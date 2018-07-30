eBay: Venturing Outside Of FAANG To Find Real Value In The Technology Space

Upcoming catalyst for eBay is the transition away from PayPal as the merchant of record for electronic payments.

With so many investors focused on the highest growth rates within the tech sector, so much so that Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT) are the five largest S&P 500 companies in market value terms, mid-sized tech stocks can easily get overlooked. If valuation is a key consideration, and that sticking point makes holding shares of Amazon (for instance) tough to swallow, there are plenty of alternatives whereby growth can be had for a more reasonable price. So-called GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investing these days seems to be taking the form of trying to devise new metrics to justify why the market's highest priced stocks are "actually not that expensive" but don't be fooled.

eBay Trades At Discount to S&P 500

For GARP investors who also want exposure to tech, it might be worth looking at eBay (EBAY). Sure, this is not a sexy name by any means, but the company has built a dominant market position in the marketplace, online classifieds, and ticketing sector (Stubhub). Sure, you won't find 20% growth rates within their businesses, but revenue grew 7% in 2017 and is slated to bump another 12% in 2018. Free cash flow per share is rising steadily as well:

Source: Company SEC Filings (expressed in millions of USD except per share amounts)

For a highly profitable, strong set of franchises, eBay's stock fetches a relatively modest price, especially after the shares have sunk by more than 10% since their last earnings report.

EBAY data by YCharts

At about $33 per share, the company sports a $34 billion enterprise value with cash in the bank slightly exceeding total debt. With $3 billion of annual EBITDA, an 11x EV/EBITDA multiple looks attractive, presuming the company can continue to grow 5-10% per annum.

Possible Catalyst: Escaping PayPal's Hold on Payment Processing

The wildcard here, and one that investors appear to be getting for free, is the expiring PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) partnership that will allow eBay to use other payment processors beginning in mid-2020. While it is hard to know exactly how much eBay could see a bottom line boost by finding a cheaper back-end service provider, some estimates put the ultimate revenue opportunity at north of $2 billion. For a company that has booked $2.6 billion of revenue in each of the 2018's first two quarters, that is not a rounding error by any means.

Getting out from PayPal's umbrella opens the door for eBay to offer its own payment service offerings, rather than siphoning those opportunities over to PayPal. To get one view of the possible monetary benefit to eBay, we can look to a presentation given by Dylan Adelman at the Sohn Conference in 2017. Adelman, a student at Wharton, beat out hundreds of students to win a contest presenting eBay as a long idea, with voting coming from the money management industry's brightest minds at the conference.

Adelman's research concluded that the value of exiting the PayPal agreement could be worth $8.5 billion, or $8.50 per share, to eBay equity holders. The stock today does not appear to reflect any of that potential.

Source: Adelman Presentation, Page 8

Why Is Nobody Paying Attention?

One reason eBay trades in the low $30s may be that we are two years away from the beginning of the end of PayPal's dominance on eBay's platform. However, long-term contrarian investors might want to consider building a position in the stock now, at low prices, rather than wait until analysts begin to look ahead (likely some time in 2019) to the potential bump to forward earnings estimates in 2020 and beyond.

Since investors often look one year ahead of time (it sure seems that "forward" earnings estimates are now quoted more often than "trailing" figures), they rarely can ignore short-term performance and take a multi-year outlook. It is entirely possible that eBay's stock does not get much cheaper than it is today between now and then, given that we are getting into the back half of 2018 and sentiment for the shares is fairly low.

Assuming that approximately $8 per share of value can be created by the lapsing PayPal deal, the upside could be roughly 25% from here ($42 per share).

