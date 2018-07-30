Does Tesaro Really Deserve The Beatdown It's Getting?

Cash position is strong, but the burn rate is incredibly high, as well, making for a relatively tumultuous next few years.

With two drug approvals, one might be surprised to see Tesaro's stock decline for a year and a half.

Author's note: I am an affiliate of Avisol Capital Partners' Total Pharma Tracker. Although we have a business relationship, Avisol Capital Partners' recent coverage of Tesaro on Seeking Alpha has not in any way informed my writing of this article.

The biotech world is full of near-constant surprises. You have therapies that come out of left field, wow the world, and become huge blockbusters with billions of dollars in sales.

You have drugs that limp onto the stage with reasonable (but not game-changing) clinical data, only to have them become an important sales driver.

Sometimes, you even have drugs that come out with major data, build a bunch of hype, and then seemingly fail to launch. That, unfortunately, has been Tesaro's (TSRO) story over the past year and a half since their landmark approval of a PARP inhibitor.

Recap of Tesaro's programs

TSRO rests its fortunes on the development of two drugs: the NK1 receptor antagonist rolapitant (branded Varubi) and the PARP inhibitor niraparib (branded Zejula), both in cancer-related indications.

Rolapitant is a drug in the antiemetic class of agents, used primarily to treat nausea and vomiting that is one of the hallmarks of chemotherapy. An early claim to fame here was the injectable form of the drug they got approved, which is sometimes desirable in patients who can't keep much of anything down, much less a pill.

Overall, rolapitant is not a major player in the TSRO story, overall, since it plays in a highly competitive field for a supportive care indication. As such, it has garnered only a few million in sales each year since its initial approval.

Rolapitant's role for TSRO is absolutely dwarfed by their flagship drug, niraparib. This PARP inhibitor was first approved in March 2017 for "maintenance" (continuous) therapy in patients who had relapsed ovarian cancer and managed to attain a response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The interesting saga was recounted in an article I wrote last year, detailing the revolutionary data gathered from the NOVA study, which showed for the first time that a patient does not need to have mutated BRCA to benefit from PARP inhibitors in the setting of ovarian cancer.

But niraparib, too, has been beset by competition, namely from AstraZeneca (AZN) and its inhibitor olaparib, as well as rucaparib from Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Olaparib, in particular, has proven to be a sticky challenge, riding on the back of NOVA data to get its own approval in the maintenance setting regardless of BRCA mutational status.

Financial assessment and outlook

Now that it has a flagship drug commercialized, TSRO is being judged much differently from its speculative biotech days.

As you can see, right before niraparib was approved, we started seeing a decline in TSRO share price. And this trickle downward has continued nearly unabated, where they now sit below the levels they achieved before the NOVA data came out and built the hype machine.

What happened? Part of it has to do with the burn rate of TSRO, which has only accelerated as they have gotten approved products on the market:

With net losses last year of just shy of $500 million, TSRO is melting away cash like nobody's business. Of course, this was before niraparib had much of a chance to show anything of value, as it hadn't yet had a full year of sales to get rolling yet.

Last quarter, we got our first good look at what niraparib was contributing in terms of sales for the company.

As you can see, revenues have risen sharply with the introduction of niraparib to the marketplace, but so have the costs of doing business. In particular, research and development has increased substantially compared with the same time period in 2017, due in large part to a large number of critical late-stage clinical trials that TSRO is conducting.

Now, this kind of massive burn rate is relatively able to be absorbed by the company, since they have over $500 million in cash. Still, it is alarming to see a company's cash burn increase once they get their first big drug approved and to market, with no major hiccups in the oncology space (due to toxicity or some other issue that arises).

TSRO is indeed showing signs that they're building momentum in the niraparib franchise. In Q3 2017, the company reported $41.7 million in sales, compared with $50.17 just two quarters later. So this is an encouraging step the company is taking to curb its huge cash burn rate.

How will TSRO grow its niraparib franchise?

In the near term, it is clear that TSRO's hopes rest on the success of niraparib and their ability to increase sales here.

But the expense isn't necessarily going to waste. TSRO is mounting a full-scale assault on solid tumor oncology with niraparib. Here is a list of the currently ongoing phase 3 trials that have the potential to lead to new indications.

PRIMA - Started June 2014, fully enrolled May 2018. Top-line data anticipated in 2019. PRIMA is assessing the potential benefit of niraparib maintenance after achieving a response on chemotherapy in the first-line setting.

QUADRA - Data from ASCO 2018 showed encouraging results in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer. A filing is expected soon based on these data.

BRAVO - Started in November 2013, studying niraparib in women with BRCA-mutant breast cancer, similar to the OlympiAD study that led to olaparib's approval in the same setting. Final data are expected this year.

And this doesn't even get into studies like AVANOVA and OVARIO that have may signal a benefit for niraparib in combination with other agents, but will likely need a confirmatory trial if the results are favorable. In all, niraparib continues to be studied in quite a wide variety of different indications.

Conclusions

With its massive cash burn and steady-but-not-mind-blowing sales growth, it's easy to see why the market is viewing TSRO harshly. However, I still find it hard to believe that a drop in value of over 80% from the 5-year high is justified, with the company now trading at a little over double its book value, considering it's got an approved drug on the market.

If you ask me, the depression in price at these levels creates a potentially explosive situation for the company, where if they can show better-than-expected attack on their burn rate, they should be able to benefit marvelously.

Of course, the financial risk can't be understated, and we need to take it as a lesson that simply getting to the market just isn't enough to make a successful biotech. That said, I have a positive outlook for TSRO moving forward as they stand to expand their portfolio of approvals and build on sales as a result. I would definitely recommend that any interested investor in biotech take a second look at this company if they want a commercial-stage, beaten down stock with enormous upside potential.

