for my valuation were AMD's margins, which were (and are) much lower than those of either Intel or Nvidia.

2014 2015 2016 2017 TTM INTC NVDA Gross Margin 33% 27% 23% 34% 36% 62% 61% Operating Margin -3% -12% -9% 4% 6% 30% 36%

Source: AMD filings and YCharts. Intel and Nvidia figures are trailing up to 3/18 and 4/18, respectively.

Margins have also been a point of focus for AMD:

"We're seeing margin expansion, which is a very, very key piece of our business model. And then, we will increase R&D and go-to-market resources effectively. But I don't believe that we will ever increase our OpEx ahead of revenue." Lisa Su, CEO, Q2/2018 CC

In the two quarters since my analysis, AMD has steadily improved their margins.

3/17 6/17 3/18 6/18 Gross Margin 32.1% 33.5% 36.2% 37.1% Operating Margin 0.9% -0.1% 7.3% 8.7% Gross Margin y/y 4.2 pp 3.6 pp Operating Margin y/y 6.4 pp 8.8 pp

Source: Author based on AMD filings.

In the first half of 2018, AMD has posted gross margins of ~37%, up 4% from the first half of 2017. AMD's operating margins have risen 8%, from 0% in the first half of 2017 to 8% in the first half of 2018. Margins have risen in part due to much stronger margins on AMD's newer products and are expected to continue to rise:

"[O]ur Ryzen, our EPYC, our Radeon data center products are all in aggregate over 50% from a gross margin standpoint. So they're well above the corporate average. I think we're starting to see the mix and that margin accretion of the new products. And so we'll continue to do that over the next couple of quarters." Lisa Su, Q2/2018 CC

EPYC is a point of strength for AMD. AMD has a small but growing share of the lucrative server market, with EPYC processor revenue and unit shipments up over 50% quarter over quarter. AMD has consistently stated that their goal is "mid-single-digit share by the end of this year" and reiterated how important the back half of the year will be for EPYC:

"I think we are very focused on ensuring we deliver that mid-single-digit unit share at the end of 2018. I think as we go into the second half of the year, I would still see it as fourth quarter would be a real important quarter for us. I think we'll see ramps into third quarter." Lisa Su, Q2/2018 CC

According to analysts, current unit share is ~1%, and EPYC represents ~$40 million in quarterly revenue. Hitting mid-single-digits would likely require at least tripling their run rate, potentially adding ~$80 million in quarterly revenue and >$40 million in quarterly gross profit at current gross margins. Moving forward, EPYC will be a point of strength for AMD and a headache for Intel.

AMD continues to aim for 40-44% gross margins in the long term (possibly around 2020/21), with 26-30% operating expenses. Both figures are non-GAAP and imply 10-18% non-GAAP operating margins. AMD is also aiming for revenue growth in the double digits. In combination, rising revenue and rising margins will continue to improve AMD's profitability and free cash flow. Both metrics are already substantially better than they were a year ago, and continued expansion of EPYC and other high-margin product lines will enable AMD to continue to increase their profits and cash flow.

Similarly, blockchain concerns - which AMD has long downplayed - are much lower than before:

"We believe blockchain was approximately 10% of AMD revenue in Q1 2018."Devinder Kumar, CFO, Q1/2018 CC

But in the second quarter, this figure dropped and is projected to drop further in the back-half of 2018:

"So for Q2, we were approximately 6% of revenue for blockchain. For Q3, we're planning very little blockchain. So we expected it to be down in the second half, but we're planning very little in Q3. So if you update that on a full-year basis for 2018 blockchain will be lower than what we had previously discussed in the last earnings call. So I would say previously we said mid- to high-single-digits. I think this would more on the mid-single-side. And we'll continue to watch the market develop over the next couple of quarters." Lisa Su, Q2/2018 CC

This guidance might imply blockchain revenue of ~$290 million for the year and only ~$20 million more baked into AMD's guidance:

3/18 6/18 9/18 E 12/18 E 2018 Revenue $ 1,647 $ 1,756 $ 1,710 $ 1,580 $ 6,693 Blockchain % of Rev (Approx.) 10% 6% ~1% ~0% 4.3% Blockchain Revenue (Est.) $ 165 $ 105 $ 20 $ 0 $290

Source: Author based on AMD conference calls, AMD filings, and Yahoo Finance analyst estimates.

With this little blockchain revenue baked into AMD's guidance, investors have no reason to give a second thought to whether or not Ethereum or other coins crash in price or move away from GPU-based mining. Blockchain fears are off the table. For an insightful analysis of AMD's lack of blockchain concerns, I would recommend reading "AMD: Crypto Concerns, GPU Sizing, Vega Strategy, And Much Needed Noise Filtering" (paywall) from back in May.

In my view, blockchain concerns are an issue of the past and could turn into a strength should Ethereum or another GPU-mined cryptocurrency enter another bull market.

Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow)

My preferred tool for valuation is a discounted cash flow, wherein future cash flows are discounted back at a discount rate to determine the present value of a company. This process necessarily includes many assumptions about the future. Based on my assumptions, I value AMD at ~$20/share and set a forward target price of ~$23/share.

Source: Author based on AMD filings.

