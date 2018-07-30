Raytheon's Post Earnings Selloff Was Unjustified

My estimate of the company's fair value points to a potential upside of 14.5% to 16.9%, depending on the low and high guidance estimates.

Classified is mostly research and development of new products. Usually, these demand higher costs and thus result in lower margins. These are fundamental for RTN's long-term success.

RTN continues to benefit from the increased defense spending. The company's results were better than expected due to higher classified orders and increased tax benefits.

Last Thursday Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) reported earnings for the second quarter of the year. The company surprised investors positively with better than expected profits and revenues. RTN beat analysts' expectations of EPS by $0.43 and revenues by $120.00 million. It was overall an excellent quarter for the company.

Nevertheless, the shares sold off (after a brief run-up in price). This discount left most shareholders baffled as to why that'd happen. As you'd typically expect, a beat both on top and bottom lines should grant a positive reaction from the market.

In this article, I'll provide my analysis of the company's earnings. Furthermore, I'll try to explain why the post-earnings selloff happened, and why it seems unjustified.

Source: Raytheon’s Missile-3, the world's only ballistic missile killer deployable on land or at sea.

The results

As I previously mentioned, the company had a fantastic second quarter. It experienced growth in all of its segments. Moreover, management revised its guidance for the remaining of the year even higher. If you look at the bigger picture, it's safe to say that RTN keeps firing on all its cylinders.

In the earnings call, management noted a couple of factors that helped boost the company's results. First, there was a higher than expected demand for classified orders. These types of requests are mainly research projects of new products for the government. The company enters typically into cost-share agreements with the government for this type of order. Classified bookings are referred to as CRAD (contract research and development programs) by RTN, and are an integral part for its long-term operations. This is because here the company develops the new franchises that will sustain RTN over the long run.

Then, on a related note, the company also saw strong demand for its defensive products all over the world. Although there's been significant de-escalation in tensions in the Korean peninsula, nations across the globe still feel the need for deterrence and defensive capabilities. Thus, RTN's THAAD and Patriot missile systems also experienced increased demand for the second quarter.

In the call, management also mentioned a new Naval Strike Missile (NSM) that is already tested and operational. The NSM is better in every way than the Harpoon missile, and therefore RTN sees this as another multibillion-dollar franchise opportunity for the company.

Overall, bookings increased to $15 billion YTD for 2018 and RTN’s backlog as of Q2 ’18 stands at $39.9 billion. These couple of figures increased 23% and 10% from their respectively (source: Raytheon's Q2 '18 results).

Source: Raytheon’s Q2 2018 earnings slides.

In the figure above you can see that RTN experienced top-line growth in all of its segments. The top performers were the Intelligence, Information, and Services (ISS) and Missile Systems (MS) segments. Forcepoint was a close runner-up with 7%, but this segment is much smaller compared to the other segments.

The demand for counter-terrorism/counter-insurgency and defensive missile systems increased in the second quarter. Management noted that there's a strong demand signal all over the globe, and in fact, most of the new push to modernize equipment will impact the company's bottom-line positively in 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, the US seems to be doubling down on updating its arsenal to catch up with its peers. The Executive and Congress are both backing further defensive spending, and management thinks that this is the reason they saw a record number of CRAD orders (classified).

Classified is the seed for RTN's future. Hence it's good to see an increased demand for this type of orders. However, management noted that these types of requests are capital intensive and require considerable investments. Thus, these revenues frequently produce lower margins for the company.

Overall, these elements bode well for the company's prospects. In short, management sees growing demand all over the globe, increased need for updating equipment and more classified projects that will develop new franchises for RTN. If this quarter was good, wait for 2019 and 2020. RTN is just getting started.

Pension plan debacle?

The second factor that seemed to contribute to the company's earnings was the tax cuts enacted by president Trump in December 2017. This factor benefited the company in two ways: 1) A lower tax rate that results in higher profits and spurs the economy, and 2) a favorable tax impact due to a discretionary contribution towards the company’s pension plan. Ostensibly the second item was the cause of the selloff.

Source: Trading View, quote RTN.

In my view, this move is a positive action for the company. I'd say it's akin to paying off debt (although not quite the same but close enough). I don't think that using cash on hand to pay off debt (in this case actuarial liabilities) would be received negatively by most investors. Nonetheless, the market's immediate reaction was to think “lower operating cash flow equals a lower share price.”

I’ll try to explain how that reasoning is flawed. Moreover, I’d argue that the post ER selloff of roughly 6% was a great buying opportunity given the updated guidance.

First, let’s try to understand what the company actually did. Below you’ll find some excerpts from the company’s CFO that I think will explain this subject.

A $1.25 billion pre-tax discretionary pension plan contribution will be made by September 15, 2018, using cash on hand. – Raytheon’s CFO.

That $1.25 billion is in pre-tax, after the tax benefits from such transaction, the contribution is only $1 billion. The $250 billion in tax benefits helped RTN beat results in the second quarter of 2018. However, it’s important to note that even without this tax benefit, the company would have still surpassed analysts’ EPS expectations for the quarter by $0.10.

