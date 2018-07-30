RedHill Biopharma: Crohn's Data Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

We now recommend selling shares in RedHill Biopharma in light of this data.

Predicting a bottom and projecting unseen value in shares of RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) paid off for investors keen on "turnaround" plays. Our initial "Buy" rating on RedHill procured 100%+ gains within a few months. However, it was easier, then, to call shares in RedHill "undervalued".

Figure 1: Our December "Buy" rating procured 100%+ gain within a few months (Source: TipRanks)

Following phase 3 Crohn's data, it is becoming difficult to continue to recommend buying shares of RedHill. A chronic problem becomes more apparent: this is a company that seemingly requires an endless amount of trials.

Granted, we have known about RedHill requiring two phase 3 trials for this indication. So, that's not the point. The point is that the first of two phase 3 trials leaves a lot to be desired.

RHB-104 For Crohn's Disease

Background

RHB-104 is a fixed-dose combination of 95 mg clarithromycin, 45 mg rifabutin, and 10 mg clofazimine. RedHill recently reported one of two phase 3 studies assessing RHB-104's efficacy and safety in adults (n=325) with Crohn's disease. The primary outcome assessed reduction of the total Crohn's Disease Activity Index (CDAI) score to less than 150 at 26 weeks. Secondary outcomes included: time to, duration of, and maintenance of remission at 52 weeks.

Phase 3 Data

Primary:

Achievement of remission at 26 weeks (37% RHB-104 vs. 23% placebo; p > 0.01)

Secondary:

Achievement of remission at 52 weeks (27% RHB-104 vs. 20% placebo; p = 0.155)

Technically, the study met its primary endpoint (p<0.05); however, p values in excess of 0.01 are not entirely trustworthy and difficult to reproduce with a larger trial over a greater period of time. Furthermore, the drug did not demonstrate any ability to sustain remission at 52 weeks and, basically, became just as ineffective as the placebo. This is important because it is likely the FDA will require pivotal data to be at 52 weeks. The drug clearly does not work at 52 weeks.

There's no question about it; the study was a flop.

Investors were able to read between the lines and shares of RedHill dipped accordingly:

Figure 2: RedHill is likely to become a prosperous "short" opportunity in the near future (Source: StockCharts.com)

The chart now appears very concerning. I suspect shares will revisit the 200 MA (~$6.52) before not too long and, likely, bleed even lower.

Moving Forward

Fortunately, RedHill does have other prospects up its sleeve. Disappointing Crohn's data won't, alone, send shares flailing too much. The company anticipates H. pylori data in 4Q 2018. Talicia for H. pylori eradication (major cause of gastric ulcers) may provide great upside if it is able to recreate prior data, which had been encouraging.

The company may very well need to raise additional capital before then, especially if it lacks any confidence in 4Q data.

Summary

It appears the company's Crohn's prospects are dead. In light of this, a market cap near $200M with only ~$28M cash on hand seems a bit overvalued. Couple that with terrible data and no foreseen catalysts in the near future (within 3 months), it is likely shares in RedHill will bleed significantly. Long investors may be wise to lock in any profits and pursue other opportunities in biotechnology. On the flip side, short investors may benefit from seeking a position in the near-term for gains exceeding 25%.

Author's note: For further insight into biotechnology stocks, please follow Clover Biotech Research.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.