I expect that every reader will disagree with some or all of my assumptions made in valuing AMD. I have made my model available on Google Sheets, for those who wish to alter any part of the model. If you would like to edit the model, click File > Make a Copy, to save to your own Google Drive account. I welcome any feedback on this model.

A few of the assumptions I used:

Revenue Growth: I have modeled revenue to grow at 12% for the next five years and then to trend downwards to a terminal growth rate of ~3% (equal to the risk-free-rate/DGS10). This estimate is based on the Yahoo Finance analyst estimates for the next two quarters, AMD's guidance for 2018 and AMD's long-term expectation of double-digit growth.

I view this growth rate as a moderate estimate of AMD's future revenue growth. A 12% growth rate would be a dramatic slowdown from the 33% trailing twelve-month growth rate and the 53% growth rate posted in Q2/18.

However, it is higher than the 7% growth, which AMD has guided to in Q3/18. It is also higher than the 0.56% five-year growth rate analysts on Yahoo Finance expect and the ~9% FY19 growth expected both by Yahoo Finance analysts and in the analysis from Credit Suisse's John W. Pitzer.

Operating Margins: I have modeled operating margins to increase to 14% in five years and up to 20% in ten years. The five-year estimate is driven by AMD's long-term guidance of ~40-44% gross margins with ~26-30% operating expenses, as well as AMD's recent improvements in operating margins described above. My terminal operating margin estimate is based on AMD's operating margins and those of Intel and Nvidia.

Tax Rates: I have modeled tax rates of ~9% on all durations. This figure is based on AMD's terminal tax rate but could prove too low as AMD generates more profits and burns off prior losses.

Net CapEx as % of Revenue: I have models AMD to reinvest ~1% of their revenue into capital expenditures, net of depreciation. This is in line with AMD's last few quarters and reflects that AMD is not a capital-intensive business. Because AMD spun off its fabrication years ago, AMD does not have high capital expenditure needs, so this cost is minimal.

Discount Rate: For this analysis, I have used a discount rate of 12%, which declines to 10% over the next five years. This discount rate is partly based on AMD's high volatility and beta, with the idea that AMD will become a safer - and less volatile - investment as the company grows and becomes more profitable.

AMD Beta (1Y) data by YCharts

For comparison, Intel and Nvidia are both substantially less volatile than AMD and would therefore warrant a lower discount rate under the capital asset pricing model. I would expect AMD's beta to decline more in line with its competitors as the company grows and stabilizes.

I have also excluded convertible debt from AMD's debt, since that debt converts at ~$8/share - much lower than AMD's current price. Thus, I believe it is more correct to treat that debt as equity and have used diluted shares outstanding, which includes the converted debt.

Sensitivity

As constructed, my model is more sensitive to changes in AMD's five-year growth rate than it is to changes in AMD's five-year operating margins. However, changes in terminal operating margins will have a large impact on AMD's value, because so much of the value of AMD derives from the terminal value.

Revenue Growth Rate Sensitivity Revenue Growth Rate (5yr) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Value Per Share $10 $13 $18 $24 $32 $41

Altering AMD's five-year revenue growth to 0% drops share values as low as $10/share, while expecting 25% growth over the next five years would imply a value of $41/share.

Operating Margin Sensitivity Operating Margin 5% 10% 15% 20% 25%* Value Per Share $18 $19 $21 $22 $27

Note: In each scenario, except 25%, I used a terminal operating margin of 20%. In the 25% scenario, I used a terminal operating margin of 25%.

Altering AMD's short-term operating margins has much less impact on the company's value. This is because so much of its value - about two-thirds as I modeled it - derives instead from AMD's terminal value. This means that AMD's value/share is much more sensitive to changes in AMD's terminal revenue and operating margin than it is to interim changes in AMD's operating margins. Changes in AMD's terminal operating margin will substantially alter AMD's valuation (setting it to 10% or 30% results in values of $12/share and $29/share, respectively).

I encourage interested readers to amend my model as they see fit (after making a copy), based on their own beliefs in AMD's future.

Takeaways

AMD has had two excellent quarters since I last valued the company at $12/share in February. Because of that, my valuation (Google Sheets model) of AMD has jumped to ~$20/share, with a forward target price of $23/share. Similarly, share prices have risen ~70% during the same period, breaking out from the $10 to $15 range which they traded in for approximately 15 months.

AMD continues to execute well: Revenues have grown steadily over the past two quarters. Margins have improved substantially since the same period last year. Free cash flow, while negative in 1H/18 (due to seasonality), is ~$170-190 million better than it was a year ago in 1H/17. Meanwhile, higher-margin EPYC unit shipments doubled in Q1/18, increased more than 50% in Q2/18, and AMD projects those shipments to ~3x-5x up to "mid single digits" by the end of the year. AMD has also allayed concerns about blockchain, as 2H/18 guidance includes very little impact from mining GPUs.

In the face of these results, there is little reason to be bearish about AMD or its prospects. Share prices have surged over the past few months and, if AMD can continue to execute as well as they have been, are likely to continue appreciating in the future.

Happy investing, and congratulations to AMD's loyal investors.

Did you like this article? Please consider giving me a "Follow" by clicking the orange button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.