(..) Our outlook for operating cash flow from continuing operations was reduced for the full year 2018 by approximately $1 billion. This reduction is the net impact of the third quarter 2018 $1.25 billion discretionary pension plan contribution, favorably offset by lower net cash taxes of approximately $250 million related to that contribution. (..) Some of the company's pension plans purchased a group annuity contract to transfer to an insurance company nearly $1 billion of outstanding pension benefit obligations related to certain U.S. retirees (…). This transaction closed on July 17, 2018. In connection with this transaction an unfavorable non-cash, non-operating pension settlement charge of $288 million pre-tax, $228 million after tax, will be recognized in the third quarter 2018, primarily related to the accelerated recognition of actuarial losses in those plans. (…) To summarize, this transaction reduces and de-risks about $1 billion of pension obligation. – Raytheon's CFO (see link above).

From the excerpt above you can see that the pension contribution benefited Q2 (through tax benefits), but will negatively impact Q3. However, for the full year, the company profited because management's guidance was raised $0.07 partly due to the tax benefits associated with this transaction. The other contributor to the increase in guidance was the better than expected demand in classified orders which I previously explained.

(…) We have lowered our effective tax rate to reflect the discretionary pension plan contribution, pension plan annuity transaction and other tax improvements that I just discussed. We now expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 10.5% for the year (2018). We've increased our full-year 2018 EPS by $0.07 from our prior guidance and now expect it to be in a range of $9.77 to $9.97. As discussed, the increase is driven by our improved operational performance in the second quarter, as well as the improvement to the effective tax rate, largely offset by the unfavorable noncash, nonoperating $0.79 impact of the pension plan annuity transaction. – Raytheon's CFO (see link above).

In the slide below you’ll find a summary of these items.

Source: Raytheon’s Q2 2018 earnings slides.

It's evident that the company benefited operationally in its top line. Then that performance was boosted by the tax benefits associated with a lower tax rate due to the plan contribution and pension plan annuity transaction (where RTN eliminated actuarial liabilities with cash on hand).

Source: Raytheon’s Q2 2018, Seeking Alpha’s transcript.

In the figure above you can see the exchange between an analyst and RTN's CFO. In short, the whole contribution operation was a way of de-risking pension liabilities while maximizing tax benefits. This transaction was a shrewd move that should have been celebrated by the market, not punished.

(…) holding all pension-related assumptions from our January call constant, as a result of the two pension transactions, we would expect a roughly $100 million favorable net impact to non-operating pension expense over 2019 and 2020 combined. (…) After 2018 we anticipate to have, from an overall pension point of view, positive cash flow out until the 2026 timeframe, right, holding all assumptions constant. So I think very positive news (…) – Raytheon’s CFO.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that operating cash flow will decrease $1 billion for Q3. After all, there's no such thing as a free lunch. However, when you take all the relevant factors into account, the operation benefited the company's results in 2018. Furthermore, it will help 2019 and 2020 results in approximately a $100 million favorable impact. Thus, shareholder value wasn't destroyed but instead improved.

The market's initial reaction was unjustified. I think that the initial figure spooked investors and traders, which caused a selloff post ER. However, after the market had some time to digest earnings, we've seen the shares bounce from the selloff lows. I'd think that such earnings report should grant an earnings pop. Thus, it's reasonable to expect that in the coming months, the shares will resume their climb towards $210-$220 per share.

Updated guidance and its valuation impact

In my last few articles on RTN, I've made a long case for the stock. There I've provided with an assessment for the company that points to further upside potential. Here, I'd like to briefly update my estimate in light of the new guidance that RTN gave us last Thursday. FYI: you can find my other RTN articles here and here.

First, I'll be working with the beta coefficient for the last three months of trading. I think that's fitting for this article since we're talking about a quarterly report. Either way, the coefficient doesn’t differ materially from what I’ve used before in RTN. As you can see, I took the beta calculation one step further. In the figure above I also levered the calculated beta to take into account RTN's debt. Naturally, a higher level of indebtedness increases the risk exposure of the company, which in theory should increase the beta coefficient as well. Nonetheless, the resulting levered beta for the company is still a manageable 1.05 (in theory the market benchmark has a beta of 1).

Then, as I've done before, I compare the P/E ratio of the company with the rest of the market. For this, I adjust RTN's equivalent P/E ratio for its beta. Below you'll find the calculation. As you can see in the figure above, once I have the corresponding P/E ratio for RTN shares then the valuation process is relatively straightforward. I only have to use the high and low EPS estimates for the company to compute the resulting valuation ranges.

The rise in management's guidance results in a potential upside for the company's shares of 14.5%-16.9%. This increase is even after the shares have started to recover from the post ER selloff. Overall, I think the stock is a strong long-term buy below $200.

Conclusion

Raytheon had a strong quarter and increased its guidance because its business is firing on all cylinders. The US seems to be spending more on updating its arsenal and catching up with its peers. This demand results in higher demand for classified products at RTN. Also, management sees strong demand signals all over the world, which should continue to provide a healthy tailwind for the company’s operations.

In my view, the market had a knee-jerk reaction to lower cash flows from operations in Q3 2018 due to eliminating actuarial liabilities. Nevertheless, upon closer inspection, the transaction is beneficial for shareholders. As a result, the post-earnings dip should be taken as an opportunity to add for shareholders.

Lastly, my back of the envelope valuation also signals that the company is undervalued at current levels. Thus, after reviewing the last quarterly report from RTN, it’s evident that the business is in great shape and trading at an attractive price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long RTN via option spreads. I've detailed my position in my previous RTN articles.